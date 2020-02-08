Billings Police Asking For The Public's Help

February 8, 2020

Montana News

 

 

The Billings Police @BillingsPD is once again asking for the public's help.

 

 

This time it is to help them find, Antonio Gonzalez 14 & Valencia Gonzalez 12 are reported missing/not dressed properly for the weather conditions.

 

 

Last seen in the area of Division and Grand on Wednesday 2/5/20 at about 1900 hrs. Anyone with information should contact the BPD @ 657-8200.

