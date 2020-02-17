Lounge Chairs Recalled Due To Violation Of Lead Paint

February 17, 2020

|

Montana News

 

Name of product:

Patmos Chaise Lounge Chairs

 

Hazard:

The paint used on the chair's metal frame contains levels of lead that exceed the federal lead paint standard. Lead is toxic if ingested by young children and can cause adverse health effects.

Remedy:

Replace

 

Recall date:

February 6, 2020

 

Units: 

About 385

 

Description:

This recall involves the Patmos Chaise Lounge Chair, which is sold in brown and gray colors. The chair is covered with a tightly woven, synthetic, resin/all-weather wicker. The chair also has an adjustable backrest. The chair measures 34 inches wide, 83 inches deep, and 11 inches high.

 

Remedy: 

Consumers should stop using the recalled chairs immediately and contact Rooms To Go for a replacement. Rooms To Go is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries: 

None reported

Sold At:

Rooms To Go and Carl's Patio stores in Florida and online at www.roomstogo.com from March 2017 through April 2019 for between $500 and $700.

Manufacturer(s): 

PT Indigo Mandiri Sejahtera, of Indonesia

Importer(s): 

R.T.G. Furniture Corp., of Seffner, Fla.

Manufactured In: 

Indonesia

 

Recall number:

20-717

 

 

 

 

 

Please reload

Featured Posts

Billings Police Ratings

December 27, 2019

1/6
Please reload

Recent Posts

Is The Billings Police Chief Lying To The Public AGAIN!

February 18, 2020

Helena Police Department News

February 17, 2020

Lounge Chairs Recalled Due To Violation Of Lead Paint

February 17, 2020

Montana Senator Steve Daines Sponsors Bill To Honor Fallen Service Men And It Passes The Senate

February 16, 2020

Judicial Watch Reports: Trump Aiding And Abetting Terror Tied Muslim Organizations x 3 In America By Dumping Tens Of Millions Into Them

February 16, 2020

Do ‘Green’ Buses Pass The Performance Test? Do They Even Pass Basic Energy, Environmental, Economic And Human Rights Tests?

February 16, 2020

Helena Police Department News

February 14, 2020

Courage Knows No Color: The Story Of The Tuskegee Airmen

February 14, 2020

Cody Wyoming Police Department News

February 14, 2020

Billings Streets Temporarily Closed For Storm Drain Sewer Repairs

February 14, 2020

Please reload

Search By Tags

I'm busy working on my blog posts. Watch this space!

Please reload

Follow Us
  • Facebook Classic
  • Twitter Classic