Helena Police Department News

February 24, 2020

2/20/20 @ 8:51am  The Helena Middle School SRO cited a 14 year old Helena male for Disorderly Conduct.  He was cited and released to a parent.

 

2/22/20 @ 1:57pm  An officer met with the victim of an assault at the Law and Justice Center.  After investigating the complaint, the officer arrested a 31 year old East Helena male for 2nd offense Partner or Family Member Assault, Strangulation of a Partner or Family Member and for violating the terms of his probation.  He was booked at the detention center.

 

2/23/20 @ 6:19pm  An officer arrested a 59 yr old Helena male at the detention center on an outstanding warrant.  The male was booked at the detention center.

 

2/23/20 @ 11:12pm  Officers were called to a business in the 1700 blk of Cedar Street concerning a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot.  Officers cited a 22 yr old White Sulphur Springs male for Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs, Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and a traffic violation.  The male was cited and released.

 

2/21/20 @ 9:58am  Officers were called to a residence in the 500 blk of South Rodney Street concerning a burglary to the residence.  It was reported a male came into the apartment and assaulted an occupant.  Officers located the male – an 18 yr old Helena resident - at another residence and arrested him for Aggravated Burglary and Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs.  He was booked at the detention center.

 

 

On February 23rd, Helena PD officers responded to 93 calls for service, including 2 traffic crashes,  6 animal control-related incidents, 26 reported criminal mischiefs, 2 thefts and stopped 12 vehicles for various traffic offenses.

 

The majority of the criminal mischief reports revolve around the rash of broken vehicle windows reported yesterday.  The investigation into those incidents is continuing and no arrests have been made, however officers have identified several possible suspects in the damage.

 

