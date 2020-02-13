Yellowstone County District Court Criminal Cases

JUDGE HARADA

DC 19-1509 State of MT v Ryan Lee Kovach IN-T Change of Plea

(SOUZA) Co Atty-mrg James M. Siegman TR: 4/6/20

19-28241 AP

DC NO CONTACT ORDER ACTIVE

Ct1: Strangulation of a Partner or Family Member 1st Offense F

Ct2: Partner or Family Member Assault 2nd Offense M

Ct3: Violation of Partner or Family Member Assault No Contact Order M

DC 19-0884 State of MT v Kylie Danielle McDonald IN-T Change of Plea

(TODD) Co Atty-slh J. Gregory Tomicich TR: 2/18/20

19-27605 GB

Escape F

DC 19-1433 State of MT v Kylie Danielle McDonald IN-T Change of Plea

(TODD) Co Atty-slh J. Gregory Tomicich TR: 3/16/20

19-28193 GB

Assault on a Peace Officer F

DC 19-0520 State of MT v Clayton Wallace Whitaker IN-T Change of Plea

(KNISELY) Co Atty-am Jim Lippert TR: past

19-27207 DM

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M

See also: DC 16-0468 | 16-22457 | PV Disposition - 03/16/2020

DC 19-1493 State of MT v Jessica Denise Silva IN-T Apr BW / Srv Rev Rel Pet

(TODD) Co Atty-bdl Darcy Critchfield

19-28248 GB

Assault with Weapon F

See also: DC 19-1427 | 19-28139 | Jury Trial - 03/16/2020

See also: DC 19-1492 | 19-28249 | Jury Trial - 04/13/2020

See also: DC 19-1434 | 19-28196 | Jury Trial - 03/16/2020

DC 19-0368 State of MT v Emily Paula Frasier IN-T Omni Reset

(HARADA) Co Atty-slh Natasha Hammack Revoke Release Hrg

19-27076 GB TR: 4/13/20

Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F





DC 18-1275 State of MT v Jacob Royal Sparks IN-T Sentencing

(HARADA) Co Atty-bdl Blaine Bailey McGivern PSI

18-26410 GB

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M

DC 19-1244 State of MT v Maria Delcarmen Sosa Change of Plea

(TODD) Co Atty-tle J. Gregory Tomicich TR: 2/18/20

19-27883 TS

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M

DC 19-1508 State of MT v Lawrence Benjamin Neiss Srv Amnd Info/Aff

(HARRIS) Co Atty-am Meghan Benson TR: 3/23/20

19-28256 DM

Ct1: Driving a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol or Drugs F

Or in the Alternative to

Ct2: Per Se F

Ct3: Driving While Privilege to do so is Suspended or Revoked M

Ct4: Operating a Motor Vehicle Without Liability Protection in Effect M

DC 19-0319 State of MT v Bernabe Mena Sentencing

(HARADA) Co Atty-tle Joshua R. Kotter PSI

19-27021 TS

Theft F

DC 11-0672 State of MT v Ashley Helen Willett PV Srv Pet to Rev / Set Bond

(KNISELY) Co Atty-vc Public Defenders

11-17698

Ct1: Criminal Endangerment F

Mary Aggers

DC 19-1143 State of MT v Dana B. Gilleland Arraignment

(HARADA) Co Atty-AG Public Defenders

Ct1: Theft (CS) F

Ct2: False Claim to a Public Agency (F)