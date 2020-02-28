Minot ND Man 52-year-old Brent Castleman Arrested, Charged With Criminal Trespass, Disobeying Of Movement Control Order, Preventing Arrest And Assault On Officer

February 28, 2020

Minot Officers Summary of the circumstances surrounding incident:

On Feb 28that 4:15 am, officers responded to a SE Minot business for a burglary alarm call. Once officers arrived, they witnessed a male in a black jacket walking away from the business.

 

As officers attempted to make contact with the suspect, who was later identified as Brent Castleman he refused to stop and tried to walk away.

 

Castleman refused several additional commands and begin to resist officers as they attempted to detain him. As CASTLEMAN continued to resist officers, he kicked and struck one of the officers causing pain.

 

He was eventually taken into custody and placed under arrest for Disobeying a Movement Control Order(Class B Misdemeanor), PreventingArrest(Class C Felony),Assault on a Peace Officer(Class C Felony), and Criminal Trespass(Class C Felony).Castleman was transported to the Ward County Jail. The officer is expected to recover from the injury. 

 

 

