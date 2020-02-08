Listing Of Criminal Cases To Be Processed In District Court For Feb 10, 2020

Syndicated by: Montana News

DC 19-1453 State of MT v Trevor Michael Patton IN-T Change of Plea

(TODD) Co Atty-slh Cory T. Harman TR: 3/16/20

19-28154 GB

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M

Ct3: Obstructing Peace Officer M

Ct4: Carrying Concealed Firearm M

Ct5: Theft 1st Offense M

See also: DC 19-0967 | 19-27430 | Jury Trial - 11/25/2019

DC 19-1291 State of MT v Trevor Michael Patton IN-T Change of Plea

(TODD) Co Atty-slh Cory T. Harman TR: 2/18/20

19-27943 GB

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M

See also: DC 19-0967 | 19-27430 | Jury Trial - 11/25/2019

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-1443 State of MT v Philip Kendall Mickelson IN-T Omni Reset

(TODD) Co Atty-slh Kasodie West TR: 3/16/20

19-28170 GB

Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 18-0957 State of MT v Derek Tyson Bellamy IN-T PV Rev Hrg

(TODD) Co Atty-bdl Lance G. Lundvall

18-26030

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

Jayson Baxter

See also: DC 19-1286 | 19-28020 | Jury Trial - 02/18/2020

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-0724 State of MT v Alex Richard Fuhrman IN-T Sentencing

(TODD) Co Atty-slh Layne Scheveck

18-25979 GB

Ct1: Failure to Register as a Sexual Offender F

Ct2: Resisting Arrest M to be dismissed

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-1076 State of MT v Shane Anthony Whitener IN-T Sentencing

(TODD) Co Atty-tle Analicia Pianca PSI

19-27799 TS

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

Ct3: Resisting Arrest M

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-1243 State of MT v Melissa Ann Muise IN-T Change of Plea

(TODD) Co Atty-bdl J. Gregory Tomicich TR: 2/18/20

19-27950 GB

Ct1: Conspiracy to Commit Forgery (Common Scheme) F

Ct2: Conspiracy to Commit Theft of Identity (Common Scheme) F

Ct3: Conspiracy to Commit Money Laundering (Common Scheme) F

DC 10-0641 State of MT v Zachary Charles Whitehawk IN-T PV Rev Hrg

(TODD) Co Atty-bdl Joseph M. Raffiani

10-16969

Ct2: Aggravated Assault by Accountability F

Ct4: Aggravated Assault by Accountability F

Ct6: Aggravated Assault by Accountability F

Casey Johnston

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 17-0227 State of MT v Thomas Theo Bulltail IN-T PV Rev Hrg

(TODD) Co Atty-bdl Analicia Pianca

17-23695

Ct1: Carrying Concealed Weapon F

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

Kiersten Gillespie-Kotar

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 15-0908 State of MT v Michael William Peltzer IN-T PV Rev Hrg

(TODD) Co Atty-bdl Analicia Pianca

15-21653 GB

Ct1: Burglary F

Shannon Berg

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 18-1517 State of MT v Tyson Daniel Lingelbach IN-T Revoke Release Hrg

(TODD) Co Atty-bdl J. Gregory Tomicich TR:2/18/20

18-26647 GB

Driving a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol or Drugs F

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-1464 State of MT v Joseph Brandon Clarke IN-V Arraignment

(DAVIES) Co Atty-iar Public Defenders

19-28204 JW

Strangulation of a Partner or Family Member 1st Offense F

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-1535 State of MT v Bradley Joe Thomas IN-V Arraignment

(MOSES) Co Atty-jef Public Defenders TR: 4/13/20

19-28285 JW

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 18-1052 State of MT v Jason Jared Heathman Sentencing

(TODD) Co Atty-slh Cory T. Harman PSI

18-26097 GB

Ct1: Driving a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol or Drugs F

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

Ct3: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs M to be dismissed

Ct4: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M to be dismissed

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 16-0415 State of MT v Josef Christian LaRance Change of Plea

(TODD) Co Atty-bdl A.K.A. Joseph Christian Lawrence TR: Past

16-22403 GB J. Gregory Tomicich

Theft F

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 17-1346 State of MT v Kristy Ann Delao Sentencing

(TODD) Co Atty-mkl Cory T. Harman PSI

16-22259 TS

Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

DC 17-1412 State of MT v Kristy Ann Delao Sentencing

(TODD) Co Atty-mkl Cory T. Harman PSI

17-24923 TS

Theft F

DC 18-1439 State of MT v Kristy Ann Delao Sentencing

(TODD) Co Atty-mkl Cory T. Harman PSI

18-26365 TS

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs M

Karri Eik

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-0697 State of MT v Zachari Jon Larsen Sentencing

(TODD) Co Atty-slh J. Gregory Tomicich PSI

19-27399 GB

DC NO CONTACT ORDER ACTIVE

Strangulation of a Partner or Family Member 1st Offense F

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-0346 State of MT v Sky Miguel Littlecoyote Sentencing

(TODD) Co Atty-tle Natasha Hammack PSI

19-27045 TS

Ct1: Burglary F

Ct2: Obstructing Peace Officer or Other Public Servant M to be dismissed

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 18-0165 State of MT v Jonathan Daniel Ugalde Sentencing

(TODD) Co Atty-bdl J. Gregory Tomicich PSI

18-25167 GB

DC NO CONTACT ORDER ACTIVE

Ct1: Assault on a Minor F

Ct2: Partner or Family Member Assault 1st Offense M

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 17-0986 State of MT v Patrick Daniel Keller PV Disposition

(TODD) Co Atty-bdl Matthew C. Claus

17-24534

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

Jeff Snell

DC 18-0042 State of MT v Patrick Daniel Keller PV Disposition

(TODD) Co Atty-bdl Matthew C. Claus

17-24937

Ct1: Theft F

Jeff Snell

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 13-0536 State of MT v Caleb Channing Powers PV Rev Hrg

(TODD) Co Atty-bdl J. Gregory Tomicich

13-18907

Ct1: Criminal Mischief (Common Scheme) F

Heather Edwards

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 07-0813 State of MT v David Lloyd Smail Jr. PV Rev Hrg

(TODD) Co Atty-bdl Analicia Pianca

07-14438

Ct1: Robbery by Accountability F

Jordan Brummel

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 17-0929 State of MT v James Robert Zucconi PV Rev Hrg

(TODD) Co Atty-tle Analicia Pianca

17-24378

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

Tom Fulton

DC 19-1062 State of MT v James Robert Zucconi Revoke Release Hrg

(TODD) Co Atty-tle Blaine Bailey McGivern TR to be reset

19-27774 TS

Ct1: Driving a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol or Drugs F

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M

Ct3: Driving While Privilege to do so is Suspended or Revoked M

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 15-1227 State of MT v Trevor Jon Glumbik Mtn Quash BW

(TODD) Co Atty-slh Analicia Pianca Reset PV Hrng

15-21968

Ct1: Theft by Embezzlement (Common Scheme) F

Cody Carriger

See also: DC 19-1174 | 19-27892 | DC Bench Warrant - 01/23/2020

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------