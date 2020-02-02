Yellowstone County District Court Criminal Cases

Syndicated by: Montana News

Monday, February 03, 2020

DC 18-1358 State of MT v Elizabeth Faith Howe IN-T Sentencing

(KNISELY) Co Atty-vc J. Gregory Tomicich

18-26496 DM

Bail-jumping F

DC 17-0717 State of MT v Elizabeth Faith Howe IN-T PV Rev Hrg

(KNISELY) Co Atty-vc J. Gregory Tomicich

17-24227 DM

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

Shannon Berg

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 18-0004 State of MT v Gary Lee Koch IN-T PV Disposition

(KNISELY) Co Atty-vc Natasha Hammack

18-25048

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

Derrek Skinner

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 13-0863 State of MT v Ross Alan Nicholson IN-T PV Disposition

(KNISELY) Co Atty-vc Cory T. Harman

13-19262 DM

Ct1: Forgery (By Accountability) (Common Scheme) F

Breanne Lewis

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 17-1464 State of MT v Elijah Jechionous Robinson IN-T Bond Reduction

(KNISELY) Co Atty-vc Kasodie West PV Disposition

17-25003

Ct1: Assault with Weapon F

Ct2: Burglary F

Karri Eik

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 16-0468 State of MT v Clayton Wallace Whitaker IN-T PV Disposition

(KNISELY) Co Atty-am Jim Lippert

16-22457

Robbery F

Tom Fulton

See also: DC 19-0520 | 19-27207 | Jury Trial Reset - 01/13/2020

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 18-0053 State of MT v Laura Eve Banderob IN-T PV Rev Hrg

(KNISELY) Co Atty-am Natasha Hammack

18-25085

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

Breanne Lewis

See also: DC 19-1284 | 19-28001 | Jury Trial - 03/09/2020

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-1271 State of MT v Jasa Rae Pendill IN-T Revoke Release Hrg

(KNISELY) Co Atty-zp Natasha Hammack TR: 3/9/20

19-27963 JC

Theft F





See also: DC 19-0778 | 19-27487 | Jury Trial Reset - 03/09/2020

See also: DC 19-0982 | 19-27663 | Jury Trial Reset - 03/09/2020

See also: DC 19-0983 | 19-27664 | Jury Trial Reset - 03/09/2020

See also: DC 19-1554 | 19-28300 | Jury Trial - 04/06/2020

DC 19-1270 State of MT v Jasa Rae Pendill IN-T Revoke Release Hrg

(KNISELY) Co Atty-zp Natasha Hammack TR: 3/9/20

19-27977 JC

Theft F

See also: DC 19-0778 | 19-27487 | Jury Trial Reset - 03/09/2020

See also: DC 19-0982 | 19-27663 | Jury Trial Reset - 03/09/2020

See also: DC 19-0983 | 19-27664 | Jury Trial Reset - 03/09/2020

See also: DC 19-1554 | 19-28300 | Jury Trial - 04/06/2020

DC 19-1554 State of MT v Jasa Rae Pendill IN-T Bond Reduction

(KNISELY) Co Atty-zp Natasha Hammack TR: 4/6/20

19-28300 JC

Assault with Weapon F

See also: DC 19-0778 | 19-27487 | Jury Trial Reset - 03/09/2020

See also: DC 19-0982 | 19-27663 | Jury Trial Reset - 03/09/2020

See also: DC 19-0983 | 19-27664 | Jury Trial Reset - 03/09/2020

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 18-0304 State of MT v Alex Anson Belcourt IN-T PV Rev Hrg

(KNISELY) Co Atty-am Natasha Hammack

18-25375 DM

Forgery F

Jayson Baxter

See also: DC 19-1114 | 19-27810 | Jury Trial Reset - 02/10/2020

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 16-0603 State of MT v Hank Jason Devereaux IN-T PV Rev Hrg

(KNISELY) Co Atty-am Alexander J. Roth

16-22616 DM

Driving a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol or Drugs F





Cody Carriger

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 13-0265 State of MT v Hazen Christian Foos IN-T PV Rev Hrg

(KNISELY) Co Atty-vc Meghan Benson

12-18485

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

Shaun Pisk

See also: DC 19-0417 | 19-27120 | Jury Trial Reset - 03/09/2020

See also: DC 20-0017 | 20-28377 | Jury Trial - 05/04/2020

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 13-0635 State of MT v James Michael Stewart IN-T PV Rev Hrg

(KNISELY) Co Atty-jrs Natasha Hammack

13-19243

Ct3: Per Se with alcohol concentration of 0.08 % or more F

Sabrina Allred

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 18-0568 State of MT v Stuart Matthew Lee Jr. IN-T PV Rev Hrg

(KNISELY) Co Atty-am Natasha Hammack

18-25629

Criminal Distribution of Dangerous Drugs F





Terry Boyd

See also: DC 19-0774 | 19-27482 | Jury Trial Reset - 02/10/2020

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 17-0879 State of MT v Dalton Daniel Prochaska IN-T PV Rev Hrg

(KNISELY) Co Atty-am A.K.A. Dalton Eugene Reardon

17-24400 Caleb A. Egbert

Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

Karri Eik

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 13-0598 State of MT v Stevie Christine Rounds IN-T PV Disposition

(KNISELY) Co Atty-vc Analicia Pianca

13-19195

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

Ct5: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

Melanie Etchemendy

DC 18-1523 State of MT v Stevie Christine Rounds IN-T Status Hearing

(KNISELY) Co Atty-vc Analicia Pianca TR: 2/10/20

18-26660 DM

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M

Shellie Stichman

DC 18-1479 State of MT v Stevie Christine Rounds IN-T Status Hearing

(KNISELY) Co Atty-vc Analicia Pianca TR: 2/10/20

18-26600 DM

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M

DC 19-0612 State of MT v Stevie Christine Rounds IN-T Status Hearing

(KNISELY) Co Atty-vc Analicia Pianca TR: 2/10/20

19-27293 DM

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs - Marijuana (60 Grams Or Less) M

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 20-0092 State of MT v Cavin Duwayne Kraiter IN-V Arraignment

(DAVIES) Co Atty-iar Public Defenders

20-28434 JW

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M

Ct3: Driving While Privilege to do so is Suspended or Revoked M

Ct4: Driving Without Required Motor Vehicle Insurance M

See also: DC 19-0895 | 19-27617 | Jury Trial Reset - 03/02/2020

DC 19-0517 State of MT v Jacinta Darlene Hewitt IN-V Apr BW / Srv Rev Rel Pet

(HARRIS) Co Atty-vc Meghan Benson TR: past

19-27213 DM

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M

Ct3: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs M

See also: CR2020- | 20-28441 | Arraignment - 02/12/2020

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 18-1401 State of MT v Lynn Marie Pittman IN-V Apr BW / Srv Rev Rel Pet

(MOSES) Co Atty-ez Katherine Delaney Berst TR: past

18-26528 AV

Ct1: Theft F

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

Ct3: Obstructing Peace Officer M

Ct4: Resisting Arrest M

Ct5: Theft 1st Offense M

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 14-0416 State of MT v Sean Brian Crutchfield IN-V Apr BW / PV Srv Pet to Rev

(TODD) Co Atty-bdl Public Defenders

14-20076

Ct1: Aggravated Assault F

Ct3: Criminal Destruction of or Tampering with Communication Device M to be dismissed

Ct4: Unlawful Restraint M to be dismissed

Jamie Burson

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 13-0587 State of MT v Andres Gonzalez Montanez IN-V Apr BW / PV Srv Pet to Rev

(HARRIS) Co Atty-jrs Public Defenders

13-19158

Ct1: Driving a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol or Drugs F





Patrick Rogers

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-1193 State of MT v Tyrell Alexander Tsosie IN-V Status Hearing

(KNISELY) Co Atty-vc Robert L. Kelleher Jr. TR: past

19-27913 DM

DC NO CONTACT ORDER ACTIVE

Ct1: Strangulation of a Partner or Family Member 1st Offense F

Ct2: Partner or Family Member Assault 1st Offense M

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-0745 State of MT v Nicole Ann Ostwald IN-V Modify Release Order

(KNISELY) Co Atty-am Darcy Critchfield TR: 3-9-20

19-27460 DM

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs M

Ct3: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 17-1145 State of MT v Wilson A. Alejandro Godoy Sentencing

(KNISELY) Co Atty-am Gregory E. Paskell PSI

17-24664 DM

Assault with Weapon F

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-1439 State of MT v Dixie Lynn Mikkelson Arraignment

(MOSES) Co Atty-jy Public Defenders

19-28201 AV

Ct1: Endangering the Welfare of Children F

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

Ct3: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

Ct4: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 16-1092 State of MT v Aaron Fredrick Bomar Sentencing

(KNISELY) Co Atty-vc Michael Usleber PSI

16-23187 DM

Ct1: Driving a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol or Drugs F

Or in the Alternative to

Ct2: Operation of Noncommercial Vehicle by Person with Alcohol Concentration of 0.08 or More F

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-1295 State of MT v Michel Anthony Grendahl Sentencing

(KNISELY) Co Atty-am Caleb A. Egbert PSI Waived

19-27981 DM

Theft Possession of Stolen Property F

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-0217 State of MT v James Alex Turner JR Sentencing

(KNISELY) Co Atty-am Joshua R. Kotter PSI

19-26919 DM

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 16-1174 State of MT v Lane Walker Lelm PV Disposition

(KNISELY) Co Atty-am Tyler L. West

16-23248 DM

Theft F

Breanne Lewis

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 12-0666 State of MT v Ericka Ann Platt PV Disposition

(KNISELY) Co Atty-zp A.K.A. Ericka Ann Contrerez

12-18372 JC Jock B. West

Criminal Mischief F

Gretchen Rice

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 16-0054 State of MT v Nicholas Byron Smith PV Srv Pet to Revoke / Set Bond

(KNISELY) Co Atty-vc Public Defenders NTA from PO Kenat

16-22039

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

David P. Kenat Jr.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 17-0942 State of MT v Kimberly Jean Huston PV Rev Hrg

(KNISELY) Co Atty-zp Natasha Hammack

17-24471

Ct1: Criminal Endangerment F

Jason R. Rude

See also: DC 19-1165 | 19-27887 | Jury Trial Reset - 03/09/2020

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 18-0756 State of MT v Kyle Lindsey Whiteman PV Rev Hrg

(KNISELY) Co Atty-zp Kasodie West

18-25833

Ct1: Driving a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol or Drugs F

Nathan Vanderby

See also: DC 19-1096 | 19-27827 | Jury Trial Reset - 03/09/2020

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------