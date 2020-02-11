Billings Man Deandre Lamar Chance Arrested For Strangulation

Syndicated by: Montana News

Billings man, Deandre Lamar Chance, was arrested and charged with Strangulation of a Partner Family Member his first offense.

According to Billings Police Officer Weber and Bickford, dispatched to a disturbance call.

Once Officer arrived on the scene, they heard a loud bang and overheard a female voice yelling saying, "Let me go."

The Billings Police without a warrant forced their way into the home. Upon entry, Billings Police Officers observed a female with blood all over her face, and her blouse pulled to the side of her body.

Police observed three minor children of whom were crying. The minors appeared spooked by the presence of the Billings Police, who had just broken down the door.

Perhaps, the children were frightened and crying over witnessing the assault, or both.

The female victim was bleeding from her lip and her nose and complained that her right hurt.

According to a Billings Police report, the female victim stated that her boyfriend was earlier in a bar, and he had been drinking and got into a fight.

According to the female victim, she stated that she lost consciousness, and she had was pinned down against a tree that was in the yard. Her boyfriend then dragged her by her hair into the house and started to choke her multiple times.

On the ground were clumps of hair and spots of blood that were visible lying on the snow in the front yard. An earing hoop, a bloody shirt, and car keys were all laying in the blood-stained snow.