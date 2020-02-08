Billings Inmate Hides METH In His Underwear

February 9, 2020

|

Montana News

 

 

February 6, 2020, Deputy Brutlag was investigating an inmate, Zachary James Lozier. 

 

A County Detention Officer was listening to the jail phone conversation of Lozier and learned that drugs had been transported to the jail.

 

A jail "shakedown" was initiated in Lozier's cell, including a strip search, but Jail staff did not find any drugs.

 

Jail staff searched the property of Lozier and located drugs inside the crotch/pocket area of Lozier's briefs.

 

A small plastic baggie of METH was found.  When approached by jail staff and questioned about the drugs that were found in the inmates under briefs, Lozier stated: "fuck no, you didn't find shit."

