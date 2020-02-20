The Broadway Bridge Project Winner Awarded The Gold Star 2019 For Excellence Due To Their Concrete Work Project In The City Of Minot N.D.

Syndicated by: Montana News

The Broadway Bridge project was awarded to the Gold Start Company for the concrete work that needed to be done to complete the Broadway Bridge replacement.

The winner of the project was named the 2019 Gold Start Winner for excellence in their concrete work.

Ready Mix & C, the City of Minot, in conjunction with the North Dakota Department of Transportation, replaced the aging bridge with a better, safer structure.

The Broadway Bridge was built in 1962 and had two lanes expanded to meet traffic expectations back in 1971.

Lunda Construction was the general contractor with Strata Corporation that provided the concrete.

Strata provided the concrete work for the new roadway, and the project engineering firms were Burns & McDonnell and Barlett & West.

About 8,500 cubic yards of concrete were used for this project. Thirty thousand vehicles cross this bridge daily, unlike back in 1962 when the bridge was first made back in 1971.