Billings Man Troy Richard Rafferty Charged With PFMA and Assault With A Weapon

Syndicated by: Montana news

Billings man Troy Richard Rafferty was arrested and charged with Assault with a weapon and PFMA his first offense. On Feb 21, 2020, a woman called the Rocky Mountain Treatment Center seeking help for her alcohol addiction. She told Steve Sadowsky that her fiance had assaulted her and that he had pointed a gun at her.

Mr. Sadowsky did not hold that information in confidence but instead called Billings Police Officer Wallace and Officer Able, who then went to the address of 205 14th Street West using the pretense of "Conducting a Welfare Check."

Once Billings Police officers arrived at the residence, a woman opened the door for them to come into the home. Officers noted that there were many alcohol containers scattered throughout the house and that a man was sitting on the couch in the living room who was intoxicated.

The man on the couch was Troy Richard Rafferty. The woman who goes by the initials of H.U. told officers that back on 02/19/20 Billings police that she and Rafferty were sitting on the couch when suddenly Rafferty pulled a gun out and pointed it at her and told her to leave.

The very next day, she was in the bathroom, and Rafferty was trying to break the door down with what she thought was the butt of the handgun.

His actions left a hole in the door and one of the walls, but she noticed that Rafferty's hands appeared to be uninjured. Then the very next morning on 02/21/2020, as she woke up, Rafferty hit her in the head, asking her where the vodka bottle was then, pointing a gun at her head again.

H.U. stated that she was afraid and felt that Rafferty would eventually end up killing her. Both her and Rafferty are struggling with alcohol.

Troy Rafferty denied assaulting her or using a weapon nor telling her she had to leave the house. Rafferty stated to the Officers that he did not have a gun and started to walk away. Officer Wallis drew his weapon and aimed it at Troy Rafferty and ordered Troy Rafferty to stop.

Officers walked over to the couch and located a loaded handgun.

Officers arrested and detained Troy Rafferty without incident.