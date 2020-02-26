Yellowstone County District Court Criminal Cases

Syndicated by: Montana News

DC 19-1238 State of MT v Levi James Hoerner IN-T Change of Plea

(DAVIES) Co Atty-iar Caleb A. Egbert TR: 3/2/20

19-27933 JW

Ct1: Burglary F

Ct2: Obstructing Peace Officer M

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-0091 State of MT v Destri Timothy Wilks IN-T Sentencing

(DAVIES) Co Atty-jy James David Arthur PSI

19-26790 AV

Ct1: Assault on a Peace Officer F

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

Ct3: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M

Ct4: Resisting Arrest M

Ct5: Obstructing Peace Officer M

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 17-0364 State of MT v David Charles Williams IN-V PV Srv Pet to Revoke / (SOUZA) Co Atty-pdv Public Defenders Set Bond

17-23852

Ct1: Criminal Distribution of Dangerous Drugs F

Ct2: Criminal Distribution of Dangerous Drugs F

Tom Fulton

See also: DC 20-0123 | 20-28449 | Jury Trial - 06/29/2020

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-0800 State of MT v Jaylon Makaihl Clark IN-V Apr BW / Srv Rev Rel Pet

(MOSES) Co Atty-jy Robert W. Snively TR: past

19-27523 AV

Criminal Distribution of Imitation Dangerous Drugs F

DC 19-0811 State of MT v Jaylon Makaihl Clark IN-V Apr BW / Srv Rev Rel Pet

(MOSES) Co Atty-jy Robert W. Snively TR: past

19-27516 AV

Ct1: Attempted Assault with Weapon F

Ct2: Criminal Endangerment F

Ct3: Criminal Endangerment F

Ct4: Criminal Endangerment F

Ct5: Criminal Endangerment F

DC 19-1329 State of MT v Jaylon Makaihl Clark IN-V Apr BW / Srv Rev Rel Pet

(MOSES) Co Atty-jy Robert W. Snively TR: 3/16/20

19-28036 AV

Ct1: Aggravated Burglary F

Ct2: Obstructing Peace Officer or Other Public Servant M

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 18-1517 State of MT v Tyson Daniel Lingelbach IN-V Apr BW / Srv Rev Rel Pet

(TODD) Co Atty-bdl J. Gregory Tomicich TR: 5/11/20

18-26647 GB

Driving a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol or Drugs F

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 18-0722 State of MT v Dwight Cleveland Jones IN-V Apr BW / PV Srv Pet to Rev

(FEHR) Co Atty-jm Public Defenders

18-25798

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

Mattie Yedinak

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 09-0106 State of MT v Richard Michael Ziereis IN-V Apr BW / PV Srv Pet to Rev

(MOSES) Co Atty-iar Kris Copenhaver

09-15571

Ct1: Driving a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol or Drugs F

Ct3: Operating a Motor Vehicle Without Proof of Liability Protection in Effect M

Deana Lougee

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-1449 State of MT v Meghan Michelle Mankin IN-V Srv Rev Rel Petition

(SOUZA) Co Atty-pdv Jack E. Sands TR: 4/6/20

19-28152 HC

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

Ct2: Robbery F

Ct3: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M

Ct4: Criminal Mischief M

Ct5: Burglary F

Ct6: Criminal Mischief M

See also: DC 20-0187 | 20-28518 | Arraignment - 03/04/2020

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Walk-Ins Begin at 10:30

DC 20-0064 State of MT v Quincy James Eernisse Arraignment

(TODD) Co Atty-tle Public Defenders Srv Amnd Info/Aff

20-28412 TS R. Drew gave NTA

Burglary F

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 20-0157 State of MT v Thomas Joseph Krosch Arraignment

(HARRIS) Co Atty-vc Public Defenders NTA sent to Benson

20-28504 DM

Ct1: Arson F

Ct2: Arson F

Terry Boyd

See also: DC 17-0086 | 17-23531 | PV Rev Hrg - Formal - 07/10/2020

DC 20-0158 State of MT v Thomas Joseph Krosch Arraignment

(HARRIS) Co Atty-vc Public Defenders NTA sent to Benson

20-28503 DM

Failure to Register as a Violent Offender F

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-1471 State of MT v Anthony Marcos Chadwell Srv Rev Rel Petition

(FEHR) Co Atty-vc Roberta A. Drew TR: 4/20/20

19-28226 DM

Sexual Intercourse without Consent F

See also: DC 19-0977 | 19-27704 | Jury Trial Reset - 04/20/2020

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 17-1013 State of MT v Casey Jo Zucconi Mtn Quash BW/

(MOSES) Co Atty-iar Lisa Bazant PV Srv Pet Revoke

17-24377 Reset PV Hrg

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

Micky Eckart

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------