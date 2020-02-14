Helena Police Department News

Syndicated by: Montana News

At 0131 hours, an Officer responded to the 10 block of Jackson for a report of a disorderly male yelling loudly. Upon arrival, The Officer located a male/female arguing. It was determined a physical altercation occurred between the couple.

At the conclusion of the investigation, the 47-year-old involved Helena man was arrested for Partner/Family Member Assault. The male resisted going into the patrol vehicle. He was booked into the LCSO jail for the Assault and Resisting Arrest.

At 0115 hours, an Officer conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Prospect and Montana Ave. Contact was made with the male occupants; they were identified. The male driver was found to have an expired driver’s license and was on probation. His vehicle was searched resulting in locating dangerous drugs and drug paraphernalia. At the conclusion of the investigation, the 43-year-old Helena man was arrested for Possession of Dangerous Drugs (felony), Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Expired Driver’s License. He was booked into the LCSO jail.

At 1039 hours, an Officer conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Prospect and Fee. Contact was made with the male driver. It was discovered the 37-year-old Boulder man had 2 valid warrants for his arrest. Additionally, he had a suspended driver’s license, expired registration, and no proof of insurance. He was arrested and booked into the LCSO jail.

At 1602 hours, an Officer responded to the 3300 block of N Montana Ave for a report of a male that had driven to that location. It was reported the male was intoxicated and with a young child. The male was located and identified. He was tested for DUI. At the conclusion of the investigation, the 50-year-old Helena man was arrested for DUI (6th offense) and Criminal Child Endangerment. He was booked into the LCSO jail.

The Helena Police Department responded to 83 calls for service. Of those calls, they responded to 10 vehicle crashes, 3 animal calls, 4 Disorderly/Disturbance calls, 2 Theft calls, 4 Trespassing calls, 2 Suspicious Circumstance call, 12 welfare Checks, and conducted 15 traffic stops.