Police Need Help In Making Identification Of Male Suspect

Syndicated by: Montana News
Misdemeanor Shoplifting / Simple Assault
On February 16, 2020 at around 5:30pm, A male subject entered Sportsman’s Warehouse on E. Lincolnway, gathered merchandise, and passed the point of sale without paying. The suspect also assaulted an employee on the way out the front door. The male then got into a white sedan, possibly a Pontiac, and left the area.
Assistance is needed in identifying the male in the photos.
Please reload
Featured Posts
Please reload
Recent Posts
Please reload
Search By Tags
I'm busy working on my blog posts. Watch this space!
Please reload