NDO Trying To Bush Wack The Billings City Council, Forcing Their Radical Liberal Agenda On The Public

According to the City of Billings, a public participation process for February 24, 2020 City Council Meeting Including Proposed Non-Discrimination Ordinance (NDO)February 21, 2020 In anticipation of significant public comment during Monday’s City Council meeting, we want to provide clear direction on how public comment will be received, including for the NDO Council Initiative discussion.

“Council Initiatives” is the last item on the agenda, immediately following “Public Comment on Non-Agenda Items.”

It is during these two agenda items, at the end of the meeting, that public comment and City Council consideration will take place on the NDO.

Monday’s agenda also includes 10 items prior to public comment on non-agenda items.Public comment will be administered in the following manner:

All public speakers will be limited to 2 minutes per person.

Speakers are encouraged to be concise and to write down their comments in advance. Written comments will also be accepted at the meeting.•Proponents and opponents of the NDO council initiative will alternate 30 minutes per side for up to two hours starting with proponents.•After two hours of testimony (or less if all have had a chance to speak) public comment will be closed.

After all public comments have concluded, the Council will consider Council Initiatives. A majority vote by the City Council moves an initiative forward for future Council consideration.

City ordinance prohibits the carrying or possession of weapons or firearms at City Council proceedings by any person except law enforcement personnel. To facilitate security screening, only one entrance will be accessible into City Hall beginning at 5 pm, Monday, February 24th.

This entrance will be on the northeast side of city hall, near the intersection of 27th Street and 3rd Avenue North. Occupancy levels will be monitored.

To keep the screening process moving efficiently, please refrain from bringing bags, purses or any other items that will be searched. Mayor Cole and City Administrator Kukulski