Yellowstone County District Court Criminal Cases

JUDGE HARADA
Friday, February 14, 2020
DC 19-1509 State of MT v Ryan Lee Kovach IN-T Change of Plea
(SOUZA) Co Atty-mrg James M. Siegman TR: 4/6/20
19-28241 AP
DC NO CONTACT ORDER ACTIVE
Ct1: Strangulation of a Partner or Family Member 1st Offense F
Ct2: Partner or Family Member Assault 2nd Offense M
Ct3: Violation of Partner or Family Member Assault No Contact Order M
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 19-0884 State of MT v Kylie Danielle McDonald IN-T Change of Plea
(TODD) Co Atty-slh J. Gregory Tomicich TR: 2/18/20
19-27605 GB
Escape F
DC 19-1433 State of MT v Kylie Danielle McDonald IN-T Change of Plea
(TODD) Co Atty-slh J. Gregory Tomicich TR: 3/16/20
19-28193 GB
Assault on a Peace Officer F
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 19-0520 State of MT v Clayton Wallace Whitaker IN-T Change of Plea
(KNISELY) Co Atty-am Jim Lippert TR: past
19-27207 DM
Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M
See also: DC 16-0468 | 16-22457 | PV Disposition - 03/16/2020
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 19-1493 State of MT v Jessica Denise Silva IN-T Apr BW / Srv Rev Rel Pet
(TODD) Co Atty-bdl Darcy Critchfield
19-28248 GB
Assault with Weapon F
See also: DC 19-1427 | 19-28139 | Jury Trial - 03/16/2020
See also: DC 19-1492 | 19-28249 | Jury Trial - 04/13/2020
See also: DC 19-1434 | 19-28196 | Jury Trial - 03/16/2020
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 19-0368 State of MT v Emily Paula Frasier IN-T Omni Reset
(HARADA) Co Atty-slh Natasha Hammack Revoke Release Hrg
19-27076 GB TR: 4/13/20
Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 18-1275 State of MT v Jacob Royal Sparks IN-T Sentencing
(HARADA) Co Atty-bdl Blaine Bailey McGivern PSI
18-26410 GB
Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 19-1244 State of MT v Maria Delcarmen Sosa Change of Plea
(TODD) Co Atty-tle J. Gregory Tomicich TR: 2/18/20
19-27883 TS
Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 19-1508 State of MT v Lawrence Benjamin Neiss Srv Amnd Info/Aff
(HARRIS) Co Atty-am Meghan Benson TR: 3/23/20
19-28256 DM
Ct1: Driving a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol or Drugs F
Or in the Alternative to
Ct2: Per Se F
Ct3: Driving While Privilege to do so is Suspended or Revoked M
Ct4: Operating a Motor Vehicle Without Liability Protection in Effect M
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 19-0319 State of MT v Bernabe Mena Sentencing
(HARADA) Co Atty-tle Joshua R. Kotter PSI
19-27021 TS
Theft F
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 11-0672 State of MT v Ashley Helen Willett PV Srv Pet to Rev / Set Bond
(KNISELY) Co Atty-vc Public Defenders
11-17698
Ct1: Criminal Endangerment F
Mary Aggers
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 19-1143 State of MT v Dana B. Gilleland Arraignment
(HARADA) Co Atty-AG Public Defenders
Ct1: Theft (CS) F
Ct2: False Claim to a Public Agency (F)
