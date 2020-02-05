Senate Ends Impeachment; Minority Socialist Democrats Still Continue Radical Crusade Against America's President

February 5, 2020

|

Montana News

 

 

Syndicated by: Montana News
HELENA - The Montana Republican Party Chairman Don "K" Kaltschmidt released the following statement after the Senate put an end to the partisan impeachment trial: 

"Montanans have strongly opposed this partisan impeachment process and we are grateful the Senate ruled in favor of President Trump as his only crime was winning the 2016 election," said MTGOP Chairman Don "K" Kaltschmidt. "While Democrats are more interested in supporting leftist politicians that destroy Presidential speeches and boycott American success stories, Republicans will continue to support this Administration's policies that generate rising wages, more job openings, and a renewed sense of optimism about the future." 
 

Please reload

Featured Posts

Billings Police Ratings

December 27, 2019

1/6
Please reload

Recent Posts

Senate Ends Impeachment; Minority Socialist Democrats Still Continue Radical Crusade Against America's President

February 5, 2020

Virginia Gun Control Leader Takes A Wrong Turn

February 5, 2020

Billings Man David Charles Williams Arrested For Robbery and Drugs

February 5, 2020

Yellowstone County District Court Criminal Cases

February 5, 2020

Helena Police Department News

February 5, 2020

Men's Health Is Important For Healthy Living Doing What Men Do Best

February 4, 2020

Men's Health Matters

February 4, 2020

Want A Better ROI? Learn How

February 4, 2020

Cody Wyoming Police Department News

February 3, 2020

Yellowstone County District Court Criminal Cases

February 3, 2020

Please reload

Search By Tags

I'm busy working on my blog posts. Watch this space!

Please reload

Follow Us
  • Facebook Classic
  • Twitter Classic