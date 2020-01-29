Investigation Continues Regarding Sheriff Department / Highway Patrol, High Speed Pursuit

Syndicated by: Montana News

According to Yellowstone County Sheriff Linder, Detectives have been able to determine that some of the items either thrown from, or later recovered in the stolen vehicle were reported stolen. Some of these items include a small generator, a torpedo style propane space heater and a chop saw. There were other items recovered at the scene as well.

Speeds reached over 100 MPH and it was reported that a MHP trooper who was responding to assist, also had to take evasive action to keep from being rammed by the fleeing vehicle.

Nobody has been charged, so no names are being released at this time. I do not have any information on whether or not any of the individuals in the stolen vehicle are still in the hospital or the extent of their injuries.

As for the status of the investigation, it is still an ongoing matter.