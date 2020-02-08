Billings Inmate Hides METH In His Underwear

February 6, 2020, Deputy Brutlag was investigating an inmate, Zachary James Lozier.
A County Detention Officer was listening to the jail phone conversation of Lozier and learned that drugs had been transported to the jail.
A jail "shakedown" was initiated in Lozier's cell, including a strip search, but Jail staff did not find any drugs.
Jail staff searched the property of Lozier and located drugs inside the crotch/pocket area of Lozier's briefs.
A small plastic baggie of METH was found. When approached by jail staff and questioned about the drugs that were found in the inmates under briefs, Lozier stated: "fuck no, you didn't find shit."
Please reload
Featured Posts
Please reload
Recent Posts
Please reload
Search By Tags
I'm busy working on my blog posts. Watch this space!
Please reload