Billings Police Asking For The Public's Help

Syndicated by: Montana News @MontananewsNews
The Billings Police @BillingsPD is once again asking for the public's help.
This time it is to help them find, Antonio Gonzalez 14 & Valencia Gonzalez 12 are reported missing/not dressed properly for the weather conditions.
Last seen in the area of Division and Grand on Wednesday 2/5/20 at about 1900 hrs. Anyone with information should contact the BPD @ 657-8200.
