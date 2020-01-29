The Cheyenne Police Department Is On Top Of Crime Issues In Their City

By: Donald Cyphers Investigative reporter

Syndicated by:

Many of the goals that were set by the Cheyenne Police Department met.

Of those goals, in the year 2019, reducing property crime and implementing department mental health training were among some of the goals.

In summary, the Goal for reducing property crime by 10% in the year 2019 yielded positive results. A decrease of 22% of property crimes took place.

In2,653 property crimes took place in the year 2018.

In the year 2019, only 2,069 property crimes were committed.

This, in spite of an ever increase in the population of the City of Cheyenne, Wyoming.

The Police Department Held weekly ComStat meetings were held to evaluate crime trends, and Officers in those designated areas were responsible for them.

In Cheyenne Wyoming's evidence department, thorough DNA evidence that was left at the crime scenes resulted in multiple arrests.

A Lock or lose it campaign initiated to help remind Cheyenne citizens and visitors to lock their doors and secure their valuables.

This, combined with a Victim Impact Player list, focused on repeat offenders with the cooperation of the Prosecution office.

The stats show that Larceny (2,136 in 2018 vs. 1.672 in 2019, which was a 21% decrease in crime.

Burglary (291 in 2018 vs. 215 in 2019) resulted in a 26% decrease in crime.

Motor Vehicle Theft (226 in 2018 vs. 182 in 2019) resulted in a 19$ decrease in crime.

Cheyenne Wyoming Police Department was the only Law Enforcement department to complete a National campaign. The CPD established a partnership with CRMC and Peak Wellness that would have counselors ride wit Officers to respond to mental health calls.

A collaborative $600,00 grant with CRMC was obtained. A model policy was implemented in dealing with people in crisis, and the repeated training gave the Cheyenne Police Department 100% training in the mental health and first aid arena. 45% of the officers were trained in crisis intervention, with a requirement for the campaign being only 20% nationally.