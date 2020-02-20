Police Need Help In Making Identification Of Male Suspect

Syndicated by: Montana News

Misdemeanor Shoplifting / Simple Assault

On February 16, 2020 at around 5:30pm, A male subject entered Sportsman’s Warehouse on E. Lincolnway, gathered merchandise, and passed the point of sale without paying. The suspect also assaulted an employee on the way out the front door. The male then got into a white sedan, possibly a Pontiac, and left the area.

Assistance is needed in identifying the male in the photos.