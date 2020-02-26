Montana 56 Counties Receive Election Funds

February 26, 2020

|

Montana News

 

 

 

 

Listing of elections funds given to 56 Montana counties.  Money has to be spent within five years.

 

 

Beaverhead$24,495.45

Big Horn$28,467.71

Blaine$21,873.20

Broadwater$21,144.18

Carbon$25,818.19

Carter$16,250.04

Cascade$97,436.98

Chouteau$20,800.87

Custer$26,698.67

Daniels$16,763.99

Dawson$23,764.41

Deer Lodge$24,219.80

Fallon$17,948.40

Fergus$26,221.07

Flathead$118,098.99

Gallatin$127,964.00

Garfield$16,280.33

Glacier$28,880.69

Golden Valley$15,834.03

Granite$18,410.85

Hill$31,505.98

Jefferson$27,214.64

Judith Basin$16,970.98

Lake$45,544.18

Lewis & Clark$84,368.11

Liberty$17,453.63

Lincoln$34,986.50

Madison$23,853.27

McCone$16,691.29

Meagher$16,884.15

Mineral$19,357.97

Missoula$134,946.25

Musselshell$19,696.23

Park$31,898.76

Petroleum$15,517.99

Phillips$19,113.62

Pondera$21,030.08

Powder River$16,732.69

Powell$22,035.76

Prairie$16,097.57

Ravalli$58,591.85

Richland$26,019.13

Roosevelt$26,166.55

Rosebud$24,151.14

Sanders$26,959.18

Sheridan$18,457.30

Silver Bow$50,333.31

Stillwater$24,626.72

Sweet Grass$18,746.08

Teton$21,221.93

Toole$19,900.20

Treasure$15,685.60

Valley$22,509.33

Wheatland$17,257.75

Wibaux$16,044.06

Yellowstone$176,694.34

TOTALS$1,912,636.00

 

 

