Montana Counties Get Election Funds

February 10, 2020

|

Montana News

 

 
by: Corey Stapleton
Syndicated by: Montana News

I just returned from Washington, D.C. last week, where the Secretaries of State met to discuss the numerous issues ahead of the 2020 elections.

 

The city was paralyzed with impeachment mania, but our meetings were quite productive.  In the past three years, managing American elections has become almost entirely security-based issues.  I was grateful every day I was there, that Montana elections are not online, we use paper ballots, we can vote in person, and we don’t use electronic ‘apps’ like the recent Iowa presidential caucus.

 

Congress has just authorized $3.1 million to Montana for elections.  Our Office is passing most of that money directly to Montana’s 56 counties, and letting them decide how to spend it.  Of course, we’ll oversee compliance of these security-related expenditures.  $1.9 million goes to counties, we keep $1 million for administration, and $200,000 goes to our continued joint venture with the National Guard.

 

When you add the sizable investments for the disability community from last year, we’ve really increased the security and capability of Montana’s entire election system.

 

Montana is ready for the 2020 elections!

Sincerely,

Corey Stapleton

Please reload

Featured Posts

Billings Police Ratings

December 27, 2019

1/6
Please reload

Recent Posts

Helena Police Department News

February 10, 2020

Montana Counties Get Election Funds

February 10, 2020

Deceptive Rhetoric At Davos Could Bring Disaster

February 9, 2020

Terror-Tied CAIR Attacking Minnesota Church Clergy – They Are Not Victims, They Are Perpetrators Pushing Absolute Rule Through Terror

February 9, 2020

Verbal Argument Ends In Serious Stabbing

February 9, 2020

Listing Of Criminal Cases To Be Processed In District Court For Feb 10, 2020

February 9, 2020

METH Hidden Inside Baby Diaper Bag

February 9, 2020

The Green Oscars: A High-Fashion Nightmare!

February 9, 2020

Self-driven Robots To Automate Outdoor Parts Transport

February 9, 2020

Billings Inmate Hides METH In His Underwear

February 9, 2020

Please reload

Search By Tags

I'm busy working on my blog posts. Watch this space!

Please reload

Follow Us
  • Facebook Classic
  • Twitter Classic