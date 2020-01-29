Yellowstone County District Court Criminal Cases

January 29, 2020

Montana News

 

18-3232" DC 18-1346 State of MT     v Jazzmin Josephine Block IN-T Sentencing

(DAVIES) Co Atty-jy James M. Siegman PSI

18-26445 AV

Robbery by Accountability F    

 

 

 HYPERLINK "open:Case:18-3602" DC 18-1345 State of MT     v Jazzmin Josephine Block IN-T Sentencing

(DAVIES) Co Atty-jy James M. Siegman PSI

18-26477 AV

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F     

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M     to be dismissed

 

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

 HYPERLINK "open:Case:18-3172" DC 18-1213 State of MT     v Camilla Dee Boe IN-T Revoke Release Hrg
(DAVIES) Co Atty-jy Nicole R. Gallagher Sentencing 

18-26327 AV                                                                                             PSI

Ct1: Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle M     

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F     

Ct3: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M     

 

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

 HYPERLINK "open:Case:18-3096" DC 18-1169 State of MT     v Alejandra Desiree Rowland IN-T PV Rev Hrg

(DAVIES) Co Atty-iar Nicole R. Gallagher

18-26289

Ct1: Assault on a Peace Officer F     

 

 

Landy Petrie

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

 HYPERLINK "open:Case:19-2272" DC 19-0895 State of MT     v Cavin Duwayne Kraiter IN-T Revoke Release Hrg

(DAVIES) Co Atty-iar Juli M. Pierce TR: new date pending

19-27617 JW

Ct1: Criminal Possession with Intent to Distribute F     

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M     

Ct3: Driving While Privilege to do so is Suspended or Revoked M     

Ct4: Fail to Carry Proof or Exhibit/Insurance in Vehicle 2nd Offense M     

Ct5: Operating a Vehicle Without Proper Registration  M     

 

See also:  | 20-28434 | Arraignment - 02/03/2020

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

 HYPERLINK "open:Case:19-848" DC 19-0356 State of MT     v James Alexander Laforge IN-T Revoke Release Hrg

(DAVIES) Co Atty-cam James David Arthur TR: 3/2/20

19-27029 AV

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F     

Ct2: Carrying Concealed Firearm M     

Ct3: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs - Marijuana (60 Grams Or Less) M     

Ct4: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M     

Ct5: Obstructing Peace Officer M     

Ct6: Resisting Arrest M     

 

 

 

 

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

 HYPERLINK "open:Case:19-3248" DC 19-1178 State of MT     v Elizabeth Elaine Matt IN-T Revoke Release Hrg

(DAVIES) Co Atty-iar Meghan Benson TR: Past

19-27888 JW

DC NO CONTACT ORDER ACTIVE

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F     

Ct2: Partner or Family Member Assault 1st Offense M     

 

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

 HYPERLINK "open:Case:18-3469" DC 19-0231 State of MT     v Tammie Lynn Lucero IN-V Arraignment

(MOSES) Co Atty-jef Public Defenders

19-26938 JW

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F     

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M     

 

 

 HYPERLINK "open:Case:19-100" DC 19-0233 State of MT     v Tammie Lynn Lucero IN-V Arraignment

(MOSES) Co Atty-jef Public Defenders

19-26944 JW

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F     

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M     

 

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

 HYPERLINK "open:Case:19-1725" DC 19-1481 State of MT     v Jayde Reece Mikkelson IN-V Arraignment

(HARRIS) Co Atty-vc Public Defenders

19-28200 DM

Ct1: Endangering the Welfare of Children F     

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F     

Ct3: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M     

 

 HYPERLINK "open:Case:19-3398" DC 19-1219 State of MT     v Jayde Reece Mikkelson IN-V Apr BW

(HARRIS) Co Atty-vc Cory T. Harman Reset Omni/TR

19-27936 DM

Ct1: Criminal Possession with Intent to Distribute F     

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M     

Ct3: Theft 1st Offense M     

 

 

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

 HYPERLINK "open:Case:19-3712" DC 19-1460 State of MT     v Channis Jace Whiteman IN-V Arraignment

(MOSES) Co Atty-jef Public Defenders

19-28205 JW

Ct1: Violation of Order of Protection F     

Ct2: Violation of Order of Protection F     

Ct3: Violation of Order of Protection F     

Ct4: Violation of Order of Protection F     

 

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

*Stillwater County Courtesy*

DC 19-0093 State of MT     v James Newton Eddleman IN-V Arraignment

(WALD) Stillwater Co Atty-nlr Kris Copenhaver

Ct1: Criminal Possession with Intent to Distribute F     

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F     

Ct3: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F     

Ct4: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M

Ct5: Driving a Motor Vehicle While Privilege to Do So is Suspended or Revoked M

Ct6: No Insurance M     

 

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

 HYPERLINK "open:Case:19-1058" DC 19-0375 State of MT     v Michael Shawn Bakken IN-V Apr BW / Srv Rev Rel Pet

(SOUZA) Co Atty-jm James M. Siegman Reset Omni/TR

19-27079 AP

Driving a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol or Drugs F    

 

 

See also:  | 20-28432 | Arraignment - 02/05/2020

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

 HYPERLINK "open:Case:16-3051" DC 16-1088 State of MT     v Teeka Lynn American Horse   IN-V Apr BW / PV Srv Pet to Rev

(KNISELY) Co Atty-am Public Defenders

16-23166 DM

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F     

 

 

Karri Eik

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

 HYPERLINK "open:Case:18-2911" DC 18-1367 State of MT     v Jesse Lee Florez IN-V Apr BW / PV Srv Pet to Rev

(SOUZA) Co Atty-pdv Public Defenders

18-26231 HC

Ct1: Theft F     

 

 

Shannon Berg

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

 HYPERLINK "open:Case:17-1353" DC 17-0482 State of MT     v Mistyblue Mahtoeweeah Mesteth IN-V Apr BW / PV Srv Pet to Rev

(KNISELY) Co Atty-am Public Defenders

17-23946

Ct1: Assault on a Peace Officer F     

 

 

Grady Brown

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

 HYPERLINK "open:Case:3-2198" DC 03-0180 In Re:  Michael Ray Watson IN-V Apr BW / PV Srv Pet to Rev

(HARRIS) Co Atty-vc Public Defenders

03-10181 SH

Bail-jumping F    

 

 

Heather Edwards

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

 HYPERLINK "open:Case:17-3324" DC 17-1294 State of MT     v Valentina Sweetheart Jefferson IN-V Status of Counsel

(TODD) Co Atty-tle Brandon C. Hartford               RE: appt PDO
TR to be reset.

17-24819 TS

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F     

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs M     

Ct3: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M     

 

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

*Walk-Ins Begin at 10:30 a.m.*

 

 HYPERLINK "open:Case:19-1455" DC 19-0531 State of MT     v Warren Joe Gets Down Often Change of Plea
(HARRIS) Co Atty-am Robert L. Kelleher Jr. Srv Amnd Info/Aff 

19-27218 DM                                                                                            TR: Past 

Ct1: Criminal Endangerment F     

Ct2: Driving a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol or Drugs 3rd Offense M     

Ct3: Driving While Privilege to do so is Suspended or Revoked M     

Ct4: Operating without Liability Insurance in Effect M     

 

 

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

 HYPERLINK "open:Case:19-1345" DC 19-0488 State of MT     v Kaleigh Rose Paterson Change of Plea

(DAVIES) Co Atty-jef Meghan Benson TR: Past

19-27171 JW

Ct1: Criminal Child Endangerment F     

Ct2: Criminal Child Endangerment F     

Ct3: Criminal Child Endangerment F     

Ct4: Criminal Endangerment F     

 

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

 HYPERLINK "open:Case:19-313" DC 19-0119 State of MT     v Karrie Welcome Stone Change of Plea
(DAVIES) Co Atty-iar A.K.A. Karrie Welcome Glanz Sentencing

19-26824 JW                             Nicole R. Gallagher

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F     

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs M     

Ct3: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M     

 

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

 HYPERLINK "open:Case:19-564" DC 19-0250 State of MT     v Anthony Edwards Banks Sentencing

(DAVIES) Co Atty-cam James David Arthur PSI

19-26970 AV

Ct1: Failure to Register as a Sexual Offender F     

Ct2: Unsworn Falsification to Authorities M     

 

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

 HYPERLINK "open:Case:19-1445" DC 19-1112 State of MT     v Gregory Brian Bonnifield Sentencing

(DAVIES) Co Atty-cam Caleb A. Egbert PSI

19-27828 AV

Theft F    

 

 

 

 HYPERLINK "open:Case:19-1987" DC 19-0757 State of MT     v Gregory Brian Bonnifield Sentencing

(DAVIES) Co Atty-cam Caleb A. Egbert PSI

19-27466 AV

Theft F    

 

 

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

 HYPERLINK "open:Case:19-2303" DC 19-0880 State of MT     v Cameo Elizabeth Britton Sentencing

(DAVIES) Co Atty-jef Meghan Benson PSI

19-27590 JW

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F     

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M     to be dismissed

Ct3: Operating a Motor Vehicle Without Liability Protection in Effect M     

Ct4: Driving While Privilege to do so is Suspended or Revoked M     to be dismissed

 

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

 HYPERLINK "open:Case:19-1782" DC 19-0684 State of MT     v Julie Ann Hartman Revoke Release Hrg
(DAVIES) Co Atty-iar Cory T. Harman Sentencing 

19-27403 JW                                                                                             PSI

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F     to be dismissed

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M     to be dismissed

 

 HYPERLINK "open:Case:19-233" DC 19-0275 State of MT     v Julie Ann Hartman Revoke Release Hrg
(DAVIES) Co Atty-iar Cory T. Harman Sentencing

19-26986 JW                                                                                             PSI

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F     

Ct2: Endangering the Welfare of Children F     

Ct3: Endangering the Welfare of Children F     to be dismissed

Ct4: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M     to be dismissed

 

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

 HYPERLINK "open:Case:19-2294" DC 19-0915 State of MT     v Jennifer Nicole Leeseberg Sentencing

(DAVIES) Co Atty-jef Meghan Benson PSI

19-27597 JW

Deceptive Practices (Common Scheme) F    

 

 

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

 HYPERLINK "open:Case:19-239" DC 19-0091 State of MT     v Destri Timothy Wilks Status Hearing

(DAVIES) Co Atty-jy James David Arthur RE: Trtmt/Sent

19-26790 AV

Ct1: Assault on a Peace Officer F     

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F     

Ct3: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M     

Ct4: Resisting Arrest M     

Ct5: Obstructing Peace Officer M     

 

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

 

