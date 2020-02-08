Verbal Argument Ends In Serious Stabbing

February 9, 2020

Montana News

 

On February 5 at 11:02 AM, Minot Police responded to a report of a male that was bleeding profusely chasing a second individual around in NW Minot. A second call to Minot Central Dispatch stated there was a male inside a NW gas station losing a significant amount of blood due to an injury on his arm.

 

Responding officers located a 24-year-old male inside the gas station.

They quickly addressed the injury with application of a tourniquet to his arm.The male was transported to Trinity Hospital by Community Ambulance.

 

At this time, it appears that the 24 yr old male was involved in an argument with another male inside an apartment in NW Minot.  

 

The argument escalated into a physical altercation. At some point during the altercation, the 24 yr old male suffered a serious injury to his right arm caused by a sharp object.

 

He has since been released from Trinity Hospital after receiving medical care.  No arrests have been made at this point and investigation into the incident is ongoing.

