Helena Police Department News

February 16th

At 1027 hours, an Officer was dispatched to the 1900 block of Choteau for a report of a verbal altercation between a male/female. Upon arrival, contact was made with both parties. It was discovered a physical altercation occurred between the couple a few days prior. At the conclusion of the investigation, the 27-year-old Helena man was arrested for Partner/Family Member Assault. he was booked into the LCSO jail.

At 1136 hours, Officers responded to the 800 block of N Park for a report of a juvenile female out of control. Upon arrival, Officers met with the juvenile female and her mother. It was determined the juvenile female caused damage to the residence and had assaulted her mother. The juvenile female was cited with Criminal Mischief and Partner/Family Member Assault. She was refereed to Juvenile Probation.

At 1056 hours, an Officer was dispatched to the 2700 block of Colonial for a report of a juvenile female assaulting a juvenile male. At the conclusion of the investigation, the juvenile female was cited for Assault and referred to Juvenile Probation.

At 1723 hours, an Officer responded to the 2700 block of Prospect for a report of a female shoplifting from the establishment. The female fled the scene, but was identified by video surveillance. The 35-year-old Helena woman was located at her residence and cited for theft. She was referred to Municipal Court.

At 2215 hours, Officers responded to the 3100 block of Dredge Dr for a report of a robbery that just occurred. Upon arrival, Officers learned that a male entered the residence and demanded the clerk give him the cash from the till. The male told the clerk he had a gun in his pocket. The clerk gave the male an undisclosed amount of cash and it was reported the suspect fled on foot. During the course of the investigation, the suspect was located at a nearby casino. The 49-year-old Helena man was arrested for Robbery and booked into the LCSO jail.

The Helena Police Department responded to 56 calls for service. Of those calls, they responded to 3 vehicle crashes, 2 animal calls, 9 Disorderly/Disturbance calls, 5 Theft calls, 7 Suspicious Circumstance call, 6 welfare Checks, and conducted 6 traffic stops.