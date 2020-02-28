Helena Police Department News

Syndicated by: Montana News

7/20 @ 0820 hours -- An Officer was dispatched to the 500 block of Logan St for a report of a male at this location that was in possession of illegal drugs. Investigation into the matter led to a 52 year old male being placed under arrest for Felony Possession of dangerous drugs (meth), Felony Possession of dangerous drugs with intent to distribute, and Possession of drug paraphernalia. He was booked into the LCSO Jail.

2/27/20 @ 0904 hours -- An Officer was dispatched to the 500 block of N. Last Chance Gulch for a report of a male at this location that had an active arrest warrant. The Officer met with the male and investigation into the matter led to the 35 year old male being placed under arrest for (2) arrest warrants (1 of the warrants was out of Powell County), and Felony Possession of dangerous drugs (meth). The male was booked into the LCSO Jail.

2/27/20 @ 1051 hours -- An Officer was dispatched to a business in the 1600 block of Prospect Ave for a report of a male at this location that had active arrest warrants. The Officer met with the male and investigation into the matter led to the 20 year old male being placed under arrest for (2) arrest warrants (1 of the warrants was out of Powell County). The male was booked into the LCSO Jail.

2/27/20 @ 1205 hours – A School Resource Officer met with a 15 year old male that was in possession of a vaping device. Investigation into the matter led to the 15 year old male being issued a citation for MIP-tobacco. The male was referred to Helena Municipal Court.

2/27/20 @ 2038 hours -- An Officer conducted a traffic stop in the 1700 block of Prospect Ave. The Officer met with the driver of the vehicle and investigation into the traffic stop led to a 41 year old male being placed under arrest for (3) outstanding arrest warrants. He was booked into the LCSO Jail.

2/27/20 @ 2210 hours -- An Officer was dispatched to the 1200 block of Washington St for a report of a disturbance. The Officer met with all parties and investigation into the matter led to a 26 year old male being placed under arrest for a Probation Violation. He was booked into the LCSO Jail.

2/27/20 @ 2337 hours -- An Officer was conducting patrols in the area of Gallatin Ave and Sanders St. The Officer came across a male in this area that was walking around with a flashlight. Investigation into the matter led to a 46 year old male being placed under arrest for (2) outstanding arrest warrants and Possession of drug paraphernalia (glass pipe). He was booked into the LCSO Jail.

**The Helena Police Department responded to 99 calls for service. A brief summary of some of the calls the Officers responded to are as follows: (6) non-injury crashes, (1) animal call, (1) Disorderly/Disturbance call, (6) suspicious incidents, (5) thefts, (4) trespass complaints and conducted (10) welfare checks.