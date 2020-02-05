Billings Man David Charles Williams Arrested For Robbery and Drugs

Syndicated by: Montana News

Billings man David Charles William was arrested and charged with Robbery and Criminal possession of dangerous drugs.

On February 3rd, Deputy Nagel responded to the Zip Trip at 151 Rosebud Lane for a report of a robbery.

Deputy Nagel met with M.S., who states that she met David Charles Willimas through a mutual friend, Molly Teal, on Facebook. M.S. had been staying at the Days Inn, and she needed a ride and was able to get a ride from David Charles Williams.

As David Williams and M.s. Left the Days Inn, they drove towards Lockwood in David Charles Williams pickup truck.

Williams tried to make his pickup truck go up a hill near a church, but due to the snow and ice on the ground, the truck was not able to go up the sloped hill.

Williams then turned his pickup truck around and headed towards the Zip Trip. Williams then got out of his vehicle and disappeared in the Zip Trip for at least 5 minutes.

Williams then exited the Zip Trip and got back into his pickup truck and pointed a silver-colored pistol at M.S. and demanded that she give him any money that she had in her possession.

M.S. was forced to give Williams $140.00 all of it in 20 dollar bills and was told to then get out of his pickup truck, of which M.S. complied.

David Williams then drove off in his maroon truck that had a green tarp on the back of the bed.

Deputy Nagel contacted David Williams and the probation officer assigned to David Charles Williams. Inside of the vehicle, a plastic baggie located, and the substance tested positive for Meth. As for the money that David Williams robbed M.S. at gunpoint, all the funds successfully recovered.