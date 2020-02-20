Cheyenne Wyo Man Kolten Lackey Arrested After Pursuit

Syndicated by: Montana News

CHEYENNE,Wyo.— The Cheyenne Police Department has arrested22-year-old Kolten Lackey, of Cheyenne WY, following a vehicle pursuit.

The pursuit began in the 1500 block of Hot Springs Ave after officers identified the vehicle as a stolen vehicle that had been taken minutes before.

The suspect, later identified as Kolten Lackey, refused to stop after the initial traffic stop and fled at a high rate of speed. After several blocks, the vehicle came to a stop in the area of 1900 Cheyenne Pl after crashing into two unoccupied parked vehicles.

Lackey continued to actively resist and fight with officers until he was eventually taken into custody. Lackey was later booked into the Laramie County Jail on the charges of Assault on a Peace Officer, Felony Fleeing/Eluding, Felony Motor Vehicle Theft, Possession of Cocaine and Possession of Methamphetamine.

Lackey also had two active warrants. The first warrant was a Laramie County Warrant for Failure to Appear with original charges of Aggravated Assault, Eluding, and Open Container. The second warrant was a Nationwide Extradition (NCIC) Warrant out of Colorado for Property Damage.