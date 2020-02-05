Helena Police Department News

Syndicated by: Montana News
2/4/20 @ 1701 hours -- An Officer was dispatched to the 800 block of N. Oregon St for a report of individuals at this location that were involved in possible drug activity. The Officer met with all parties and investigation into the matter led to a 62 year old male being placed under arrest for Lewis and Clark County Justice Court warrant as well as a Probation Violation. He was booked into the LCSO Jail.
2/4/20 @ 1913 hours -- An Officer Conducted a traffic stop in the area of 11th Ave and N. Montana Ave. The Officer met with the driver of the vehicle and investigation into the traffic stop led to a 29 year old male being placed under arrest for an outstanding warrant as well as a Driving while Suspended. He was booked into the LCSO Jail.
**The Helena Police Department responded to 80 calls for service. A brief summary of some of the calls the Officers responded to are as follows: (6) non-injury crashes,(1) injury crash, (1) animal call, (6) Disorderly/Disturbance calls, (9) suspicious incidents, (2) thefts, (3) trespass complaints and conducted (4) welfare checks.
