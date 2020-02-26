Yellowstone County Deputy Attorney Corbit Harrington Sued In Federal Court For Civil Right Violations USC1983, For Malicious Prosecution Unlawful Use Of Administrative Proceedings And Fraud

Montana News Disclaimer: All information has come to the Montana News via third party sources, and at no time has any CPS file, been accessed or reported from

And:

Montana News Disclaimer: One of the most sacred principles in the American criminal and civil justice system, holding that a defendant is innocent until proven guilty.

In other words, the prosecution or Plaintiff's must prove, beyond a reasonable doubt, each essential element of the crime or civil allegations charged or leveled. Until then the defendant or respondent is considered innocent of the charges or civil allegations

By: Donald Cyphers Investigative reporter

Syndicated by: Montana News

Yellowstone County Deputy Attorney Corbit Harrington is alleged to have filed illegal petitions with the Court in which he is ordering the taking of children from their parents on behalf of DPHHS / CPS rogue caseworkers. In the lawsuit, Harrington asserts that he has immunity from the prosecution of his crimes.

Not according to this case: LACEY Vs. MARICOPA COUNTY. The 9th circuit court of appeals held that there is no absolute immunity for a warrantless arrest. NOs. 09-15703-15806. In the case of Billings Deputy County Attorney Corbit Harrington, he is accused of allegedly altering petitions, then submitting the altered supplications, failing to seek a proper warrant or even set a show cause hearing before the removal of children from their parents knowing that his actions are outside of the legal, statutory time frame.

Yet Corbit Harrington asserts that he has no legal responsibility to being sued by Montana Parents of children who he illegally altered petitions exparte, then failed to seek a warrant or set a show cause hearing before the removal of said parents' children.

But according to this case, Corbit Harrington, one of the Defendants in the Federal lawsuit, is under the Federal Court Microscope as the Plaintiff, Krissy Sanchez, alleges that Harrington is legally liable for his actions when he helps CPS take children from their parents as alleged by Plaintiff.

Again according to LACEY Vs. MARICOPA COUNTY. The 9th circuit court of appeals held that there is no absolute immunity for a warrantless arrest. 09-15703-15806. It states: " When a prosecutor orders or counsels warrantless arrests, he acts directly to deprive someone of liberty; he steps outside of his role as an advocate of the State before a neutral and detached judicial body and takes upon himself the responsibility of determining whether probable cause exists, much as police routinely do.

Nothing in the procuring of immediate, warrantless arrests is so essential to the judicial process that a prosecutor must be granted absolute immunity. Indeed, the aberrant nature of Wilenchik's behavior evidenced by the fact that he ordered the arrests while he had a request for arrest warrants pending before a judge. His decision to proceed outside the judicial process cannot be the basis for affording him absolute immunity from suit."

Allegedly this Court ruling applies to Yellowstone County Deputy Attorney Corbit Harrington, who made personal choices to initiate petitions for removal of children from their parents outside his legal, statutory time frame, but yet he continued with these actions knowing that he had altered petitions in an exparte and failed to ever seek a warrant or set a show cause hearing before the removal of children

In the Krissy Sanchez case, Corbit Harrington made a horrible decision to not dismiss a case back on September 11, 2017, when he received an affidavit filed late by CPS missing any factual elements nor having any supporting documentation showing any efforts or actions that CPS/ DPHHS made before taking the children.

What did Corbit Harrington do, he made a decision 90 days after the removal with no hearing afforded to the parent of the children. Instead, evidence, in this case, shows that Corbit Harrington emailed a CPS social worker asking the CPS caseworker to get him evidence to cover his actions when he chose not to dismiss the case in February.

Corbit Harrington was worried due to an attorney representing Krissy Sanchez putting forth a legal motion to dismiss the CPS case in its entirety based on unconstitutional violations that Yellowstone County Deputy Attorney Corbit Harrington subjected Krissy Sanchez and her children not to mention that Corbitt Harrington forced Krissy Sanchez to be drug tested constantly by Friedel LLC, Chris Friedel when he had prior knowledge that Friedel LLC and Chris Friedel were going to be named in a federal lawsuit.

Corbit Harrington threatened Krissy Sanchez verbally.

Corbit Harrington, told Krissy Sanchez, that he would have her arrested if she picked up her children.

Harrington knew he did not have any facts of abuse, nor drug use, nor unkempt home, nor child exploitation and that CPS failed to provide any supporting documents or evidence nor have any factual elements to order the children to be taken away from Krissy Sanchez and be illegally detained by CPS and deprived of being present with their mother, Krissy Sanchez.

That is why earlier Corbit Harrington tried to cover his tracks when he asked in an email to a CPS caseworker to come up with evidence, alluding to the CPS caseworker to manufacture false evidence to cover his ass.

This decision and action by Corbit Harrington is outside of his judicial process and because of this Yellowstone County Deputy Attorney Corbit Harrington the known CPS family slayer or known on the streets as "CPS GUNSLINGER." is not immune from a civil rights violation USC 1983 specifically Malicious Prosecution, Unlawful use of Administrative proceedings and Fraud according to Federal Law Lacey VS. Maricopa County 9th circuit Court of Appeals, where it held that is no absolute immunity for a warrantless arrest.

Corbit Harrington also lied openly to the court Judge when he created a falsified drafted petition and an order on behalf of DPHHS/CPS, more importantly on behalf of dirty corrupt CPS caseworker Ciera Rash.

Corbit Harrington lied to the Judge and the Court in general when he stated to the Court that he had a preponderance of evidence backing his and the actions of CPS caseworker Ciera Rash when they took the children away from Krissy Sanchez. In fact, Corbit Harrington did not disclose to the judge that he had sent out an email to CPS caseworker Ciera Rash earlier asking her to manufacture evidence for him so that he could cover his ass.

Yellowstone County Deputy "Family Slayer" and or "CPS GUNSLINGER." Corbit Harrington sought to get an order in a civil court proceeding on behalf of DPHHS employee Caseworker Ciera Rash, and he did this when there were no criminal charges nor any family court or juvenile court setting regarding Krissy Sanchez nor her children.

"Family Slayer" or "CPS Gun Slinger," as he is known to Montana parents, created an order for the district court using an ex parte petition that he had issued against Krissy Sanchez.

The Montana News has discovered that Corbit Harrington has done this same thing to at least 800 families in Montana.

By his actions, he was then able to get allowed legislative relief under emergency removals in Montana. Corbit Harrington specifically altered these documents to benefit the State as well as produce funding for the Friedel LLC and Chris Fridel allegedly.

The orders would appear to any law enforcement as official orders on their face, even to the average citizen.

He then went further and has seized not only the children of parents he also at times had the parents seized, ordering drug testing which directly profited Friedel LLC and Chris Friedel when in fact, the parents many of whom have never touched a drug in their life.

What a great revenue created for Chris Fridel and Friedel LLC, where the families were forced into turning over health care information and submit to exams of all kinds, which gave the state case file evidence to help support CPS's cause benefiting the CPS Social workers, in this case, Ciera Rash.

Now they did not need to investigate and have any facts to substantiated taking children before seeking the Court ordered the removal of children from Montana parents and, in this case, Krissy Sanchez and her children.

For families who were low income, they have no chance of fighting this corrupt behavior manufactured under the direction of Yellowstone County Deputy Attorney Corbit Harrington. This stacked the legal deck for CPS, allowing for revenue and federal funding matches, for the benefit of the state fund. This illegal practice is used on every family entering into DN cases in Montana, and at no time did they ever seek warrants or set lawful hearings up to show cause as to whether the children should even be removed from their home. No instead, these falsified orders allowed CPS to seize individuals in civil proceedings not in quasi-criminal proceedings.

It gets worse.

Yellowstone County on behalf of DPPHS/CPS and the County Deputy Attorney Corbit Harrington altered petitions and orders to be used in every DN case in Yellowstone County. This has been traced back to 2010. The legislative relief allowed in every petition for emergency services to a child were issued in every one of the 500 cases tracked, and this affected over 4000 children and families who received signed orders by the lower courts in Montana. This was a financial trigger to gain the advantage over low-income uneducated parents and to fill the state accounts since each alleged emergency removal receives a rate match from federal funds for the trusts as well as to gain revenue locally for Friedel LLC and Chris Friedel. This money was transferred from state funds to pay Friedel and was viewed as investment funds since these expenditures resulted in match rates from federal funding.

On the surface, these orders appear to be valid from DPHHS and have valid financial emergencies in Montana; this type of practice, however, is very unfair and had an advantage over families who are having to deal with DN cases.

What Corbit Harrington did to Krissy Sanchez has been done for 30 plus years by others using the policies and practices that became so normal that even district Judges and the public defenders never thought to look at the relief allowed; instead, the State issued blanket relief to the Social Caseworkers bypassing every right in civil proceedings and violating the constitutional right of every parent it dealt with.

Stay tuned for more on this case.