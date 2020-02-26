Yellowstone County District Court Criminal Cases

Syndicated by: Montana News
DC 19-1238 State of MT v Levi James Hoerner IN-T Change of Plea
(DAVIES) Co Atty-iar Caleb A. Egbert TR: 3/2/20
19-27933 JW
Ct1: Burglary F
Ct2: Obstructing Peace Officer M
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 19-0091 State of MT v Destri Timothy Wilks IN-T Sentencing
(DAVIES) Co Atty-jy James David Arthur PSI
19-26790 AV
Ct1: Assault on a Peace Officer F
Ct2: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Ct3: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M
Ct4: Resisting Arrest M
Ct5: Obstructing Peace Officer M
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 17-0364 State of MT v David Charles Williams IN-V PV Srv Pet to Revoke / (SOUZA) Co Atty-pdv Public Defenders Set Bond
17-23852
Ct1: Criminal Distribution of Dangerous Drugs F
Ct2: Criminal Distribution of Dangerous Drugs F
Tom Fulton
See also: DC 20-0123 | 20-28449 | Jury Trial - 06/29/2020
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 19-0800 State of MT v Jaylon Makaihl Clark IN-V Apr BW / Srv Rev Rel Pet
(MOSES) Co Atty-jy Robert W. Snively TR: past
19-27523 AV
Criminal Distribution of Imitation Dangerous Drugs F
DC 19-0811 State of MT v Jaylon Makaihl Clark IN-V Apr BW / Srv Rev Rel Pet
(MOSES) Co Atty-jy Robert W. Snively TR: past
19-27516 AV
Ct1: Attempted Assault with Weapon F
Ct2: Criminal Endangerment F
Ct3: Criminal Endangerment F
Ct4: Criminal Endangerment F
Ct5: Criminal Endangerment F
DC 19-1329 State of MT v Jaylon Makaihl Clark IN-V Apr BW / Srv Rev Rel Pet
(MOSES) Co Atty-jy Robert W. Snively TR: 3/16/20
19-28036 AV
Ct1: Aggravated Burglary F
Ct2: Obstructing Peace Officer or Other Public Servant M
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 18-1517 State of MT v Tyson Daniel Lingelbach IN-V Apr BW / Srv Rev Rel Pet
(TODD) Co Atty-bdl J. Gregory Tomicich TR: 5/11/20
18-26647 GB
Driving a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol or Drugs F
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 18-0722 State of MT v Dwight Cleveland Jones IN-V Apr BW / PV Srv Pet to Rev
(FEHR) Co Atty-jm Public Defenders
18-25798
Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Mattie Yedinak
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 09-0106 State of MT v Richard Michael Ziereis IN-V Apr BW / PV Srv Pet to Rev
(MOSES) Co Atty-iar Kris Copenhaver
09-15571
Ct1: Driving a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol or Drugs F
Ct3: Operating a Motor Vehicle Without Proof of Liability Protection in Effect M
Deana Lougee
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 19-1449 State of MT v Meghan Michelle Mankin IN-V Srv Rev Rel Petition
(SOUZA) Co Atty-pdv Jack E. Sands TR: 4/6/20
19-28152 HC
Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Ct2: Robbery F
Ct3: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M
Ct4: Criminal Mischief M
Ct5: Burglary F
Ct6: Criminal Mischief M
See also: DC 20-0187 | 20-28518 | Arraignment - 03/04/2020
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Walk-Ins Begin at 10:30
DC 20-0064 State of MT v Quincy James Eernisse Arraignment
(TODD) Co Atty-tle Public Defenders Srv Amnd Info/Aff
20-28412 TS R. Drew gave NTA
Burglary F
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 20-0157 State of MT v Thomas Joseph Krosch Arraignment
(HARRIS) Co Atty-vc Public Defenders NTA sent to Benson
20-28504 DM
Ct1: Arson F
Ct2: Arson F
Terry Boyd
See also: DC 17-0086 | 17-23531 | PV Rev Hrg - Formal - 07/10/2020
DC 20-0158 State of MT v Thomas Joseph Krosch Arraignment
(HARRIS) Co Atty-vc Public Defenders NTA sent to Benson
20-28503 DM
Failure to Register as a Violent Offender F
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 19-1471 State of MT v Anthony Marcos Chadwell Srv Rev Rel Petition
(FEHR) Co Atty-vc Roberta A. Drew TR: 4/20/20
19-28226 DM
Sexual Intercourse without Consent F
See also: DC 19-0977 | 19-27704 | Jury Trial Reset - 04/20/2020
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 17-1013 State of MT v Casey Jo Zucconi Mtn Quash BW/
(MOSES) Co Atty-iar Lisa Bazant PV Srv Pet Revoke
17-24377 Reset PV Hrg
Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Micky Eckart
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
