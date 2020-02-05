Senate Ends Impeachment; Minority Socialist Democrats Still Continue Radical Crusade Against America's President

Syndicated by: Montana News

HELENA - The Montana Republican Party Chairman Don "K" Kaltschmidt released the following statement after the Senate put an end to the partisan impeachment trial:



"Montanans have strongly opposed this partisan impeachment process and we are grateful the Senate ruled in favor of President Trump as his only crime was winning the 2016 election," said MTGOP Chairman Don "K" Kaltschmidt. "While Democrats are more interested in supporting leftist politicians that destroy Presidential speeches and boycott American success stories, Republicans will continue to support this Administration's policies that generate rising wages, more job openings, and a renewed sense of optimism about the future."

