2019 Domestic Violence Incidents That Occurred In Cheyenne Wyoming

February 11, 2020

Cheyenne, Wyo.—The Cheyenne Police Department has compiled the numbers for domestic violence incidents for 2019.Total Cases Reviewed: 292Felonies: 65 (22% of total cases);

 

Misdemeanors: 227 (78% of total cases)

 

Arrested: 161 (55% of total cases)

PC Affidavit: 64 (22% of total cases)Total with Criminal Charges: 225 (77% of total cases)

 

Strangulations: 43 (15% of total cases)

 

Repeat Domestic Violence Suspects: 112Assigned to Detectives for Follow-up: 32 (11%of total cases) Male Offenders: 238 (82% of cases) Female Offenders: 54 (18% of cases) Male Victims: 74 (25% of cases) Female Victims: 219 (75% of cases)

 

To further assist in reducing domestic violence, The Cheyenne Police Department has also requested funding through the Community Advocacy Response Initiative (CARI) grant for a full-time domestic violence Detective.

 

The department has also implemented further domestic violence training to its officers.One of the department’s goals for 2019 was to increase domestic violence prosecutions by 10% and cases are still being processed through the District Attorney’s Office so a final number is not yet available.-30-

 

