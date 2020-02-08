Listing Of Criminal Cases To Be Processed In District Court For Feb 10, 2020

February 9, 2020

|

Montana News

 

 

Syndicated by: Montana News

DC 19-1453                  State of MT     v         Trevor Michael Patton               IN-T        Change of Plea

(TODD)                          Co Atty-slh                    Cory T. Harman                                                   TR: 3/16/20

19-28154                        GB

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F    

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M    

Ct3: Obstructing Peace Officer M    

Ct4: Carrying Concealed Firearm M    

Ct5: Theft 1st Offense M    

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                    

See also: DC 19-0967 | 19-27430 | Jury Trial - 11/25/2019

 

DC 19-1291                  State of MT     v         Trevor Michael Patton               IN-T        Change of Plea

(TODD)                          Co Atty-slh                    Cory T. Harman                                                   TR: 2/18/20

19-27943                        GB

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F    

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M    

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                    

See also: DC 19-0967 | 19-27430 | Jury Trial - 11/25/2019

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-1443                  State of MT     v         Philip Kendall Mickelson          IN-T        Omni Reset

(TODD)                          Co Atty-slh                    Kasodie West                                                        TR: 3/16/20

19-28170                        GB

Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F   

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                    

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                              

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 18-0957                  State of MT     v         Derek Tyson Bellamy                  IN-T        PV Rev Hrg

(TODD)                          Co Atty-bdl                   Lance G. Lundvall                                            

18-26030                       

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F    

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                    

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                              

Jayson Baxter

See also: DC 19-1286 | 19-28020 | Jury Trial - 02/18/2020

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-0724                  State of MT     v         Alex Richard Fuhrman             IN-T        Sentencing

(TODD)                          Co Atty-slh                    Layne Scheveck                                                  

18-25979                        GB

Ct1: Failure to Register as a Sexual Offender F    

Ct2: Resisting Arrest M     to be dismissed

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                    

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-1076                  State of MT     v         Shane Anthony Whitener         IN-T        Sentencing

(TODD)                          Co Atty-tle                     Analicia Pianca                                                     PSI

19-27799                        TS

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F    

Ct3: Resisting Arrest M     

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                    

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-1243                  State of MT     v         Melissa Ann Muise                        IN-T        Change of Plea

(TODD)                          Co Atty-bdl                   J. Gregory Tomicich                                          TR: 2/18/20

19-27950                        GB

Ct1: Conspiracy to Commit Forgery (Common Scheme) F    

Ct2: Conspiracy to Commit Theft of Identity (Common Scheme) F    

Ct3: Conspiracy to Commit Money Laundering (Common Scheme) F    

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                    

DC 10-0641                  State of MT     v    Zachary Charles Whitehawk      IN-T        PV Rev Hrg

(TODD)                          Co Atty-bdl                   Joseph M. Raffiani                                            

10-16969                       

Ct2: Aggravated Assault by Accountability F    

Ct4: Aggravated Assault by Accountability F    

Ct6: Aggravated Assault by Accountability F    

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                    

Casey Johnston

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 17-0227                  State of MT     v         Thomas Theo Bulltail                  IN-T        PV Rev Hrg

(TODD)                          Co Atty-bdl                   Analicia Pianca                                                    

17-23695                       

Ct1: Carrying Concealed Weapon F    

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F    

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                    

Kiersten Gillespie-Kotar

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 15-0908                  State of MT     v         Michael William Peltzer             IN-T        PV Rev Hrg

(TODD)                          Co Atty-bdl                   Analicia Pianca                                                    

15-21653                        GB

Ct1: Burglary F    

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                    

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                              

Shannon Berg

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 18-1517                  State of MT     v         Tyson Daniel Lingelbach          IN-T        Revoke Release Hrg

(TODD)                          Co Atty-bdl                   J. Gregory Tomicich                                          TR:2/18/20

18-26647                        GB

Driving a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol or Drugs F   

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                    

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                              

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-1464                  State of MT     v         Joseph Brandon Clarke            IN-V        Arraignment

(DAVIES)                     Co Atty-iar                     Public Defenders                                                

19-28204                        JW

Strangulation of a Partner or Family Member 1st Offense F   

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                    

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                              

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-1535                  State of MT     v         Bradley Joe Thomas                    IN-V        Arraignment

(MOSES)                       Co Atty-jef                    Public Defenders                                                 TR: 4/13/20

19-28285                        JW

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F    

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M    

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                    

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 18-1052                  State of MT     v         Jason Jared Heathman                                 Sentencing

(TODD)                          Co Atty-slh                    Cory T. Harman                                                   PSI

18-26097                        GB

Ct1: Driving a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol or Drugs F    

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F     

Ct3: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs M     to be dismissed

Ct4: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M     to be dismissed

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                    

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 16-0415                  State of MT     v         Josef Christian LaRance                             Change of Plea

(TODD)                          Co Atty-bdl                   A.K.A. Joseph Christian Lawrence                     TR: Past

16-22403                        GB                            J. Gregory Tomicich

Theft F   

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                    

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                              

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

 

DC 17-1346                  State of MT     v         Kristy Ann Delao                                              Sentencing

(TODD)                          Co Atty-mkl                  Cory T. Harman                                                   PSI

16-22259                        TS

Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F   

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                    

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                              

 

DC 17-1412                  State of MT     v         Kristy Ann Delao                                              Sentencing

(TODD)                          Co Atty-mkl                  Cory T. Harman                                                   PSI

17-24923                        TS

Theft F   

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                    

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                              

 

DC 18-1439                  State of MT     v         Kristy Ann Delao                                              Sentencing

(TODD)                          Co Atty-mkl                  Cory T. Harman                                                   PSI

18-26365                        TS

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F    

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs M    

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                    

Karri Eik

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-0697                  State of MT     v         Zachari Jon Larsen                                         Sentencing

(TODD)                          Co Atty-slh                    J. Gregory Tomicich                                          PSI

19-27399                        GB

DC NO CONTACT ORDER ACTIVE

Strangulation of a Partner or Family Member 1st Offense F   

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                    

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                              

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-0346                  State of MT     v         Sky Miguel Littlecoyote                                Sentencing

(TODD)                          Co Atty-tle                     Natasha Hammack                                             PSI

19-27045                        TS

Ct1: Burglary F    

Ct2: Obstructing Peace Officer or Other Public Servant M     to be dismissed

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                    

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 18-0165                  State of MT     v         Jonathan Daniel Ugalde                               Sentencing

(TODD)                          Co Atty-bdl                   J. Gregory Tomicich                                          PSI

18-25167                        GB

DC NO CONTACT ORDER ACTIVE

Ct1: Assault on a Minor F    

Ct2: Partner or Family Member Assault 1st Offense M    

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                    

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 17-0986                  State of MT     v         Patrick Daniel Keller                                      PV Disposition

(TODD)                          Co Atty-bdl                   Matthew C. Claus                                              

17-24534                       

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F    

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                    

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                              

Jeff Snell

 

DC 18-0042                  State of MT     v         Patrick Daniel Keller                                      PV Disposition

(TODD)                          Co Atty-bdl                   Matthew C. Claus                                              

17-24937                       

Ct1: Theft F    

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                    

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                              

Jeff Snell

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

 

DC 13-0536                  State of MT     v         Caleb Channing Powers                              PV Rev Hrg

(TODD)                          Co Atty-bdl                   J. Gregory Tomicich                                         

13-18907                       

Ct1: Criminal Mischief (Common Scheme) F    

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                    

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                              

Heather Edwards

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 07-0813                  State of MT     v         David Lloyd Smail Jr.                                    PV Rev Hrg

(TODD)                          Co Atty-bdl                   Analicia Pianca                                                    

07-14438                       

Ct1: Robbery by Accountability F    

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                    

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                              

Jordan Brummel

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 17-0929                  State of MT     v         James Robert Zucconi                                   PV Rev Hrg

(TODD)                          Co Atty-tle                     Analicia Pianca                                                    

17-24378                       

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F    

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                    

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                              

Tom Fulton

 

DC 19-1062                  State of MT     v         James Robert Zucconi                                   Revoke Release Hrg

(TODD)                          Co Atty-tle                     Blaine Bailey McGivern                                  TR to be reset

19-27774                        TS

Ct1: Driving a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol or Drugs F     

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M    

Ct3: Driving While Privilege to do so is Suspended or Revoked M    

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                    

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 15-1227                  State of MT     v         Trevor Jon Glumbik                                      Mtn Quash BW

(TODD)                          Co Atty-slh                    Analicia Pianca                                                     Reset PV Hrng

15-21968                       

Ct1: Theft by Embezzlement (Common Scheme) F    

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                    

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                              

Cody Carriger

See also: DC 19-1174 | 19-27892 | DC Bench Warrant - 01/23/2020

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

 

 

Please reload

Featured Posts

Billings Police Ratings

December 27, 2019

1/6
Please reload

Recent Posts

Deceptive Rhetoric At Davos Could Bring Disaster

February 9, 2020

Terror-Tied CAIR Attacking Minnesota Church Clergy – They Are Not Victims, They Are Perpetrators Pushing Absolute Rule Through Terror

February 9, 2020

Verbal Argument Ends In Serious Stabbing

February 9, 2020

Listing Of Criminal Cases To Be Processed In District Court For Feb 10, 2020

February 9, 2020

METH Hidden Inside Baby Diaper Bag

February 9, 2020

The Green Oscars: A High-Fashion Nightmare!

February 9, 2020

Self-driven Robots To Automate Outdoor Parts Transport

February 9, 2020

Billings Inmate Hides METH In His Underwear

February 9, 2020

Billings Police Asking For The Public's Help

February 8, 2020

In The Presence Of Greatness: The Montford Point Marines

February 7, 2020

Please reload

Search By Tags

I'm busy working on my blog posts. Watch this space!

Please reload

Follow Us
  • Facebook Classic
  • Twitter Classic