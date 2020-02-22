Helena Police Department News

February 22, 2020

Montana News

 

2/21/20  An officer arrested a 29 yr old Helena female in the 1200 blk of Euclid Avenue on a warrant issued in a case from December 2019.  She was booked at the detention center.

 

2/21/20 @ 4:39pm  Officers arrested a 49 year old Helena male in the 2000 blk of 9th Avenue on an outstanding warrant.  He was booked at the detention center.

 

2/20/20 @ 12:32pm  The school resource officer at Capital HS cited a 15 year old male for misdemeanor Theft.  He was cited and released to a parent.

 

On February 21st Helena PD officers responded to 115 calls for service, including 12 vehicle crashes, disturbances/disorderly conduct incidents, 7 thefts and made 17 traffic stops for various traffic violations.

 

