28 Unit Apartment Building Destroyed By Early Morning Fire

February 28, 2020

|

Montana News

 

 

By: Donald Cyphers Investigative reporter

Syndicated by: Montana News

According to the Minot Fire Department and the City of Minot, residents suffered displacement as a result of an early morning fire that happened at about 12:02 a.m. this morning at the Hall Apartments located at Third ave South East and Second Street South East.

 

This fire was one of Minot's most massive fires that they have had to combat.  With over 30 fire personnel called in to fight the fire, and all four Firehouses responding.

 

The Hall Apartment building was constructed back in 1916, currently divided into 28 separate apartment units with 26 of the apartment units currently occupied.

 

Minot Fire Chief Kelli Kronschnabel stated that she was "Thankful all the tenants were able to evacuate safely."

 

As far as their belonging goes, " we will communicate with the residents to let them know if it is safe to allow them to go back into the building to retrieve any belongings."

 

By 8:00 a.m. this morning, Firefighters were able to contain and control the fire and were dealing with hot spots here and there.

 

An insurance investigator is on the scene, and a structural engineer will determine if the Fire Department will be allowed in the building to continue their investigation.

 

 

 

