Yellowstone County District Court Criminal Cases

JUDGE HARRIS
Friday, February 21, 2020
Cody Atkins ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(HARRIS) 19-27492
Co Atty-zp JC
DC 19-0791
(HARRIS)
19-27490
Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F Acquitted
Ct2: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs M
Ct3: Driving While Privilege to do so is Suspended or Revoked M
Ct4: Operating a Motor Vehicle Without Liability Protection in Effect M
Ct5: Operating a Vehicle Without Proper Registration M
Patrick Rodgers
See also: DC 15-1141 | 15-21554 | PV Rev Hrg - 04/03/2020
See also: DC 16-0098 | 16-22095 | PV Rev Hrg - 04/03/2020
See also: DC 19-1277 | 19-27965 | Jury Trial Reset - 02/24/2020 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 19-0988
State of MT v Josiah Geordell Knowsgun IN-T Sentencing
State of MT v Wayne Jennings Cooper IN-T Sentencing
Co Atty-cam Heather Weir JC
(HARRIS)
19-27693
Ct1: Assault with Weapon F to be dismissed
Ct2: Criminal Endangerment F
Ct3: Partner or Family Member Assault 1st Offense M
Ct4: Driving a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol or Drugs 1st Offense M ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 16-0078 State of MT v(HARRIS) Co Atty-vc 16-22053
Criminal Endangerment F
Co Atty-zp Katie Heller JC
DC 19-0434 State of MT v(HARRIS) Co Atty-zp 19-27154
Ct1: Criminal Endangerment F
Mary Aggers
DC 18-0381 State of MT v(HARRIS) Co Atty-zp
18-25443
Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
PSI
Scott Allan Craft IN-T PV Disposition
Heather Weir ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Allan Kitterman
Cody Allen Hartman
Matthew C. Claus
IN-T PV Rev Hrg
IN-T PV Rev Hrg
Cody Allen Hartman
Matthew C. Claus
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 14-0903 State of MT v(HARRIS) Co Atty-iar 14-20584
Ct1: Criminal Endangerment F
David P. Kenat Jr.
DC 18-1171 State of MT v
(HARRIS) Co Atty-iar
18-26297
Tampering with or Fabricating Physical Evidence F ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 17-1119 State of MT v(HARRIS) Co Atty-zp 17-24639
Criminal Endangerment F
Matthew Lyman Tippets IN-T PV Rev Hrg
Breanne Lewis
DC 19-0478
State of MT v Mitchell Lee Joyce
IN-T Change of Plea
Kasey Michelle Thorne
Heather Weir
IN-T PV Rev Hrg
Kasey Michelle Thorne
IN-T PV Rev Hrg
Heather Weir
Kris Copenhaver ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(HARRIS)
19-27240
Ct1: Criminal Distribution of Dangerous Drugs F
Or in the Alternative to
Ct2: Attempted Criminal Distribution of Dangerous Drugs F
Ct3: Criminal Endangerment F
Ct4: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Ct5: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M
Ct6: Fleeing From or Eluding a Peace Officer M
Ct7: Reckless Driving M
Ct8: Failure to Provide Notice of Accident Upon Striking an Unattended Vehicle M
Jayson Baxter ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Co Atty-cam James David Arthur AF, DM
TR: 2/24/20
James Woodson Dooms IN-V Apr BW / PV Srv Pet to Rev
Kris Copenhaver ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 15-0450
State of MT v
(FEHR)
15-21149
Ct1: Criminal Endangerment F
Evelena (Lea) Werhonig
DC 18-1561
State of MT v Angela Marie Noble
IN-V Apr BW
DC 19-1368
State of MT
v
Raymond Marlin Seal
IN-V
Co Atty-mrg MA
(MOSES)
18-26681
Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Ct2: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Ct3: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Co Atty-jef Clark Mathews JW
Reset TR
Apr BW
Reset Omni TR: 4/13/20
(MOSES)
19-28099
Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Co Atty-jy AV
Analicia Pianca
See also: DC 17-1373 | 17-24739 | Jury Trial Reset - 04/13/2020 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 18-0993
State of MT
v
Suzette Plenty Hawk IN-VA.K.A. Suzette Pretty Paint
Apr BW
(TODD)
18-26087
Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F to be dismissed
Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M to be dismissed
Ct3: Driving a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol or Drugs F
Or in the Alternative to
Ct4: DUI Per Se F to be dismissed
Ct5: Unlawful Possession of Open Alcoholic Beverage Container in Motor Vehicle on Highway M dismissed ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 18-1521 State of MT v(HARRIS) Co Atty-vc 18-26657
Bail-jumping F
Cilena Kate Takeshorse
Nathan Vanderby
DC NO CONTACT ORDER ACTIVE
Ct1: Partner or Family Member Assault F Ct2: Partner or Family Member Assault F
DC 19-1341
State of MT v
Co Atty-slh GB
Natasha Hammack
Sentencing 3/10/20
DC 18-1455
(HARRIS)
18-26574
Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
to be
IN-V Apr BW / PV Srv Pet to Rev
IN-V Apr BW / PV Srv Pet to Rev
State of MT v Cilena Kate Takeshorse
Co Atty-vc Public Defenders DM
Public Defenders ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 19-0916
(FEHR)
19-27613
Ct1: Driving a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol or Drugs F
Ct2: Unlawful Possession of Open Alcoholic Beverage Container in Motor Vehicle on Highway M Ct3: Driving While Privilege to do so is Suspended or Revoked M
Ct4: Operating a Motor Vehicle Without Liability Protection in Effect M ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
State of MT v Felicia Ann Wetsit IN-V Apr BW
Co Atty-pdv James L. Vogel Reset TR HC
Walk-Ins Begin at 10:30State of MT v Matthew Douglas Knox
(HARRIS)
20-28406
Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M
See also: DC 18-1481 | 18-26613 | Jury Trial Reset - 03/23/2020
DC 20-0063
Co Atty-cam Public Defenders AF, JC
Arraignment Mtn Quash BW
Mtn Quash BW
TR: 2/24/20
Mtn Quash BW
DC 19-0470
(HARRIS) 19-27174
State of MT v
Co Atty-cam
JC
Matthew Douglas Knox
James David Arthur
Matthew Douglas Knox
(HARRIS)
19-28074
Ct1: Criminal Possession of Imitation Dangerous Drug with the Purpose to Distribute F Ct2: Theft 1st Offense M
Ct3: Obstructing Peace Officer M
Co Atty-cam JC
Kris Copenhaver
TR: 2/24/20
DC 19-0787
(HARRIS) 19-27495
State of MT v Lucas Christian Worm
Co Atty-zp James David Arthur
JC
Change of Plea
TR: 2/24/20
DC NO CONTACT ORDER ACTIVE
Strangulation of a Partner or Family Member 1st Offense F
See also: DC 14-0977 | 14-20676 | PV Rev Hrg - 03/06/2020 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 19-0995
(HARRIS)
19-27698
Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F Ct2: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F Ct3: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M
DC 17-0741 State of MT v(HARRIS) Co Atty-vc 17-24185
Ct2: Theft (Common Scheme) F
Ator Nathan Deese
Katie Heller
State of MT v Ator Nathan Deese
Change of Plea
TR: Past
PV Disposition
PV Disposition
Co Atty-vc Katie Heller DM
DC 17-0742 State of MT v(HARRIS) Co Atty-vc
17-24099
Criminal Distribution of Dangerous Drugs F
Ator Nathan Deese
Katie Heller ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Jason R. Rude
DC 19-1026
State of MT
v
Chad Chance Caldwell
Revoke Release Hrg Sentencing
PSI
(HARRIS)
19-27741
Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M to be dismissed Ct3: Obstructing Peace Officer M
DC 19-0241
State of MT
v
Chad Chance Caldwell
Revoke Release Hrg Sentencing
PSI
DC 19-1150
Co Atty-vc Public Defenders PSI DM
DC 18-0313
State of MT v Michael Bruce Shrader
PV Disposition
Co Atty-am DM
Heather Weir
(HARRIS)
19-26932
Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M to be dismissed
Ct3: Forgery M
Ct4: Theft Possession of Stolen Property M ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Co Atty-am DM
Heather Weir
State of MT v Riley Ward Cooper Sentencing
(HARRIS)
19-27862
Ct1: Criminal Endangerment F
Ct2: Driving a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol or Drugs 1st Offense M ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Co Atty-zp Heather Weir GB
(HARRIS)
18-25336
Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F Derrek Skinner
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 19-0984
State of MT v
Travis Patrick Zabroski
Robert W. Snively
Travis Patrick Zabroski
(HARRIS)
19-27749
Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Ct2: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F to be dismissed
Ct3: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs - Marijuana (60 Grams Or Less) M
Ct4: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M to be dismissed ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(HARRIS)
19-27700
Ct1: Theft F
Ct2: Obstructing Peace Officer M
Sentencing
PSI
Sentencing
DC 19-1045
State of MT v
DC 18-0550
State of MT v Darren Delray Grant
Sentencing
PSI
Sentencing
to be dismissed
PV Disposition
DC 13-0409
Amanda Reede
DC 12-0288
Co Atty-vc DM
Charles Richard Frazier PV Disposition
Co Atty-vc
DM
to be dismissed
Co Atty-vc DM
Robert W. Snively
PSI
to be dismissed
Co Atty-ez J. David Arthur JW
(HARRIS)
18-25557
Ct1: Criminal Endangerment F
Ct2: Driving While License Suspended or Revoked M Amanda Reede
DC 18-1565
(HARRIS)
18-26699
Ct1: Attempted Burglary by Accountability F Ct2: Criminal Mischief by Accountability F
State of MT v Darren Delray Grant
Co Atty-ez James David Arthur JW
State of MT v
State of MT v
(HARRIS)
12-18102
Ct1: Robbery by Accountability F
Ct2: Robbery by Accountability F ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 19-0336 State of MT v Jessica Marie Lee Warren(HARRIS) Co Atty-vc Meghan Benson
19-26891
Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
David P. Kenat Jr.
DC 19-0335 State of MT v Jessica Marie Lee Warren(HARRIS) Co Atty-vc Meghan Benson
19-27040
Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
PV Disposition
PV Disposition
Darren Delray Grant
James David Arthur ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(HARRIS) 13-18975 Intimidation F
Co Atty-am DM
James David Arthur
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 16-0651
State of MT v Michael John Cristan PV Rev Hrg
Co Atty-zp Meghan Benson JC
(HARRIS)
16-22500
Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Micky Eckart
See also: DC 19-0910 | 19-27614 | Jury Trial Reset - 01/27/2020 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 17-1417
State of MT v
Herman Kenneth HorseA.K.A. Herman Howard HorseHeather Weir
PV Rev Hrg
PV Rev Hrg
Co Atty-zp ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(HARRIS)
17-24626
Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Kelvin Harrell
DC 17-1418
State of MT v
Herman Kenneth HorseA.K.A. Herman Howard HorsePublic Defenders
Co Atty-vc
(HARRIS)
17-24931
Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
DC 09-0452 State of MT v Jeremy Flatmouth(TODD) Co Atty-vc Public Defenders 09-15950
Ct1: Vehicular Homicide While Under the Influence F
PV Srv Pet to Revoke / Set Bond
Ct2: Negligent Vehicular Assault F
Sabrina Allred ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 19-0517
State of MT
v
Jacinta Darlene Hewitt
Revoke Release Hrg Srv Rev Rel Petition Status of Counsel HrgTR: 4/20/20
(HARRIS)
19-27213
Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M
Ct3: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs M
See also: DC 20-0111 | 20-28441 | DC Arrest Warrant - 02/14/2020 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 19-0527
State of MT
v
Tyson Jay Irvine
Co Atty-vc DM
Meghan Benson
Show Cause Hearing Srv Rev Rel PetitionTR: 4/20/20
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(HARRIS)
19-27230
Ct1: Criminal Endangerment F
Ct2: Driving a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol or Drugs 1st Offense M Ct3: Resisting Arrest M
Ct4: Obstructing Peace Officer M
