Yellowstone County District Court Criminal Cases

February 3, 2020

|

Montana News

 

Syndicated by: Montana News

Monday, February 03, 2020

DC 18-1358                  State of MT     v         Elizabeth Faith Howe                  IN-T        Sentencing

(KNISELY)                  Co Atty-vc                     J. Gregory Tomicich                                         

18-26496                        DM

Bail-jumping F   

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                    

 

DC 17-0717                  State of MT     v         Elizabeth Faith Howe                  IN-T        PV Rev Hrg

(KNISELY)                  Co Atty-vc                     J. Gregory Tomicich                                         

17-24227                        DM

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F    

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                               

Shannon Berg

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 18-0004                  State of MT     v         Gary Lee Koch                               IN-T        PV Disposition

(KNISELY)                  Co Atty-vc                     Natasha Hammack                                            

18-25048                       

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F    

                                                                            

Derrek Skinner

 

 

 

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 13-0863                  State of MT     v         Ross Alan Nicholson                    IN-T        PV Disposition

(KNISELY)                  Co Atty-vc                     Cory T. Harman                                                  

13-19262                        DM

Ct1: Forgery (By Accountability) (Common Scheme) F    

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                     

Breanne Lewis

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 17-1464                  State of MT     v         Elijah Jechionous Robinson    IN-T        Bond Reduction

(KNISELY)                  Co Atty-vc                     Kasodie West                                                        PV Disposition             

17-25003                       

Ct1: Assault with Weapon F    

Ct2: Burglary F    

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                    

Karri Eik

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 16-0468                  State of MT     v         Clayton Wallace Whitaker      IN-T        PV Disposition

(KNISELY)                  Co Atty-am                    Jim Lippert                                                            

16-22457                       

Robbery F   

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                   

Tom Fulton

See also: DC 19-0520 | 19-27207 | Jury Trial Reset - 01/13/2020

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 18-0053                  State of MT     v         Laura Eve Banderob                  IN-T        PV Rev Hrg

(KNISELY)                  Co Atty-am                    Natasha Hammack                                            

18-25085                       

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F    

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                               

Breanne Lewis

See also: DC 19-1284 | 19-28001 | Jury Trial - 03/09/2020

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

 

 

 

DC 19-1271                  State of MT     v         Jasa Rae Pendill                             IN-T        Revoke Release Hrg

(KNISELY)                  Co Atty-zp                     Natasha Hammack                                             TR: 3/9/20

19-27963                        JC

Theft F   


                                                                                                                                                               

 

                                                                                                   

See also: DC 19-0778 | 19-27487 | Jury Trial Reset - 03/09/2020
See also: DC 19-0982 | 19-27663 | Jury Trial Reset - 03/09/2020
See also: DC 19-0983 | 19-27664 | Jury Trial Reset - 03/09/2020
See also: DC 19-1554 | 19-28300 | Jury Trial - 04/06/2020

DC 19-1270                  State of MT     v         Jasa Rae Pendill                             IN-T        Revoke Release Hrg

(KNISELY)                  Co Atty-zp                     Natasha Hammack                                             TR: 3/9/20

19-27977                        JC

Theft F   

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                  

See also: DC 19-0778 | 19-27487 | Jury Trial Reset - 03/09/2020
See also: DC 19-0982 | 19-27663 | Jury Trial Reset - 03/09/2020
See also: DC 19-0983 | 19-27664 | Jury Trial Reset - 03/09/2020
See also: DC 19-1554 | 19-28300 | Jury Trial - 04/06/2020

DC 19-1554                  State of MT     v         Jasa Rae Pendill                             IN-T        Bond Reduction

(KNISELY)                  Co Atty-zp                     Natasha Hammack                                              TR: 4/6/20

19-28300                        JC

Assault with Weapon F   

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                         

See also: DC 19-0778 | 19-27487 | Jury Trial Reset - 03/09/2020
See also: DC 19-0982 | 19-27663 | Jury Trial Reset - 03/09/2020
See also: DC 19-0983 | 19-27664 | Jury Trial Reset - 03/09/2020

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 18-0304                  State of MT     v         Alex Anson Belcourt                    IN-T        PV Rev Hrg

(KNISELY)                  Co Atty-am                    Natasha Hammack                                            

18-25375                        DM

Forgery F   

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                   

Jayson Baxter

See also: DC 19-1114 | 19-27810 | Jury Trial Reset - 02/10/2020

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 16-0603                  State of MT     v         Hank Jason Devereaux              IN-T        PV Rev Hrg

(KNISELY)                  Co Atty-am                    Alexander J. Roth                                              

16-22616                        DM

Driving a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol or Drugs F   


                                                                                                      

Cody Carriger

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 13-0265                  State of MT     v         Hazen Christian Foos                  IN-T        PV Rev Hrg

(KNISELY)                  Co Atty-vc                     Meghan Benson                                                  

12-18485                       

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F     

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                 

Shaun Pisk

See also: DC 19-0417 | 19-27120 | Jury Trial Reset - 03/09/2020
See also: DC 20-0017 | 20-28377 | Jury Trial - 05/04/2020

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 13-0635                  State of MT     v         James Michael Stewart              IN-T        PV Rev Hrg

(KNISELY)                  Co Atty-jrs                     Natasha Hammack                                            

13-19243                       

Ct3: Per Se with alcohol concentration of 0.08 % or more F    

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                 

Sabrina Allred

 

 

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 18-0568                  State of MT     v         Stuart Matthew Lee Jr.             IN-T        PV Rev Hrg

(KNISELY)                  Co Atty-am                    Natasha Hammack                                            

18-25629                       

Criminal Distribution of Dangerous Drugs F   


                                                                                                     

Terry Boyd

See also: DC 19-0774 | 19-27482 | Jury Trial Reset - 02/10/2020

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 17-0879                  State of MT     v         Dalton Daniel Prochaska          IN-T        PV Rev Hrg

(KNISELY)                  Co Atty-am                    A.K.A. Dalton Eugene Reardon                          

17-24400                                                                    Caleb A. Egbert

Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F   

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                 

Karri Eik

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 13-0598                  State of MT     v         Stevie Christine Rounds            IN-T        PV Disposition

(KNISELY)                  Co Atty-vc                     Analicia Pianca                                                    

13-19195                       

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F    

Ct5: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F    

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                    

Melanie Etchemendy

 

DC 18-1523                  State of MT     v         Stevie Christine Rounds            IN-T        Status Hearing

(KNISELY)                  Co Atty-vc                     Analicia Pianca                                                     TR: 2/10/20

18-26660                        DM

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F    

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M    

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                    

Shellie Stichman

 

DC 18-1479                  State of MT     v         Stevie Christine Rounds            IN-T        Status Hearing

(KNISELY)                  Co Atty-vc                     Analicia Pianca                                                     TR: 2/10/20

18-26600                        DM

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F    

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M    

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                    

 

DC 19-0612                  State of MT     v         Stevie Christine Rounds            IN-T        Status Hearing

(KNISELY)                  Co Atty-vc                     Analicia Pianca                                                     TR: 2/10/20

19-27293                        DM

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F    

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs - Marijuana (60 Grams Or Less) M    

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                    

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 20-0092                  State of MT     v         Cavin Duwayne Kraiter            IN-V        Arraignment

(DAVIES)                     Co Atty-iar                     Public Defenders                                                

20-28434                        JW

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F    

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M     

Ct3: Driving While Privilege to do so is Suspended or Revoked M    

Ct4: Driving Without Required Motor Vehicle Insurance M    

See also: DC 19-0895 | 19-27617 | Jury Trial Reset - 03/02/2020

 

 

 

 

 

DC 19-0517                  State of MT     v         Jacinta Darlene Hewitt               IN-V        Apr BW / Srv Rev Rel Pet

(HARRIS)                     Co Atty-vc                     Meghan Benson                                                   TR: past

19-27213                        DM

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F    

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M     

Ct3: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs M    

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                    

See also: CR2020- | 20-28441 | Arraignment - 02/12/2020

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 18-1401                  State of MT     v         Lynn Marie Pittman                    IN-V        Apr BW / Srv Rev Rel Pet

(MOSES)                       Co Atty-ez                     Katherine Delaney Berst                                 TR: past

18-26528                        AV

Ct1: Theft F    

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F    

Ct3: Obstructing Peace Officer M    

Ct4: Resisting Arrest M     

Ct5: Theft 1st Offense M    

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                    

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 14-0416                  State of MT     v         Sean Brian Crutchfield              IN-V        Apr BW / PV Srv Pet to Rev

(TODD)                          Co Atty-bdl                   Public Defenders                                                

14-20076                       

Ct1: Aggravated Assault F    

Ct3: Criminal Destruction of or Tampering with Communication Device M     to be dismissed

Ct4: Unlawful Restraint M     to be dismissed

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                    

Jamie Burson

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 13-0587                  State of MT     v         Andres Gonzalez Montanez    IN-V        Apr BW / PV Srv Pet to Rev

(HARRIS)                     Co Atty-jrs                     Public Defenders                                                

13-19158                       

Ct1: Driving a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol or Drugs F    


                                                                                                      

Patrick Rogers

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-1193                  State of MT     v         Tyrell Alexander Tsosie             IN-V        Status Hearing

(KNISELY)                  Co Atty-vc                     Robert L. Kelleher Jr.                                       TR: past

19-27913                        DM

DC NO CONTACT ORDER ACTIVE

Ct1: Strangulation of a Partner or Family Member 1st Offense F    

Ct2: Partner or Family Member Assault 1st Offense M    

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                    

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-0745                  State of MT     v         Nicole Ann Ostwald                     IN-V        Modify Release Order

(KNISELY)                  Co Atty-am                    Darcy Critchfield                                                TR:  3-9-20

19-27460                        DM

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F    

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs M    

Ct3: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M    

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                    

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 17-1145                  State of MT     v         Wilson A. Alejandro Godoy                      Sentencing

(KNISELY)                  Co Atty-am                    Gregory E. Paskell                                              PSI

17-24664                        DM

Assault with Weapon F   

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                  

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

 

DC 19-1439                  State of MT     v         Dixie  Lynn Mikkelson                                  Arraignment

(MOSES)                       Co Atty-jy                      Public Defenders                                                

19-28201                        AV

Ct1: Endangering the Welfare of Children F    

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F    

Ct3: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F    

Ct4: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M    

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                    

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 16-1092                  State of MT     v         Aaron Fredrick Bomar                                 Sentencing

(KNISELY)                  Co Atty-vc                     Michael Usleber                                                   PSI

16-23187                        DM                                          

Ct1: Driving a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol or Drugs F                 

Or in the Alternative to
Ct2: Operation of Noncommercial Vehicle by Person with Alcohol Concentration of 0.08 or More  F       

                                                             ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------                         

DC 19-1295                  State of MT     v         Michel Anthony Grendahl                          Sentencing

(KNISELY)                  Co Atty-am                    Caleb A. Egbert                                                   PSI Waived

19-27981                        DM                                          

Theft Possession of Stolen Property F             

                                                         ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------                         

DC 19-0217                  State of MT     v         James Alex Turner JR                                  Sentencing

(KNISELY)                  Co Atty-am                    Joshua R. Kotter                                                  PSI

19-26919                        DM                                          

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F       

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M                  

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                    

                                                                ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------                         

DC 16-1174                  State of MT     v         Lane Walker Lelm                                           PV Disposition

(KNISELY)                  Co Atty-am                    Tyler L. West                                                       

16-23248                        DM                                          

Theft F              

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                    

                                                Breanne Lewis                                                               

                                                                ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------         

DC 12-0666                  State of MT     v         Ericka Ann Platt                                               PV Disposition

(KNISELY)                  Co Atty-zp                     A.K.A. Ericka Ann Contrerez                              

12-18372                        JC                                       Jock B. West                                                   

Criminal Mischief F                   

                                                                                                 

                                                                Gretchen Rice                                                

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------                

DC 16-0054                  State of MT     v         Nicholas Byron Smith                 PV Srv Pet to Revoke / Set Bond

(KNISELY)                  Co Atty-vc                     Public Defenders                                                 NTA from PO Kenat

16-22039                                                          

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F       

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                              

                                                                David P. Kenat Jr.                                                       

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 17-0942                  State of MT     v         Kimberly Jean Huston                                  PV Rev Hrg

(KNISELY)                  Co Atty-zp                     Natasha Hammack                                            

17-24471                                                          

Ct1: Criminal Endangerment F           

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                

                                                                Jason R. Rude                                                

See also: DC 19-1165 | 19-27887 | Jury Trial Reset - 03/09/2020                                                       

                                                                ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------                         

DC 18-0756                  State of MT     v         Kyle Lindsey Whiteman                               PV Rev Hrg

(KNISELY)                  Co Atty-zp                     Kasodie West                                                       

18-25833                                                          

Ct1: Driving a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol or Drugs F                 

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                 

                                                                Nathan Vanderby                                                         

See also: DC 19-1096 | 19-27827 | Jury Trial Reset - 03/09/2020                                                       

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------                

                                                               

 

 

Please reload

Featured Posts

Billings Police Ratings

December 27, 2019

1/6
Please reload

Recent Posts

Cody Wyoming Police Department News

February 3, 2020

Yellowstone County District Court Criminal Cases

February 3, 2020

Helena Police Department News

February 3, 2020

Billings Man Shawn Charles Sahlit Arrested For PFMA Charges

January 31, 2020

Helena Police Department

January 30, 2020

Yellowstone County District Court Criminal Cases

January 29, 2020

Investigation Continues Regarding Sheriff Department / Highway Patrol, High Speed Pursuit

January 29, 2020

Billings Justice Court Criminal Case Arraignments

January 29, 2020

The Cheyenne Police Department Is On Top Of Crime Issues In Their City

January 29, 2020

Montana Republican Senator Steve Daines, Applauds Keystone XL Pipline Decision For Montana

January 28, 2020

Please reload

Search By Tags

I'm busy working on my blog posts. Watch this space!

Please reload

Follow Us
  • Facebook Classic
  • Twitter Classic