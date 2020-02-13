Billings Streets Temporarily Closed For Storm Drain Sewer Repairs

Syndicated by: Montana News

The City of Billings will be closing the East bound lane on 4th Ave North between 29th Street and North Broadway for storm drain sewer repair.

The closure will take place between the hours of 9:00 am and 4:00 pm.

Detours will be in place, so please use alternative routes for your commute.

The closure will be scheduled for Feb, 13, 2020.