Yellowstone County District Court Criminal Cases

February 20, 2020

|

Montana News

 

JUDGE HARRIS
Friday, February 21, 2020

Cody Atkins ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(HARRIS) 19-27492

Co Atty-zp JC

DC 19-0791

(HARRIS)
19-27490
Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F Acquitted
Ct2: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs M
Ct3: Driving While Privilege to do so is Suspended or Revoked M
Ct4: Operating a Motor Vehicle Without Liability Protection in Effect M
Ct5: Operating a Vehicle Without Proper Registration M
Patrick Rodgers
See also: DC 15-1141 | 15-21554 | PV Rev Hrg - 04/03/2020
See also: DC 16-0098 | 16-22095 | PV Rev Hrg - 04/03/2020
See also: DC 19-1277 | 19-27965 | Jury Trial Reset - 02/24/2020 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-0988

State of MT v Josiah Geordell Knowsgun IN-T Sentencing

State of MT v Wayne Jennings Cooper IN-T Sentencing

Co Atty-cam Heather Weir JC

(HARRIS)
19-27693
Ct1: Assault with Weapon F to be dismissed
Ct2: Criminal Endangerment F
Ct3: Partner or Family Member Assault 1st Offense M
Ct4: Driving a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol or Drugs 1st Offense M ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 16-0078 State of MT v(HARRIS) Co Atty-vc 16-22053
Criminal Endangerment F

Co Atty-zp Katie Heller JC

DC 19-0434 State of MT v(HARRIS) Co Atty-zp 19-27154
Ct1: Criminal Endangerment F

Mary Aggers

DC 18-0381 State of MT v(HARRIS) Co Atty-zp
18-25443
Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

PSI

Scott Allan Craft IN-T PV Disposition

Heather Weir ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Allan Kitterman

Cody Allen Hartman

Matthew C. Claus

IN-T PV Rev Hrg

IN-T PV Rev Hrg

Cody Allen Hartman

Matthew C. Claus

DC 14-0903 State of MT v(HARRIS) Co Atty-iar 14-20584
Ct1: Criminal Endangerment F

David P. Kenat Jr.

DC 18-1171 State of MT v
(HARRIS) Co Atty-iar
18-26297
Tampering with or Fabricating Physical Evidence F ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 17-1119 State of MT v(HARRIS) Co Atty-zp 17-24639
Criminal Endangerment F

Matthew Lyman Tippets IN-T PV Rev Hrg

Breanne Lewis

DC 19-0478

State of MT v Mitchell Lee Joyce

IN-T Change of Plea

Kasey Michelle Thorne

Heather Weir

IN-T PV Rev Hrg

Kasey Michelle Thorne

IN-T PV Rev Hrg

Heather Weir

Kris Copenhaver ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(HARRIS)
19-27240
Ct1: Criminal Distribution of Dangerous Drugs F
Or in the Alternative to
Ct2: Attempted Criminal Distribution of Dangerous Drugs F
Ct3: Criminal Endangerment F
Ct4: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Ct5: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M
Ct6: Fleeing From or Eluding a Peace Officer M
Ct7: Reckless Driving M
Ct8: Failure to Provide Notice of Accident Upon Striking an Unattended Vehicle M
Jayson Baxter ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Co Atty-cam James David Arthur AF, DM

TR: 2/24/20

James Woodson Dooms IN-V Apr BW / PV Srv Pet to Rev

Kris Copenhaver ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 15-0450

State of MT v

(FEHR)
15-21149
Ct1: Criminal Endangerment F

Evelena (Lea) Werhonig

DC 18-1561

State of MT v Angela Marie Noble

IN-V Apr BW

DC 19-1368

State of MT

v

Raymond Marlin Seal

IN-V

Co Atty-mrg MA

(MOSES)
18-26681
Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Ct2: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Ct3: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Co Atty-jef Clark Mathews JW

Reset TR

Apr BW

Reset Omni TR: 4/13/20

(MOSES)
19-28099
Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

Co Atty-jy AV

Analicia Pianca

See also: DC 17-1373 | 17-24739 | Jury Trial Reset - 04/13/2020 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 18-0993

State of MT

v

Suzette Plenty Hawk IN-VA.K.A. Suzette Pretty Paint

Apr BW

(TODD)
18-26087
Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F to be dismissed
Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M to be dismissed
Ct3: Driving a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol or Drugs F
Or in the Alternative to
Ct4: DUI Per Se F to be dismissed
Ct5: Unlawful Possession of Open Alcoholic Beverage Container in Motor Vehicle on Highway M dismissed ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 18-1521 State of MT v(HARRIS) Co Atty-vc 18-26657
Bail-jumping F

Cilena Kate Takeshorse

Nathan Vanderby

DC NO CONTACT ORDER ACTIVE

Ct1: Partner or Family Member Assault F Ct2: Partner or Family Member Assault F

DC 19-1341

State of MT v

Co Atty-slh GB

Natasha Hammack

Sentencing 3/10/20

DC 18-1455

(HARRIS)
18-26574
Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

to be

IN-V Apr BW / PV Srv Pet to Rev

IN-V Apr BW / PV Srv Pet to Rev

State of MT v Cilena Kate Takeshorse

Co Atty-vc Public Defenders DM

Public Defenders ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-0916

(FEHR)
19-27613
Ct1: Driving a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol or Drugs F
Ct2: Unlawful Possession of Open Alcoholic Beverage Container in Motor Vehicle on Highway M Ct3: Driving While Privilege to do so is Suspended or Revoked M
Ct4: Operating a Motor Vehicle Without Liability Protection in Effect M ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

State of MT v Felicia Ann Wetsit IN-V Apr BW

Co Atty-pdv James L. Vogel Reset TR HC

Walk-Ins Begin at 10:30State of MT v Matthew Douglas Knox

(HARRIS)
20-28406
Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M
See also: DC 18-1481 | 18-26613 | Jury Trial Reset - 03/23/2020

DC 20-0063

Co Atty-cam Public Defenders AF, JC

Arraignment Mtn Quash BW

Mtn Quash BW

TR: 2/24/20

Mtn Quash BW

DC 19-0470

(HARRIS) 19-27174

State of MT v

Co Atty-cam

JC

Matthew Douglas Knox

James David Arthur

Matthew Douglas Knox

(HARRIS)
19-28074
Ct1: Criminal Possession of Imitation Dangerous Drug with the Purpose to Distribute F Ct2: Theft 1st Offense M
Ct3: Obstructing Peace Officer M

Co Atty-cam JC

Kris Copenhaver

TR: 2/24/20

DC 19-0787

(HARRIS) 19-27495

State of MT v Lucas Christian Worm

Co Atty-zp James David Arthur

JC

Change of Plea

TR: 2/24/20

DC NO CONTACT ORDER ACTIVE

Strangulation of a Partner or Family Member 1st Offense F

See also: DC 14-0977 | 14-20676 | PV Rev Hrg - 03/06/2020 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-0995

(HARRIS)
19-27698
Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F Ct2: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F Ct3: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M

DC 17-0741 State of MT v(HARRIS) Co Atty-vc 17-24185
Ct2: Theft (Common Scheme) F

Ator Nathan Deese

Katie Heller

State of MT v Ator Nathan Deese

Change of Plea

TR: Past

PV Disposition

PV Disposition

Co Atty-vc Katie Heller DM

DC 17-0742 State of MT v(HARRIS) Co Atty-vc
17-24099
Criminal Distribution of Dangerous Drugs F

Ator Nathan Deese

Katie Heller ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Jason R. Rude

DC 19-1026

State of MT

v

Chad Chance Caldwell

Revoke Release Hrg Sentencing
PSI

(HARRIS)
19-27741
Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M to be dismissed Ct3: Obstructing Peace Officer M

DC 19-0241

State of MT

v

Chad Chance Caldwell

Revoke Release Hrg Sentencing
PSI

DC 19-1150

Co Atty-vc Public Defenders PSI DM

DC 18-0313

State of MT v Michael Bruce Shrader

PV Disposition

Co Atty-am DM

Heather Weir

(HARRIS)
19-26932
Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M to be dismissed
Ct3: Forgery M
Ct4: Theft Possession of Stolen Property M ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Co Atty-am DM

Heather Weir

State of MT v Riley Ward Cooper Sentencing

(HARRIS)
19-27862
Ct1: Criminal Endangerment F
Ct2: Driving a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol or Drugs 1st Offense M ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Co Atty-zp Heather Weir GB

(HARRIS)
18-25336
Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F Derrek Skinner

DC 19-0984

State of MT v

Travis Patrick Zabroski

Robert W. Snively

Travis Patrick Zabroski

(HARRIS)
19-27749
Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Ct2: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F to be dismissed
Ct3: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs - Marijuana (60 Grams Or Less) M
Ct4: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M to be dismissed ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(HARRIS)
19-27700
Ct1: Theft F
Ct2: Obstructing Peace Officer M

Sentencing

PSI

Sentencing

DC 19-1045

State of MT v

DC 18-0550

State of MT v Darren Delray Grant

Sentencing

PSI

Sentencing

to be dismissed

PV Disposition

DC 13-0409

Amanda Reede

DC 12-0288

Co Atty-vc DM

Charles Richard Frazier PV Disposition

Co Atty-vc

DM
to be dismissed

Co Atty-vc DM

Robert W. Snively

PSI
to be dismissed

Co Atty-ez J. David Arthur JW

(HARRIS)
18-25557
Ct1: Criminal Endangerment F
Ct2: Driving While License Suspended or Revoked M Amanda Reede

DC 18-1565

(HARRIS)
18-26699
Ct1: Attempted Burglary by Accountability F Ct2: Criminal Mischief by Accountability F

State of MT v Darren Delray Grant

Co Atty-ez James David Arthur JW

State of MT v

State of MT v

(HARRIS)
12-18102
Ct1: Robbery by Accountability F
Ct2: Robbery by Accountability F ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-0336 State of MT v Jessica Marie Lee Warren(HARRIS) Co Atty-vc Meghan Benson
19-26891
Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

David P. Kenat Jr.

DC 19-0335 State of MT v Jessica Marie Lee Warren(HARRIS) Co Atty-vc Meghan Benson
19-27040
Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

PV Disposition

PV Disposition

Darren Delray Grant

James David Arthur ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(HARRIS) 13-18975 Intimidation F

Co Atty-am DM

James David Arthur

DC 16-0651

State of MT v Michael John Cristan PV Rev Hrg

Co Atty-zp Meghan Benson JC

(HARRIS)
16-22500
Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

Micky Eckart
See also: DC 19-0910 | 19-27614 | Jury Trial Reset - 01/27/2020 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 17-1417

State of MT v

Herman Kenneth HorseA.K.A. Herman Howard HorseHeather Weir

PV Rev Hrg

PV Rev Hrg

Co Atty-zp ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(HARRIS)
17-24626
Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

Kelvin Harrell

DC 17-1418

State of MT v

Herman Kenneth HorseA.K.A. Herman Howard HorsePublic Defenders

Co Atty-vc

(HARRIS)
17-24931
Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

DC 09-0452 State of MT v Jeremy Flatmouth(TODD) Co Atty-vc Public Defenders 09-15950
Ct1: Vehicular Homicide While Under the Influence F

PV Srv Pet to Revoke / Set Bond

Ct2: Negligent Vehicular Assault F
Sabrina Allred ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-0517

State of MT

v

Jacinta Darlene Hewitt

Revoke Release Hrg Srv Rev Rel Petition Status of Counsel HrgTR: 4/20/20

(HARRIS)
19-27213
Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M
Ct3: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs M
See also: DC 20-0111 | 20-28441 | DC Arrest Warrant - 02/14/2020 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-0527

State of MT

v

Tyson Jay Irvine

Co Atty-vc DM

Meghan Benson

Show Cause Hearing Srv Rev Rel PetitionTR: 4/20/20

(HARRIS)
19-27230
Ct1: Criminal Endangerment F
Ct2: Driving a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol or Drugs 1st Offense M Ct3: Resisting Arrest M
Ct4: Obstructing Peace Officer M

