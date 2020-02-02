Yellowstone County District Court Criminal Cases

Syndicated by: Montana News
Monday, February 03, 2020
DC 18-1358 State of MT v Elizabeth Faith Howe IN-T Sentencing
(KNISELY) Co Atty-vc J. Gregory Tomicich
18-26496 DM
Bail-jumping F
DC 17-0717 State of MT v Elizabeth Faith Howe IN-T PV Rev Hrg
(KNISELY) Co Atty-vc J. Gregory Tomicich
17-24227 DM
Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Shannon Berg
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 18-0004 State of MT v Gary Lee Koch IN-T PV Disposition
(KNISELY) Co Atty-vc Natasha Hammack
18-25048
Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Derrek Skinner
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 13-0863 State of MT v Ross Alan Nicholson IN-T PV Disposition
(KNISELY) Co Atty-vc Cory T. Harman
13-19262 DM
Ct1: Forgery (By Accountability) (Common Scheme) F
Breanne Lewis
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 17-1464 State of MT v Elijah Jechionous Robinson IN-T Bond Reduction
(KNISELY) Co Atty-vc Kasodie West PV Disposition
17-25003
Ct1: Assault with Weapon F
Ct2: Burglary F
Karri Eik
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 16-0468 State of MT v Clayton Wallace Whitaker IN-T PV Disposition
(KNISELY) Co Atty-am Jim Lippert
16-22457
Robbery F
Tom Fulton
See also: DC 19-0520 | 19-27207 | Jury Trial Reset - 01/13/2020
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 18-0053 State of MT v Laura Eve Banderob IN-T PV Rev Hrg
(KNISELY) Co Atty-am Natasha Hammack
18-25085
Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Breanne Lewis
See also: DC 19-1284 | 19-28001 | Jury Trial - 03/09/2020
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 19-1271 State of MT v Jasa Rae Pendill IN-T Revoke Release Hrg
(KNISELY) Co Atty-zp Natasha Hammack TR: 3/9/20
19-27963 JC
Theft F
See also: DC 19-0778 | 19-27487 | Jury Trial Reset - 03/09/2020
See also: DC 19-0982 | 19-27663 | Jury Trial Reset - 03/09/2020
See also: DC 19-0983 | 19-27664 | Jury Trial Reset - 03/09/2020
See also: DC 19-1554 | 19-28300 | Jury Trial - 04/06/2020
DC 19-1270 State of MT v Jasa Rae Pendill IN-T Revoke Release Hrg
(KNISELY) Co Atty-zp Natasha Hammack TR: 3/9/20
19-27977 JC
Theft F
See also: DC 19-0778 | 19-27487 | Jury Trial Reset - 03/09/2020
See also: DC 19-0982 | 19-27663 | Jury Trial Reset - 03/09/2020
See also: DC 19-0983 | 19-27664 | Jury Trial Reset - 03/09/2020
See also: DC 19-1554 | 19-28300 | Jury Trial - 04/06/2020
DC 19-1554 State of MT v Jasa Rae Pendill IN-T Bond Reduction
(KNISELY) Co Atty-zp Natasha Hammack TR: 4/6/20
19-28300 JC
Assault with Weapon F
See also: DC 19-0778 | 19-27487 | Jury Trial Reset - 03/09/2020
See also: DC 19-0982 | 19-27663 | Jury Trial Reset - 03/09/2020
See also: DC 19-0983 | 19-27664 | Jury Trial Reset - 03/09/2020
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 18-0304 State of MT v Alex Anson Belcourt IN-T PV Rev Hrg
(KNISELY) Co Atty-am Natasha Hammack
18-25375 DM
Forgery F
Jayson Baxter
See also: DC 19-1114 | 19-27810 | Jury Trial Reset - 02/10/2020
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 16-0603 State of MT v Hank Jason Devereaux IN-T PV Rev Hrg
(KNISELY) Co Atty-am Alexander J. Roth
16-22616 DM
Driving a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol or Drugs F
Cody Carriger
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 13-0265 State of MT v Hazen Christian Foos IN-T PV Rev Hrg
(KNISELY) Co Atty-vc Meghan Benson
12-18485
Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Shaun Pisk
See also: DC 19-0417 | 19-27120 | Jury Trial Reset - 03/09/2020
See also: DC 20-0017 | 20-28377 | Jury Trial - 05/04/2020
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 13-0635 State of MT v James Michael Stewart IN-T PV Rev Hrg
(KNISELY) Co Atty-jrs Natasha Hammack
13-19243
Ct3: Per Se with alcohol concentration of 0.08 % or more F
Sabrina Allred
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 18-0568 State of MT v Stuart Matthew Lee Jr. IN-T PV Rev Hrg
(KNISELY) Co Atty-am Natasha Hammack
18-25629
Criminal Distribution of Dangerous Drugs F
Terry Boyd
See also: DC 19-0774 | 19-27482 | Jury Trial Reset - 02/10/2020
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 17-0879 State of MT v Dalton Daniel Prochaska IN-T PV Rev Hrg
(KNISELY) Co Atty-am A.K.A. Dalton Eugene Reardon
17-24400 Caleb A. Egbert
Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Karri Eik
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 13-0598 State of MT v Stevie Christine Rounds IN-T PV Disposition
(KNISELY) Co Atty-vc Analicia Pianca
13-19195
Ct2: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Ct5: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Melanie Etchemendy
DC 18-1523 State of MT v Stevie Christine Rounds IN-T Status Hearing
(KNISELY) Co Atty-vc Analicia Pianca TR: 2/10/20
18-26660 DM
Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M
Shellie Stichman
DC 18-1479 State of MT v Stevie Christine Rounds IN-T Status Hearing
(KNISELY) Co Atty-vc Analicia Pianca TR: 2/10/20
18-26600 DM
Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M
DC 19-0612 State of MT v Stevie Christine Rounds IN-T Status Hearing
(KNISELY) Co Atty-vc Analicia Pianca TR: 2/10/20
19-27293 DM
Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Ct2: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs - Marijuana (60 Grams Or Less) M
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 20-0092 State of MT v Cavin Duwayne Kraiter IN-V Arraignment
(DAVIES) Co Atty-iar Public Defenders
20-28434 JW
Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M
Ct3: Driving While Privilege to do so is Suspended or Revoked M
Ct4: Driving Without Required Motor Vehicle Insurance M
See also: DC 19-0895 | 19-27617 | Jury Trial Reset - 03/02/2020
DC 19-0517 State of MT v Jacinta Darlene Hewitt IN-V Apr BW / Srv Rev Rel Pet
(HARRIS) Co Atty-vc Meghan Benson TR: past
19-27213 DM
Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M
Ct3: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs M
See also: CR2020- | 20-28441 | Arraignment - 02/12/2020
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 18-1401 State of MT v Lynn Marie Pittman IN-V Apr BW / Srv Rev Rel Pet
(MOSES) Co Atty-ez Katherine Delaney Berst TR: past
18-26528 AV
Ct1: Theft F
Ct2: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Ct3: Obstructing Peace Officer M
Ct4: Resisting Arrest M
Ct5: Theft 1st Offense M
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 14-0416 State of MT v Sean Brian Crutchfield IN-V Apr BW / PV Srv Pet to Rev
(TODD) Co Atty-bdl Public Defenders
14-20076
Ct1: Aggravated Assault F
Ct3: Criminal Destruction of or Tampering with Communication Device M to be dismissed
Ct4: Unlawful Restraint M to be dismissed
Jamie Burson
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 13-0587 State of MT v Andres Gonzalez Montanez IN-V Apr BW / PV Srv Pet to Rev
(HARRIS) Co Atty-jrs Public Defenders
13-19158
Ct1: Driving a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol or Drugs F
Patrick Rogers
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 19-1193 State of MT v Tyrell Alexander Tsosie IN-V Status Hearing
(KNISELY) Co Atty-vc Robert L. Kelleher Jr. TR: past
19-27913 DM
DC NO CONTACT ORDER ACTIVE
Ct1: Strangulation of a Partner or Family Member 1st Offense F
Ct2: Partner or Family Member Assault 1st Offense M
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 19-0745 State of MT v Nicole Ann Ostwald IN-V Modify Release Order
(KNISELY) Co Atty-am Darcy Critchfield TR: 3-9-20
19-27460 DM
Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Ct2: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs M
Ct3: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 17-1145 State of MT v Wilson A. Alejandro Godoy Sentencing
(KNISELY) Co Atty-am Gregory E. Paskell PSI
17-24664 DM
Assault with Weapon F
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 19-1439 State of MT v Dixie Lynn Mikkelson Arraignment
(MOSES) Co Atty-jy Public Defenders
19-28201 AV
Ct1: Endangering the Welfare of Children F
Ct2: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Ct3: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Ct4: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 16-1092 State of MT v Aaron Fredrick Bomar Sentencing
(KNISELY) Co Atty-vc Michael Usleber PSI
16-23187 DM
Ct1: Driving a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol or Drugs F
Or in the Alternative to
Ct2: Operation of Noncommercial Vehicle by Person with Alcohol Concentration of 0.08 or More F
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 19-1295 State of MT v Michel Anthony Grendahl Sentencing
(KNISELY) Co Atty-am Caleb A. Egbert PSI Waived
19-27981 DM
Theft Possession of Stolen Property F
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 19-0217 State of MT v James Alex Turner JR Sentencing
(KNISELY) Co Atty-am Joshua R. Kotter PSI
19-26919 DM
Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 16-1174 State of MT v Lane Walker Lelm PV Disposition
(KNISELY) Co Atty-am Tyler L. West
16-23248 DM
Theft F
Breanne Lewis
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 12-0666 State of MT v Ericka Ann Platt PV Disposition
(KNISELY) Co Atty-zp A.K.A. Ericka Ann Contrerez
12-18372 JC Jock B. West
Criminal Mischief F
Gretchen Rice
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 16-0054 State of MT v Nicholas Byron Smith PV Srv Pet to Revoke / Set Bond
(KNISELY) Co Atty-vc Public Defenders NTA from PO Kenat
16-22039
Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
David P. Kenat Jr.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 17-0942 State of MT v Kimberly Jean Huston PV Rev Hrg
(KNISELY) Co Atty-zp Natasha Hammack
17-24471
Ct1: Criminal Endangerment F
Jason R. Rude
See also: DC 19-1165 | 19-27887 | Jury Trial Reset - 03/09/2020
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 18-0756 State of MT v Kyle Lindsey Whiteman PV Rev Hrg
(KNISELY) Co Atty-zp Kasodie West
18-25833
Ct1: Driving a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol or Drugs F
Nathan Vanderby
See also: DC 19-1096 | 19-27827 | Jury Trial Reset - 03/09/2020
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
