Helena Police Department News

February 3, 2020

Montana News

 

2/1/20 @ 1535 hours -- An Officer was dispatched to the 2000 block of N. Oakes for a report of a person at this location that had an outstanding arrest warrant. 

 

The Officer met with the person and investigation into the matter led to a 51 year old male being placed under arrest for a valid Lewis and Clark County District Court warrant.  He was booked into the LCSO Jail. 

 

2/2/20 @ 0122 hours -- An Officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for a traffic violation in the area of Benton Ave and Hauser. Investigation into the traffic stop led to the 24 year old female driver being placed under arrest for DUI (1st Offense).  She was booked into the LCSO Jail. 

 

 

**The Helena Police Department responded to 75 calls for service.  A brief summary of some of the calls the Officers responded to are as follows:  (5) non-injury crashes, (3) animal calls, (1) Assault call, (3) Disorderly/Disturbance calls, (2) domestic calls, (6) suspicious incidents, (1) theft, (2) trespass incidents and conducted (6) welfare checks.   

 

 

