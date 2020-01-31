Billings Man Shawn Charles Sahlit Arrested

Syndicated

Billings man Shawn Charles Sahlit was arrested and charged with Family Member Assault and Criminal destruction/ tampering with a communication device.

According to records, on September 27, 2019, Billings Police Officers were dispatched to a home on South 31st. The 911 caller was Shannon Conway, who claimed that he was witnessing a man holding a female down on the ground and hitting her.

Shannon Conway told dispatch that he could hear the woman yelling for help as the adult male was assaulting her.

Billings Police Officer Contreraz and Officer Nelson arrived on the scene first.

The female victim indicated that Shawn Sahlit were in a relationship with each other for about 3 1/2 years and that they have two minor children together. They were not married but just boyfriend and girlfriend.

An argument erupted over money then over a birthday gift, and the argument escalated, and Sahlit cornered the female outside of the house.

Shawn Sahlit yelled, "shut up, you stupid cunt." then grabbed the female victim by the throat in an attempt to choke her out.

According to the female victim, this caused her to fear for her life, and she was afraid that she was going to pass out.

The female victim swung at Sahlit, knocking him off of her. Sahlit struggled to gain control over the female victim; he was assaulting knocking her cell phone out of her hands, then taking the cell phone and throwing the phone.

This, in an attempt, to keep the victim from calling the police and asking for help.

Officer Messerschmidt arrested Shawn Sahlit without incident. Sahlit refused to give a statement and claimed he was too intoxicated to provide a comment.