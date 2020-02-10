Helena Police Department News

February 10, 2020

On 02/08/20 at 1921 hours, an Officer responded to the area of Prospect and 18th for a report of a two-vehicle accident.  At the conclusion of the investigation, a 56-year-old male was placed under arrest for 1st offense DUI, careless driving, fail to carry proof of insurance, and negligent vehicular assault for causing injuries to another driver in the accident.  

 

On 02/08/20 at 2050 hours, an Officer responded to the area of 11th and Ewing for a report of a suspicious male.  At the conclusion of the investigation, a 57-year-old male was placed under arrest for two Municipal Court warrants.

 

In the last 24 hours, Officers responded to 38 calls for service which included 4 disorderly/disturbances, 7 suspicious circumstances, 3 thefts, and 7 welfare checks.

