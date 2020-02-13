Yellowstone County District Court Criminal Cases

February 14, 2020

Montana News

 

 

 

JUDGE HARADA

Friday, February 14, 2020

DC 19-1509                  State of MT     v         Ryan Lee Kovach                          IN-T        Change of Plea

(SOUZA)                       Co Atty-mrg                  James M. Siegman                                              TR: 4/6/20

19-28241                        AP

DC NO CONTACT ORDER ACTIVE

Ct1: Strangulation of a Partner or Family Member 1st Offense F    

Ct2: Partner or Family Member Assault 2nd Offense M    

Ct3: Violation of Partner or Family Member Assault No Contact Order M    

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                    

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-0884                  State of MT     v         Kylie Danielle McDonald          IN-T        Change of Plea

(TODD)                          Co Atty-slh                    J. Gregory Tomicich                                           TR: 2/18/20

19-27605                        GB

Escape F   

                                                                                                                                                            

DC 19-1433                  State of MT     v         Kylie Danielle McDonald          IN-T        Change of Plea

(TODD)                          Co Atty-slh                    J. Gregory Tomicich                                           TR: 3/16/20

19-28193                        GB

Assault on a Peace Officer F   

 

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-0520                  State of MT     v         Clayton Wallace Whitaker      IN-T        Change of Plea

(KNISELY)                  Co Atty-am                    Jim Lippert                                                              TR: past

19-27207                        DM

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F    

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M    

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                    

See also: DC 16-0468 | 16-22457 | PV Disposition - 03/16/2020

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-1493                  State of MT     v         Jessica Denise Silva                       IN-T        Apr BW / Srv Rev Rel Pet

(TODD)                          Co Atty-bdl                   Darcy Critchfield                                               

19-28248                        GB

Assault with Weapon F   

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                               

See also: DC 19-1427 | 19-28139 | Jury Trial - 03/16/2020
See also: DC 19-1492 | 19-28249 | Jury Trial - 04/13/2020
See also: DC 19-1434 | 19-28196 | Jury Trial - 03/16/2020

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-0368                  State of MT     v         Emily Paula Frasier                     IN-T        Omni Reset
(HARADA)                  Co Atty-slh                    Natasha Hammack                                              Revoke Release Hrg

19-27076                        GB                                                                                             TR: 4/13/20

Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F   


                                                                                                         

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 18-1275                  State of MT     v         Jacob Royal Sparks                     IN-T        Sentencing

(HARADA)                  Co Atty-bdl                   Blaine Bailey McGivern                                  PSI

18-26410                        GB

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F    

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M

 

 

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-1244                  State of MT     v         Maria Delcarmen Sosa                                  Change of Plea

(TODD)                          Co Atty-tle                     J. Gregory Tomicich                                           TR: 2/18/20

19-27883                        TS

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F    

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M    

 

 

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-1508                  State of MT     v         Lawrence Benjamin Neiss                           Srv Amnd Info/Aff

(HARRIS)                     Co Atty-am                    Meghan Benson                                                   TR: 3/23/20

19-28256                        DM

Ct1: Driving a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol or Drugs F    

Or in the Alternative to
Ct2: Per Se  F    

Ct3: Driving While Privilege to do so is Suspended or Revoked M    

Ct4: Operating a Motor Vehicle Without Liability Protection in Effect M    

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                    

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-0319                  State of MT     v         Bernabe Mena                                                    Sentencing

(HARADA)                  Co Atty-tle                     Joshua R. Kotter                                                  PSI

19-27021                        TS

Theft F   

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 11-0672                  State of MT     v         Ashley Helen Willett                                      PV Srv Pet to Rev / Set Bond

(KNISELY)                  Co Atty-vc                     Public Defenders                                                

11-17698                       

Ct1: Criminal Endangerment F    

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                         

Mary Aggers

 

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-1143                 State of MT     v         Dana B. Gilleland                                             Arraignment

(HARADA)                  Co Atty-AG                  Public Defenders                                                

                                            

Ct1: Theft (CS) F    
Ct2: False Claim to a Public Agency (F)

 

 

 

