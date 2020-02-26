Montana 56 Counties Receive Election Funds

Listing of elections funds given to 56 Montana counties. Money has to be spent within five years.
Beaverhead$24,495.45
Big Horn$28,467.71
Blaine$21,873.20
Broadwater$21,144.18
Carbon$25,818.19
Carter$16,250.04
Cascade$97,436.98
Chouteau$20,800.87
Custer$26,698.67
Daniels$16,763.99
Dawson$23,764.41
Deer Lodge$24,219.80
Fallon$17,948.40
Fergus$26,221.07
Flathead$118,098.99
Gallatin$127,964.00
Garfield$16,280.33
Glacier$28,880.69
Golden Valley$15,834.03
Granite$18,410.85
Hill$31,505.98
Jefferson$27,214.64
Judith Basin$16,970.98
Lake$45,544.18
Lewis & Clark$84,368.11
Liberty$17,453.63
Lincoln$34,986.50
Madison$23,853.27
McCone$16,691.29
Meagher$16,884.15
Mineral$19,357.97
Missoula$134,946.25
Musselshell$19,696.23
Park$31,898.76
Petroleum$15,517.99
Phillips$19,113.62
Pondera$21,030.08
Powder River$16,732.69
Powell$22,035.76
Prairie$16,097.57
Ravalli$58,591.85
Richland$26,019.13
Roosevelt$26,166.55
Rosebud$24,151.14
Sanders$26,959.18
Sheridan$18,457.30
Silver Bow$50,333.31
Stillwater$24,626.72
Sweet Grass$18,746.08
Teton$21,221.93
Toole$19,900.20
Treasure$15,685.60
Valley$22,509.33
Wheatland$17,257.75
Wibaux$16,044.06
Yellowstone$176,694.34
TOTALS$1,912,636.00
Featured Posts
Recent Posts
Search By Tags
I'm busy working on my blog posts. Watch this space!