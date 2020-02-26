Yellowstone County District Court Criminal Cases

February 26, 2020

|

Montana News

 

 

Syndicated by: Montana News

DC 19-1238 State of MT     v Levi James Hoerner IN-T Change of Plea

(DAVIES) Co Atty-iar Caleb A. Egbert TR: 3/2/20

19-27933 JW

Ct1: Burglary F     

Ct2: Obstructing Peace Officer M     

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-0091 State of MT     v Destri Timothy Wilks IN-T Sentencing

(DAVIES) Co Atty-jy James David Arthur PSI

19-26790 AV

Ct1: Assault on a Peace Officer F     

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F     

Ct3: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M     

Ct4: Resisting Arrest M     

Ct5: Obstructing Peace Officer M     

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 17-0364 State of MT     v David Charles Williams IN-V PV Srv Pet to Revoke / (SOUZA) Co Atty-pdv Public Defenders                  Set Bond

17-23852

Ct1: Criminal Distribution of Dangerous Drugs F     

Ct2: Criminal Distribution of Dangerous Drugs F     

Tom Fulton

See also: DC 20-0123 | 20-28449 | Jury Trial - 06/29/2020

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-0800 State of MT     v Jaylon Makaihl Clark IN-V Apr BW / Srv Rev Rel Pet

(MOSES) Co Atty-jy Robert W. Snively TR: past

19-27523 AV

Criminal Distribution of Imitation Dangerous Drugs F    

 

DC 19-0811 State of MT     v Jaylon Makaihl Clark IN-V Apr BW / Srv Rev Rel Pet

(MOSES) Co Atty-jy Robert W. Snively TR: past

19-27516 AV

Ct1: Attempted Assault with Weapon F     

Ct2: Criminal Endangerment F     

Ct3: Criminal Endangerment F     

Ct4: Criminal Endangerment F     

Ct5: Criminal Endangerment F     

 

DC 19-1329 State of MT     v Jaylon Makaihl Clark IN-V Apr BW / Srv Rev Rel Pet

(MOSES) Co Atty-jy Robert W. Snively TR: 3/16/20

19-28036 AV

Ct1: Aggravated Burglary F     

Ct2: Obstructing Peace Officer or Other Public Servant M     

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 18-1517 State of MT     v Tyson Daniel Lingelbach IN-V Apr BW / Srv Rev Rel Pet

(TODD) Co Atty-bdl J. Gregory Tomicich TR: 5/11/20

18-26647 GB

Driving a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol or Drugs F    

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 18-0722 State of MT     v Dwight Cleveland Jones IN-V Apr BW / PV Srv Pet to Rev

(FEHR) Co Atty-jm Public Defenders

18-25798

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F     

Mattie Yedinak

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 09-0106 State of MT     v Richard Michael Ziereis IN-V Apr BW / PV Srv Pet to Rev

(MOSES) Co Atty-iar Kris Copenhaver

09-15571

Ct1: Driving a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol or Drugs F     

Ct3: Operating a Motor Vehicle Without Proof of Liability Protection in Effect M     

Deana Lougee

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-1449 State of MT     v Meghan Michelle Mankin IN-V Srv Rev Rel Petition

(SOUZA) Co Atty-pdv Jack E. Sands TR: 4/6/20

19-28152 HC

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F     

Ct2: Robbery F     

Ct3: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M     

Ct4: Criminal Mischief M     

Ct5: Burglary F     

Ct6: Criminal Mischief M     

See also: DC 20-0187 | 20-28518 | Arraignment - 03/04/2020

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Walk-Ins Begin at 10:30

 

DC 20-0064 State of MT     v Quincy James Eernisse Arraignment

(TODD) Co Atty-tle Public Defenders Srv Amnd Info/Aff 

20-28412 TS                                                                                              R. Drew gave NTA

Burglary F    

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 20-0157 State of MT     v Thomas Joseph Krosch Arraignment

(HARRIS) Co Atty-vc Public Defenders NTA sent to Benson

20-28504 DM

Ct1: Arson F     

Ct2: Arson F     

Terry Boyd

See also: DC 17-0086 | 17-23531 | PV Rev Hrg - Formal - 07/10/2020

 

DC 20-0158 State of MT     v Thomas Joseph Krosch Arraignment

(HARRIS) Co Atty-vc Public Defenders NTA sent to Benson

20-28503 DM

Failure to Register as a Violent Offender F    

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-1471 State of MT     v Anthony Marcos Chadwell Srv Rev Rel Petition

(FEHR) Co Atty-vc Roberta A. Drew TR: 4/20/20

19-28226 DM

Sexual Intercourse without Consent F    

See also: DC 19-0977 | 19-27704 | Jury Trial Reset - 04/20/2020

 

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 17-1013 State of MT     v Casey Jo Zucconi Mtn Quash BW/

(MOSES) Co Atty-iar Lisa Bazant PV Srv Pet Revoke

17-24377                                                                                                                      Reset PV Hrg

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F     

Micky Eckart

 

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

 

 

Please reload

Featured Posts

Billings Police Ratings

December 27, 2019

1/6
Please reload

Recent Posts

Yellowstone County District Court Criminal Cases

February 26, 2020

Conservatives Still Waiting For Anchor Babies Aweigh!

February 26, 2020

Montana 56 Counties Receive Election Funds

February 26, 2020

Yellowstone County Deputy Attorney Corbit Harrington Sued In Federal Court For Civil Right Violations USC1983, For Malicious Prosecution Unlawful Use...

February 26, 2020

Billings Man Troy Richard Rafferty Charged With PFMA and Assault With A Weapon

February 25, 2020

Helena Police Department News

February 24, 2020

Make Sure Your Plans Are Made In Advance Of Your Travel Plans

February 24, 2020

Helena Police Department News

February 22, 2020

NDO Trying To Bush Wack The Billings City Council, Forcing Their Radical Liberal Agenda On The Public

February 22, 2020

Putting A price On Moral Exhibitionism

February 21, 2020

Please reload

Search By Tags

I'm busy working on my blog posts. Watch this space!

Please reload

Follow Us
  • Facebook Classic
  • Twitter Classic