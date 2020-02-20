Yellowstone County District Court Criminal Cases

Syndicated by: Montana News

JUDGE HARRIS

Friday, February 21, 2020

Cody Atkins ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(HARRIS) 19-27492

Co Atty-zp JC

DC 19-0791

(HARRIS)

19-27490

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F Acquitted

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs M

Ct3: Driving While Privilege to do so is Suspended or Revoked M

Ct4: Operating a Motor Vehicle Without Liability Protection in Effect M

Ct5: Operating a Vehicle Without Proper Registration M

Patrick Rodgers

See also: DC 15-1141 | 15-21554 | PV Rev Hrg - 04/03/2020

See also: DC 16-0098 | 16-22095 | PV Rev Hrg - 04/03/2020

See also: DC 19-1277 | 19-27965 | Jury Trial Reset - 02/24/2020 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-0988

State of MT v Josiah Geordell Knowsgun IN-T Sentencing

State of MT v Wayne Jennings Cooper IN-T Sentencing

Co Atty-cam Heather Weir JC

(HARRIS)

19-27693

Ct1: Assault with Weapon F to be dismissed

Ct2: Criminal Endangerment F

Ct3: Partner or Family Member Assault 1st Offense M

Ct4: Driving a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol or Drugs 1st Offense M ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 16-0078 State of MT v(HARRIS) Co Atty-vc 16-22053

Criminal Endangerment F

Co Atty-zp Katie Heller JC

DC 19-0434 State of MT v(HARRIS) Co Atty-zp 19-27154

Ct1: Criminal Endangerment F

Mary Aggers

DC 18-0381 State of MT v(HARRIS) Co Atty-zp

18-25443

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

PSI

Scott Allan Craft IN-T PV Disposition

Heather Weir ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Allan Kitterman

Cody Allen Hartman

Matthew C. Claus

IN-T PV Rev Hrg

IN-T PV Rev Hrg

Cody Allen Hartman

Matthew C. Claus

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 14-0903 State of MT v(HARRIS) Co Atty-iar 14-20584

Ct1: Criminal Endangerment F

David P. Kenat Jr.

DC 18-1171 State of MT v

(HARRIS) Co Atty-iar

18-26297

Tampering with or Fabricating Physical Evidence F ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 17-1119 State of MT v(HARRIS) Co Atty-zp 17-24639

Criminal Endangerment F

Matthew Lyman Tippets IN-T PV Rev Hrg

Breanne Lewis

DC 19-0478

State of MT v Mitchell Lee Joyce

IN-T Change of Plea

Kasey Michelle Thorne

Heather Weir

IN-T PV Rev Hrg

Kasey Michelle Thorne

IN-T PV Rev Hrg

Heather Weir

Kris Copenhaver ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(HARRIS)

19-27240

Ct1: Criminal Distribution of Dangerous Drugs F

Or in the Alternative to

Ct2: Attempted Criminal Distribution of Dangerous Drugs F

Ct3: Criminal Endangerment F

Ct4: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

Ct5: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M

Ct6: Fleeing From or Eluding a Peace Officer M

Ct7: Reckless Driving M

Ct8: Failure to Provide Notice of Accident Upon Striking an Unattended Vehicle M

Jayson Baxter ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Co Atty-cam James David Arthur AF, DM

TR: 2/24/20

James Woodson Dooms IN-V Apr BW / PV Srv Pet to Rev

Kris Copenhaver ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 15-0450

State of MT v

(FEHR)

15-21149

Ct1: Criminal Endangerment F

Evelena (Lea) Werhonig

DC 18-1561

State of MT v Angela Marie Noble

IN-V Apr BW

DC 19-1368

State of MT

v

Raymond Marlin Seal

IN-V

Co Atty-mrg MA

(MOSES)

18-26681

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

Ct3: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Co Atty-jef Clark Mathews JW

Reset TR

Apr BW

Reset Omni TR: 4/13/20

(MOSES)

19-28099

Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

Co Atty-jy AV

Analicia Pianca

See also: DC 17-1373 | 17-24739 | Jury Trial Reset - 04/13/2020 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 18-0993

State of MT

v

Suzette Plenty Hawk IN-VA.K.A. Suzette Pretty Paint

Apr BW

(TODD)

18-26087

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F to be dismissed

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M to be dismissed

Ct3: Driving a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol or Drugs F

Or in the Alternative to

Ct4: DUI Per Se F to be dismissed

Ct5: Unlawful Possession of Open Alcoholic Beverage Container in Motor Vehicle on Highway M dismissed ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 18-1521 State of MT v(HARRIS) Co Atty-vc 18-26657

Bail-jumping F

Cilena Kate Takeshorse

Nathan Vanderby

DC NO CONTACT ORDER ACTIVE

Ct1: Partner or Family Member Assault F Ct2: Partner or Family Member Assault F

DC 19-1341

State of MT v

Co Atty-slh GB

Natasha Hammack

Sentencing 3/10/20

DC 18-1455

(HARRIS)

18-26574

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

to be

IN-V Apr BW / PV Srv Pet to Rev

IN-V Apr BW / PV Srv Pet to Rev

State of MT v Cilena Kate Takeshorse

Co Atty-vc Public Defenders DM

Public Defenders ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-0916

(FEHR)

19-27613

Ct1: Driving a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol or Drugs F

Ct2: Unlawful Possession of Open Alcoholic Beverage Container in Motor Vehicle on Highway M Ct3: Driving While Privilege to do so is Suspended or Revoked M

Ct4: Operating a Motor Vehicle Without Liability Protection in Effect M ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

State of MT v Felicia Ann Wetsit IN-V Apr BW

Co Atty-pdv James L. Vogel Reset TR HC

Walk-Ins Begin at 10:30State of MT v Matthew Douglas Knox

(HARRIS)

20-28406

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M

See also: DC 18-1481 | 18-26613 | Jury Trial Reset - 03/23/2020

DC 20-0063

Co Atty-cam Public Defenders AF, JC

Arraignment Mtn Quash BW

Mtn Quash BW

TR: 2/24/20

Mtn Quash BW

DC 19-0470

(HARRIS) 19-27174

State of MT v

Co Atty-cam

JC

Matthew Douglas Knox

James David Arthur

Matthew Douglas Knox

(HARRIS)

19-28074

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Imitation Dangerous Drug with the Purpose to Distribute F Ct2: Theft 1st Offense M

Ct3: Obstructing Peace Officer M

Co Atty-cam JC

Kris Copenhaver

TR: 2/24/20

DC 19-0787

(HARRIS) 19-27495

State of MT v Lucas Christian Worm

Co Atty-zp James David Arthur

JC

Change of Plea

TR: 2/24/20

DC NO CONTACT ORDER ACTIVE

Strangulation of a Partner or Family Member 1st Offense F

See also: DC 14-0977 | 14-20676 | PV Rev Hrg - 03/06/2020 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-0995

(HARRIS)

19-27698

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F Ct2: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F Ct3: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M

DC 17-0741 State of MT v(HARRIS) Co Atty-vc 17-24185

Ct2: Theft (Common Scheme) F

Ator Nathan Deese

Katie Heller

State of MT v Ator Nathan Deese

Change of Plea

TR: Past

PV Disposition

PV Disposition

Co Atty-vc Katie Heller DM

DC 17-0742 State of MT v(HARRIS) Co Atty-vc

17-24099

Criminal Distribution of Dangerous Drugs F

Ator Nathan Deese

Katie Heller ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Jason R. Rude

DC 19-1026

State of MT

v

Chad Chance Caldwell

Revoke Release Hrg Sentencing

PSI

(HARRIS)

19-27741

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M to be dismissed Ct3: Obstructing Peace Officer M

DC 19-0241

State of MT

v

Chad Chance Caldwell

Revoke Release Hrg Sentencing

PSI

DC 19-1150

Co Atty-vc Public Defenders PSI DM

DC 18-0313

State of MT v Michael Bruce Shrader

PV Disposition

Co Atty-am DM

Heather Weir

(HARRIS)

19-26932

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M to be dismissed

Ct3: Forgery M

Ct4: Theft Possession of Stolen Property M ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Co Atty-am DM

Heather Weir

State of MT v Riley Ward Cooper Sentencing

(HARRIS)

19-27862

Ct1: Criminal Endangerment F

Ct2: Driving a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol or Drugs 1st Offense M ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Co Atty-zp Heather Weir GB

(HARRIS)

18-25336

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F Derrek Skinner

DC 19-0984

State of MT v

Travis Patrick Zabroski

Robert W. Snively

Travis Patrick Zabroski

(HARRIS)

19-27749

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F to be dismissed

Ct3: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs - Marijuana (60 Grams Or Less) M

Ct4: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M to be dismissed ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(HARRIS)

19-27700

Ct1: Theft F

Ct2: Obstructing Peace Officer M

Sentencing

PSI

Sentencing

DC 19-1045

State of MT v

DC 18-0550

State of MT v Darren Delray Grant

Sentencing

PSI

Sentencing

to be dismissed

PV Disposition

DC 13-0409

Amanda Reede

DC 12-0288

Co Atty-vc DM

Charles Richard Frazier PV Disposition

Co Atty-vc

DM

to be dismissed

Co Atty-vc DM

Robert W. Snively

PSI

to be dismissed

Co Atty-ez J. David Arthur JW

(HARRIS)

18-25557

Ct1: Criminal Endangerment F

Ct2: Driving While License Suspended or Revoked M Amanda Reede

DC 18-1565

(HARRIS)

18-26699

Ct1: Attempted Burglary by Accountability F Ct2: Criminal Mischief by Accountability F

State of MT v Darren Delray Grant

Co Atty-ez James David Arthur JW

State of MT v

State of MT v

(HARRIS)

12-18102

Ct1: Robbery by Accountability F

Ct2: Robbery by Accountability F ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-0336 State of MT v Jessica Marie Lee Warren(HARRIS) Co Atty-vc Meghan Benson

19-26891

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

David P. Kenat Jr.

DC 19-0335 State of MT v Jessica Marie Lee Warren(HARRIS) Co Atty-vc Meghan Benson

19-27040

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

PV Disposition

PV Disposition

Darren Delray Grant

James David Arthur ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(HARRIS) 13-18975 Intimidation F

Co Atty-am DM

James David Arthur

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 16-0651

State of MT v Michael John Cristan PV Rev Hrg

Co Atty-zp Meghan Benson JC

(HARRIS)

16-22500

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

Micky Eckart

See also: DC 19-0910 | 19-27614 | Jury Trial Reset - 01/27/2020 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 17-1417

State of MT v

Herman Kenneth HorseA.K.A. Herman Howard HorseHeather Weir

PV Rev Hrg

PV Rev Hrg

Co Atty-zp ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(HARRIS)

17-24626

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

Kelvin Harrell

DC 17-1418

State of MT v

Herman Kenneth HorseA.K.A. Herman Howard HorsePublic Defenders

Co Atty-vc

(HARRIS)

17-24931

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

DC 09-0452 State of MT v Jeremy Flatmouth(TODD) Co Atty-vc Public Defenders 09-15950

Ct1: Vehicular Homicide While Under the Influence F

PV Srv Pet to Revoke / Set Bond

Ct2: Negligent Vehicular Assault F

Sabrina Allred ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-0517

State of MT

v

Jacinta Darlene Hewitt

Revoke Release Hrg Srv Rev Rel Petition Status of Counsel HrgTR: 4/20/20

(HARRIS)

19-27213

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M

Ct3: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs M

See also: DC 20-0111 | 20-28441 | DC Arrest Warrant - 02/14/2020 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-0527

State of MT

v

Tyson Jay Irvine

Co Atty-vc DM

Meghan Benson

Show Cause Hearing Srv Rev Rel PetitionTR: 4/20/20

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(HARRIS)

19-27230

Ct1: Criminal Endangerment F

Ct2: Driving a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol or Drugs 1st Offense M Ct3: Resisting Arrest M

Ct4: Obstructing Peace Officer M