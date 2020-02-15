Montana Senator Steve Daines Sponsors Bill To Honor Fallen Service Men And It Passes The Senate

February 16, 2020

This week the Senate passed my bill to honor four servicemen who lost their lives in terrible crash in 1962. The bipartisan B-47 Ridge Designation Act designates an unnamed ridge in Paradise Valley where the fatal crash happened, "B-47 Ridge."

 

The legislation also allows for the placement of a memorial plaque at the site of the crash where debris is still scattered so this accident will never be forgotten. 

 

Why It Matters: 

Capt. Bill Faulconer, Lt. Fred Hixenbaugh, Lt. David Sutton, and Lt. Lloyd Sawyers all tragically lost their lives serving our country that day in 1962. This bill is an important step in honoring their lives and their service. It is also strongly supported by their families and the local community. 

 

What's Next:

I will be pushing hard to make sure my bill passes the U.S. House where Congressman Gianforte is championing the bill. Once it passes the House it will be sent to the President’s desk. I will continue to fight for these four brave men and their families until they receive the recognition they deserve.  

