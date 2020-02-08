METH Hidden Inside Baby Diaper Bag

Syndicated by: Montana News

Billings woman, Amber Marie Seitz, arrested and charged with Possession of Drugs and for Drug Paraphernalia.

February 6, 2020 Billings police were investigating a stolen vehicle located at the Billings Super 8 Motel located on Southgate Drive in Billings.

Billings Police contacted Amber Marie Seitz since she was the driver of the stolen vehicle. Billings police learned that Seitz was on probation.

Billings Police Contacted her Probation and Parole Officer Eckart, who asked that Seitz's purse be searched including her person.

Billings Police searched her purse and her diaper bag. Inside of the diaper bag, Billignd Police discovered a loaded Meth syringe along with multiple empty syringes. Seitz was arrested without incident