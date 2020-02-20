Cheyenne Wyo Man Kolten Lackey Arrested After Pursuit

February 21, 2020

|

Montana News

 

 

Syndicated by: Montana News

CHEYENNE,Wyo.— The Cheyenne Police Department has arrested22-year-old  Kolten Lackey, of Cheyenne WY, following a vehicle pursuit.

 

The pursuit began in the 1500 block of Hot Springs Ave after officers identified the vehicle as a stolen vehicle that had been taken minutes before.

 

The suspect, later identified as Kolten Lackey, refused to stop after the initial traffic stop and fled at a high rate of speed. After several blocks, the vehicle came to a stop in the area of 1900 Cheyenne Pl after crashing into two unoccupied parked vehicles.

 

Lackey continued to actively resist and fight with officers until he was eventually taken into custody. Lackey was later booked into the Laramie County Jail on the charges of Assault on a Peace Officer, Felony Fleeing/Eluding, Felony Motor Vehicle Theft, Possession of Cocaine and Possession of Methamphetamine.

 

Lackey also had two active warrants. The first warrant was a Laramie County Warrant for Failure to Appear with original charges of Aggravated Assault, Eluding, and Open Container. The second warrant was a Nationwide Extradition (NCIC) Warrant out of Colorado for Property Damage.

 

Please reload

Featured Posts

Billings Police Ratings

December 27, 2019

1/6
Please reload

Recent Posts

Cheyenne Wyo Man Kolten Lackey Arrested After Pursuit

February 21, 2020

The Broadway Bridge Project Winner Awarded The Gold Star 2019 For Excellence Due To Their Concrete Work Project In The City Of Minot N.D.

February 20, 2020

Yellowstone County District Court Criminal Cases

February 20, 2020

Traveling By Air With Children Can Be Made Stress Free

February 20, 2020

Police Need Help In Making Identification Of Male Suspect

February 20, 2020

Want To Upgrade Your Home But Be Energy-Efficient? Then Do This

February 20, 2020

Federal Court Of Appeals Rules World War II-Era Bay View Cross Does Not Violate The US Constitution And Can Remain

February 20, 2020

Yellowstone County District Court Criminal Cases

February 19, 2020

Gallatin Realtors Release Real Estate Statistics For January 2020

February 19, 2020

Billings Man Jason D McCalister Allegedly Accused Of Strangulation Says Billings Police Attacked Him And Beat Him During Arrest

February 18, 2020

Please reload

Search By Tags

I'm busy working on my blog posts. Watch this space!

Please reload

Follow Us
  • Facebook Classic
  • Twitter Classic