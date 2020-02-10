Montana Counties Get Election Funds

by: Corey Stapleton

Syndicated by: Montana News

I just returned from Washington, D.C. last week, where the Secretaries of State met to discuss the numerous issues ahead of the 2020 elections.

The city was paralyzed with impeachment mania, but our meetings were quite productive. In the past three years, managing American elections has become almost entirely security-based issues. I was grateful every day I was there, that Montana elections are not online, we use paper ballots, we can vote in person, and we don’t use electronic ‘apps’ like the recent Iowa presidential caucus.

Congress has just authorized $3.1 million to Montana for elections. Our Office is passing most of that money directly to Montana’s 56 counties, and letting them decide how to spend it. Of course, we’ll oversee compliance of these security-related expenditures. $1.9 million goes to counties, we keep $1 million for administration, and $200,000 goes to our continued joint venture with the National Guard.

When you add the sizable investments for the disability community from last year, we’ve really increased the security and capability of Montana’s entire election system.

Montana is ready for the 2020 elections!

Sincerely,

Corey Stapleton