Lounge Chairs Recalled Due To Violation Of Lead Paint

Name of product:

Patmos Chaise Lounge Chairs

Hazard:

The paint used on the chair's metal frame contains levels of lead that exceed the federal lead paint standard. Lead is toxic if ingested by young children and can cause adverse health effects.

Remedy:

Replace

Recall date:

February 6, 2020

Units:

About 385

Description:

This recall involves the Patmos Chaise Lounge Chair, which is sold in brown and gray colors. The chair is covered with a tightly woven, synthetic, resin/all-weather wicker. The chair also has an adjustable backrest. The chair measures 34 inches wide, 83 inches deep, and 11 inches high.

Remedy:

Consumers should stop using the recalled chairs immediately and contact Rooms To Go for a replacement. Rooms To Go is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:

Rooms To Go and Carl's Patio stores in Florida and online at www.roomstogo.com from March 2017 through April 2019 for between $500 and $700.

Manufacturer(s):

PT Indigo Mandiri Sejahtera, of Indonesia

Importer(s):

R.T.G. Furniture Corp., of Seffner, Fla.

Manufactured In:

Indonesia

Recall number:

20-717