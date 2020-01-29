Yellowstone County District Court Criminal Cases

Syndicated by: Montana News
18-3232" DC 18-1346 State of MT v Jazzmin Josephine Block IN-T Sentencing
(DAVIES) Co Atty-jy James M. Siegman PSI
18-26445 AV
Robbery by Accountability F
HYPERLINK "open:Case:18-3602" DC 18-1345 State of MT v Jazzmin Josephine Block IN-T Sentencing
(DAVIES) Co Atty-jy James M. Siegman PSI
18-26477 AV
Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M to be dismissed
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
HYPERLINK "open:Case:18-3172" DC 18-1213 State of MT v Camilla Dee Boe IN-T Revoke Release Hrg
(DAVIES) Co Atty-jy Nicole R. Gallagher Sentencing
18-26327 AV PSI
Ct1: Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle M
Ct2: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Ct3: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
HYPERLINK "open:Case:18-3096" DC 18-1169 State of MT v Alejandra Desiree Rowland IN-T PV Rev Hrg
(DAVIES) Co Atty-iar Nicole R. Gallagher
18-26289
Ct1: Assault on a Peace Officer F
Landy Petrie
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
HYPERLINK "open:Case:19-2272" DC 19-0895 State of MT v Cavin Duwayne Kraiter IN-T Revoke Release Hrg
(DAVIES) Co Atty-iar Juli M. Pierce TR: new date pending
19-27617 JW
Ct1: Criminal Possession with Intent to Distribute F
Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M
Ct3: Driving While Privilege to do so is Suspended or Revoked M
Ct4: Fail to Carry Proof or Exhibit/Insurance in Vehicle 2nd Offense M
Ct5: Operating a Vehicle Without Proper Registration M
See also: | 20-28434 | Arraignment - 02/03/2020
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
HYPERLINK "open:Case:19-848" DC 19-0356 State of MT v James Alexander Laforge IN-T Revoke Release Hrg
(DAVIES) Co Atty-cam James David Arthur TR: 3/2/20
19-27029 AV
Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Ct2: Carrying Concealed Firearm M
Ct3: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs - Marijuana (60 Grams Or Less) M
Ct4: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M
Ct5: Obstructing Peace Officer M
Ct6: Resisting Arrest M
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
HYPERLINK "open:Case:19-3248" DC 19-1178 State of MT v Elizabeth Elaine Matt IN-T Revoke Release Hrg
(DAVIES) Co Atty-iar Meghan Benson TR: Past
19-27888 JW
DC NO CONTACT ORDER ACTIVE
Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Ct2: Partner or Family Member Assault 1st Offense M
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
HYPERLINK "open:Case:18-3469" DC 19-0231 State of MT v Tammie Lynn Lucero IN-V Arraignment
(MOSES) Co Atty-jef Public Defenders
19-26938 JW
Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M
HYPERLINK "open:Case:19-100" DC 19-0233 State of MT v Tammie Lynn Lucero IN-V Arraignment
(MOSES) Co Atty-jef Public Defenders
19-26944 JW
Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
HYPERLINK "open:Case:19-1725" DC 19-1481 State of MT v Jayde Reece Mikkelson IN-V Arraignment
(HARRIS) Co Atty-vc Public Defenders
19-28200 DM
Ct1: Endangering the Welfare of Children F
Ct2: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Ct3: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M
HYPERLINK "open:Case:19-3398" DC 19-1219 State of MT v Jayde Reece Mikkelson IN-V Apr BW
(HARRIS) Co Atty-vc Cory T. Harman Reset Omni/TR
19-27936 DM
Ct1: Criminal Possession with Intent to Distribute F
Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M
Ct3: Theft 1st Offense M
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
HYPERLINK "open:Case:19-3712" DC 19-1460 State of MT v Channis Jace Whiteman IN-V Arraignment
(MOSES) Co Atty-jef Public Defenders
19-28205 JW
Ct1: Violation of Order of Protection F
Ct2: Violation of Order of Protection F
Ct3: Violation of Order of Protection F
Ct4: Violation of Order of Protection F
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
*Stillwater County Courtesy*
DC 19-0093 State of MT v James Newton Eddleman IN-V Arraignment
(WALD) Stillwater Co Atty-nlr Kris Copenhaver
Ct1: Criminal Possession with Intent to Distribute F
Ct2: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Ct3: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Ct4: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M
Ct5: Driving a Motor Vehicle While Privilege to Do So is Suspended or Revoked M
Ct6: No Insurance M
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
HYPERLINK "open:Case:19-1058" DC 19-0375 State of MT v Michael Shawn Bakken IN-V Apr BW / Srv Rev Rel Pet
(SOUZA) Co Atty-jm James M. Siegman Reset Omni/TR
19-27079 AP
Driving a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol or Drugs F
See also: | 20-28432 | Arraignment - 02/05/2020
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
HYPERLINK "open:Case:16-3051" DC 16-1088 State of MT v Teeka Lynn American Horse IN-V Apr BW / PV Srv Pet to Rev
(KNISELY) Co Atty-am Public Defenders
16-23166 DM
Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Karri Eik
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
HYPERLINK "open:Case:18-2911" DC 18-1367 State of MT v Jesse Lee Florez IN-V Apr BW / PV Srv Pet to Rev
(SOUZA) Co Atty-pdv Public Defenders
18-26231 HC
Ct1: Theft F
Shannon Berg
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
HYPERLINK "open:Case:17-1353" DC 17-0482 State of MT v Mistyblue Mahtoeweeah Mesteth IN-V Apr BW / PV Srv Pet to Rev
(KNISELY) Co Atty-am Public Defenders
17-23946
Ct1: Assault on a Peace Officer F
Grady Brown
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
HYPERLINK "open:Case:3-2198" DC 03-0180 In Re: Michael Ray Watson IN-V Apr BW / PV Srv Pet to Rev
(HARRIS) Co Atty-vc Public Defenders
03-10181 SH
Bail-jumping F
Heather Edwards
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
HYPERLINK "open:Case:17-3324" DC 17-1294 State of MT v Valentina Sweetheart Jefferson IN-V Status of Counsel
(TODD) Co Atty-tle Brandon C. Hartford RE: appt PDO
TR to be reset.
17-24819 TS
Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Ct2: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs M
Ct3: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
*Walk-Ins Begin at 10:30 a.m.*
HYPERLINK "open:Case:19-1455" DC 19-0531 State of MT v Warren Joe Gets Down Often Change of Plea
(HARRIS) Co Atty-am Robert L. Kelleher Jr. Srv Amnd Info/Aff
19-27218 DM TR: Past
Ct1: Criminal Endangerment F
Ct2: Driving a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol or Drugs 3rd Offense M
Ct3: Driving While Privilege to do so is Suspended or Revoked M
Ct4: Operating without Liability Insurance in Effect M
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
HYPERLINK "open:Case:19-1345" DC 19-0488 State of MT v Kaleigh Rose Paterson Change of Plea
(DAVIES) Co Atty-jef Meghan Benson TR: Past
19-27171 JW
Ct1: Criminal Child Endangerment F
Ct2: Criminal Child Endangerment F
Ct3: Criminal Child Endangerment F
Ct4: Criminal Endangerment F
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
HYPERLINK "open:Case:19-313" DC 19-0119 State of MT v Karrie Welcome Stone Change of Plea
(DAVIES) Co Atty-iar A.K.A. Karrie Welcome Glanz Sentencing
19-26824 JW Nicole R. Gallagher
Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Ct2: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs M
Ct3: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
HYPERLINK "open:Case:19-564" DC 19-0250 State of MT v Anthony Edwards Banks Sentencing
(DAVIES) Co Atty-cam James David Arthur PSI
19-26970 AV
Ct1: Failure to Register as a Sexual Offender F
Ct2: Unsworn Falsification to Authorities M
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
HYPERLINK "open:Case:19-1445" DC 19-1112 State of MT v Gregory Brian Bonnifield Sentencing
(DAVIES) Co Atty-cam Caleb A. Egbert PSI
19-27828 AV
Theft F
HYPERLINK "open:Case:19-1987" DC 19-0757 State of MT v Gregory Brian Bonnifield Sentencing
(DAVIES) Co Atty-cam Caleb A. Egbert PSI
19-27466 AV
Theft F
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
HYPERLINK "open:Case:19-2303" DC 19-0880 State of MT v Cameo Elizabeth Britton Sentencing
(DAVIES) Co Atty-jef Meghan Benson PSI
19-27590 JW
Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M to be dismissed
Ct3: Operating a Motor Vehicle Without Liability Protection in Effect M
Ct4: Driving While Privilege to do so is Suspended or Revoked M to be dismissed
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
HYPERLINK "open:Case:19-1782" DC 19-0684 State of MT v Julie Ann Hartman Revoke Release Hrg
(DAVIES) Co Atty-iar Cory T. Harman Sentencing
19-27403 JW PSI
Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F to be dismissed
Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M to be dismissed
HYPERLINK "open:Case:19-233" DC 19-0275 State of MT v Julie Ann Hartman Revoke Release Hrg
(DAVIES) Co Atty-iar Cory T. Harman Sentencing
19-26986 JW PSI
Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Ct2: Endangering the Welfare of Children F
Ct3: Endangering the Welfare of Children F to be dismissed
Ct4: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M to be dismissed
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
HYPERLINK "open:Case:19-2294" DC 19-0915 State of MT v Jennifer Nicole Leeseberg Sentencing
(DAVIES) Co Atty-jef Meghan Benson PSI
19-27597 JW
Deceptive Practices (Common Scheme) F
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
HYPERLINK "open:Case:19-239" DC 19-0091 State of MT v Destri Timothy Wilks Status Hearing
(DAVIES) Co Atty-jy James David Arthur RE: Trtmt/Sent
19-26790 AV
Ct1: Assault on a Peace Officer F
Ct2: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Ct3: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M
Ct4: Resisting Arrest M
Ct5: Obstructing Peace Officer M
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
