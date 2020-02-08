Listing Of Criminal Cases To Be Processed In District Court For Feb 10, 2020

Syndicated by: Montana News
DC 19-1453 State of MT v Trevor Michael Patton IN-T Change of Plea
(TODD) Co Atty-slh Cory T. Harman TR: 3/16/20
19-28154 GB
Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M
Ct3: Obstructing Peace Officer M
Ct4: Carrying Concealed Firearm M
Ct5: Theft 1st Offense M
See also: DC 19-0967 | 19-27430 | Jury Trial - 11/25/2019
DC 19-1291 State of MT v Trevor Michael Patton IN-T Change of Plea
(TODD) Co Atty-slh Cory T. Harman TR: 2/18/20
19-27943 GB
Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M
See also: DC 19-0967 | 19-27430 | Jury Trial - 11/25/2019
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 19-1443 State of MT v Philip Kendall Mickelson IN-T Omni Reset
(TODD) Co Atty-slh Kasodie West TR: 3/16/20
19-28170 GB
Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 18-0957 State of MT v Derek Tyson Bellamy IN-T PV Rev Hrg
(TODD) Co Atty-bdl Lance G. Lundvall
18-26030
Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Jayson Baxter
See also: DC 19-1286 | 19-28020 | Jury Trial - 02/18/2020
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 19-0724 State of MT v Alex Richard Fuhrman IN-T Sentencing
(TODD) Co Atty-slh Layne Scheveck
18-25979 GB
Ct1: Failure to Register as a Sexual Offender F
Ct2: Resisting Arrest M to be dismissed
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 19-1076 State of MT v Shane Anthony Whitener IN-T Sentencing
(TODD) Co Atty-tle Analicia Pianca PSI
19-27799 TS
Ct2: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Ct3: Resisting Arrest M
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 19-1243 State of MT v Melissa Ann Muise IN-T Change of Plea
(TODD) Co Atty-bdl J. Gregory Tomicich TR: 2/18/20
19-27950 GB
Ct1: Conspiracy to Commit Forgery (Common Scheme) F
Ct2: Conspiracy to Commit Theft of Identity (Common Scheme) F
Ct3: Conspiracy to Commit Money Laundering (Common Scheme) F
DC 10-0641 State of MT v Zachary Charles Whitehawk IN-T PV Rev Hrg
(TODD) Co Atty-bdl Joseph M. Raffiani
10-16969
Ct2: Aggravated Assault by Accountability F
Ct4: Aggravated Assault by Accountability F
Ct6: Aggravated Assault by Accountability F
Casey Johnston
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 17-0227 State of MT v Thomas Theo Bulltail IN-T PV Rev Hrg
(TODD) Co Atty-bdl Analicia Pianca
17-23695
Ct1: Carrying Concealed Weapon F
Ct2: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Kiersten Gillespie-Kotar
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 15-0908 State of MT v Michael William Peltzer IN-T PV Rev Hrg
(TODD) Co Atty-bdl Analicia Pianca
15-21653 GB
Ct1: Burglary F
Shannon Berg
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 18-1517 State of MT v Tyson Daniel Lingelbach IN-T Revoke Release Hrg
(TODD) Co Atty-bdl J. Gregory Tomicich TR:2/18/20
18-26647 GB
Driving a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol or Drugs F
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 19-1464 State of MT v Joseph Brandon Clarke IN-V Arraignment
(DAVIES) Co Atty-iar Public Defenders
19-28204 JW
Strangulation of a Partner or Family Member 1st Offense F
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 19-1535 State of MT v Bradley Joe Thomas IN-V Arraignment
(MOSES) Co Atty-jef Public Defenders TR: 4/13/20
19-28285 JW
Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 18-1052 State of MT v Jason Jared Heathman Sentencing
(TODD) Co Atty-slh Cory T. Harman PSI
18-26097 GB
Ct1: Driving a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol or Drugs F
Ct2: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Ct3: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs M to be dismissed
Ct4: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M to be dismissed
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 16-0415 State of MT v Josef Christian LaRance Change of Plea
(TODD) Co Atty-bdl A.K.A. Joseph Christian Lawrence TR: Past
16-22403 GB J. Gregory Tomicich
Theft F
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 17-1346 State of MT v Kristy Ann Delao Sentencing
(TODD) Co Atty-mkl Cory T. Harman PSI
16-22259 TS
Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
DC 17-1412 State of MT v Kristy Ann Delao Sentencing
(TODD) Co Atty-mkl Cory T. Harman PSI
17-24923 TS
Theft F
DC 18-1439 State of MT v Kristy Ann Delao Sentencing
(TODD) Co Atty-mkl Cory T. Harman PSI
18-26365 TS
Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Ct2: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs M
Karri Eik
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 19-0697 State of MT v Zachari Jon Larsen Sentencing
(TODD) Co Atty-slh J. Gregory Tomicich PSI
19-27399 GB
DC NO CONTACT ORDER ACTIVE
Strangulation of a Partner or Family Member 1st Offense F
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 19-0346 State of MT v Sky Miguel Littlecoyote Sentencing
(TODD) Co Atty-tle Natasha Hammack PSI
19-27045 TS
Ct1: Burglary F
Ct2: Obstructing Peace Officer or Other Public Servant M to be dismissed
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 18-0165 State of MT v Jonathan Daniel Ugalde Sentencing
(TODD) Co Atty-bdl J. Gregory Tomicich PSI
18-25167 GB
DC NO CONTACT ORDER ACTIVE
Ct1: Assault on a Minor F
Ct2: Partner or Family Member Assault 1st Offense M
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 17-0986 State of MT v Patrick Daniel Keller PV Disposition
(TODD) Co Atty-bdl Matthew C. Claus
17-24534
Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Jeff Snell
DC 18-0042 State of MT v Patrick Daniel Keller PV Disposition
(TODD) Co Atty-bdl Matthew C. Claus
17-24937
Ct1: Theft F
Jeff Snell
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 13-0536 State of MT v Caleb Channing Powers PV Rev Hrg
(TODD) Co Atty-bdl J. Gregory Tomicich
13-18907
Ct1: Criminal Mischief (Common Scheme) F
Heather Edwards
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 07-0813 State of MT v David Lloyd Smail Jr. PV Rev Hrg
(TODD) Co Atty-bdl Analicia Pianca
07-14438
Ct1: Robbery by Accountability F
Jordan Brummel
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 17-0929 State of MT v James Robert Zucconi PV Rev Hrg
(TODD) Co Atty-tle Analicia Pianca
17-24378
Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Tom Fulton
DC 19-1062 State of MT v James Robert Zucconi Revoke Release Hrg
(TODD) Co Atty-tle Blaine Bailey McGivern TR to be reset
19-27774 TS
Ct1: Driving a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol or Drugs F
Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M
Ct3: Driving While Privilege to do so is Suspended or Revoked M
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 15-1227 State of MT v Trevor Jon Glumbik Mtn Quash BW
(TODD) Co Atty-slh Analicia Pianca Reset PV Hrng
15-21968
Ct1: Theft by Embezzlement (Common Scheme) F
Cody Carriger
See also: DC 19-1174 | 19-27892 | DC Bench Warrant - 01/23/2020
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
