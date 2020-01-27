Yellowstone County District Court Criminal Cases

Syndicated by: Montana News

DC 18-0210 State of MT v Daniel Ellis Pappas IN-T Change of Plea

(MOSES) Co Atty-ez Matthew C. Claus TR: 3/16/20

18-25271 AV

Criminal Distribution of Dangerous Drugs F

HYPERLINK "open:Case:17-3743" DC 18-0155 State of MT v Daniel Ellis Pappas IN-T Change of Plea

(MOSES) Co Atty-ez Matthew C. Claus TR: Past

18-25108 AV

Ct1: Criminal Possession with Intent to Distribute F

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

Ct3: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

Ct4: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M

HYPERLINK "open:Case:17-3883" DC 17-1498 State of MT v Daniel Ellis Pappas IN-T Change of Plea

(MOSES) Co Atty-ez Matthew C. Claus TR: 3/16/20

17-25015 AV

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

Ct3: Tampering with or Fabricating Physical Evidence F

Ct4: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M

HYPERLINK "open:Case:18-616" DC 18-0327 State of MT v Daniel Ellis Pappas IN-T Change of Plea

(MOSES) Co Atty-ez Matthew C. Claus TR: 3/16/20

18-25393 AV

Failure to Register as a Violent Offender F

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

HYPERLINK "open:Case:19-3089" DC 19-1134 State of MT v Josh Daniel Baker IN-T Sentencing

(MOSES) Co Atty-jy Alexander J. Roth PSI

19-27841 AP

Ct1: Violation of Order of Protection 1st Offense M

Ct2: Violation of Order of Protection 1st Offense M

Ct3: Violation of Order of Protection F

Ct4: Violation of Order of Protection F

Ct5: Violation of Order of Protection F to be dismissed

Ct6: Violation of Order of Protection F to be dismissed

Ct7: Violation of Order of Protection F to be dismissed

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

HYPERLINK "open:Case:3-20" DC 03-0648 State of MT v Brent J. Fisher IN-T PV Rev Hrg

(MOSES) Co Atty-iar J. Gregory Tomicich

03-10579

Sexual Assault F

Abby L. Gruber

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

HYPERLINK "open:Case:18-4071" DC 18-1474 State of MT v Anfernee Mitchell Caplett IN-T Sentencing

(MOSES) Co Atty-iar Paul Chaon PSI

18-26603 JW

Ct1: Criminal Endangerment F

Ct2: DUI 1st Offense M to be dismissed

Ct3: Fleeing From or Eluding a Peace Officer M

Ct4: Obstructing Peace Officer M to be dismissed

Ct5: Driving While License Suspended or Revoked M to be dismissed

Ct6: Driving Without Required Motor Vehicle Insurance M to be dismissed

HYPERLINK "open:Case:18-251" DC 18-0113 State of MT v Anfernee Mitchell Caplett IN-T PV Rev Hrg

(MOSES) Co Atty-iar Paul Chaon

18-25145

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

Ct2: Theft F

Jason R. Rude

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

HYPERLINK "open:Case:18-4037" DC 18-1465 State of MT v John William Lucero Jr. IN-T Sentencing

(MOSES) Co Atty-iar J. Gregory Tomicich PSI

18-26591 JW

Ct1: Criminal Endangerment F

Ct2: Driving a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol or Drugs F

Ct3: Driving While License Suspended or Revoked M to be dismissed

HYPERLINK "open:Case:19-542" DC 19-0205 State of MT v John William Lucero Jr. IN-T Sentencing

(MOSES) Co Atty-iar J. Gregory Tomicich PSI

19-26902 JW

Ct1: DUI F

Or in the Alternative to

Ct2: Per Se F to be dismissed

Ct3: Failure to Stop or Remain at Accident Scene M

Ct4: Fail to Give Notice of Accident Damage Over $1,000 M

Ct5: Driving While License Suspended or Revoked M to be dismissed

HYPERLINK "open:Case:17-2511" DC 17-0962 State of MT v John William Lucero Jr. IN-T PV Disposition

(MOSES) Co Atty-iar J. Gregory Tomicich

17-24482

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

Laura McKee

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

HYPERLINK "open:Case:18-1134" DC 18-1235 State of MT v Kevin David Red Bird IN-T PV Rev Hrg

(MOSES) Co Atty-jef Analicia Pianca

18-25725

Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

HYPERLINK "open:Case:18-838" DC 18-0341 State of MT v Kevin David Red Bird IN-T PV Rev Hrg

(MOSES) Co Atty-jef Analicia Pianca

18-25414

Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

David P. Kenat Jr.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

HYPERLINK "open:Case:14-1184" DC 14-0424 State of MT v Ricky D. Scoggin IN-T PV Rev Hrg

(MOSES) Co Atty-iar Nicole R. Gallagher

14-20080

Driving a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol or Drugs F

Brad Pinnick

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

HYPERLINK "open:Case:19-1259" DC 19-0440 State of MT v Jerremy Allen Malloy IN-T Revoke Release Hrg

A.K.A. Jerremy Allen Palmen

(MOSES) Co Atty-iar Kasodie West TR: 3/16/20

19-27149 JW

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M

HYPERLINK "open:Case:19-1749" DC 19-0667 State of MT v Jerremy Allen Malloy IN-T Revoke Release Hrg

A.K.A. Jerremy Allen Palmen

(MOSES) Co Atty-iar Kasodie West TR: 3/16/20

19-27359 JW

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

Ct2: Theft F

Ct3: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

HYPERLINK "open:Case:20-149" DC 20-0049 State of MT v Aretha Liz Hoops IN-V Arraignment

(KNISELY) Co Atty-vc Public Defenders Omni: 3-2-20

20-28391 DM

DC NO CONTACT ORDER ACTIVE

Ct1: Partner or Family Member Assault F

Ct2: Violation of Partner or Family Member Assault No Contact Order M

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

HYPERLINK "open:Case:18-145" DC 18-0069 State of MT v Richard Alan Monroy IN-V Arraignment

(KNISELY) Co Atty-vc Roberta A. Drew Reset Omni/TR

18-25092 DM

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

Ct2: Obstructing Peace Officer M

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

HYPERLINK "open:Case:13-33" DC 13-0055 State of MT v Stephen Ray Covington IN-V PV Srv Pet to Rev/ Set Bond

(TODD) Co Atty-slh Public Defenders

13-18618

Ct1: Partner or Family Member Assault F

HYPERLINK "open:Case:16-416" DC 16-0164 State of MT v Stephen Ray Covington IN-V PV Srv Pet to Rev / Set Bond

(TODD) Co Atty-slh Public Defenders

16-22128 GB

Driving a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol or Drugs F

Karri Eik

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

HYPERLINK "open:Case:19-728" DC 19-0971 State of MT v Michael Wayne Kendrick IN-V PV Srv Pet to Rev/ Set Bond

(HARADA) Co Atty-slh Public Defenders NTA to YCDF

19-27688

Stalking F

Micky Eckart

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

HYPERLINK "open:Case:19-1050" DC 19-0368 State of MT v Emily Paula Frasier IN-V Apr BW / Srv Rev Rel Pet

(HARADA) Co Atty-slh Natasha Hammack Reset Omni/TR

19-27076 GB

Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

HYPERLINK "open:Case:19-3889" DC 19-1401 State of MT v Matthew Michael Metzger IN-V Apr BW

(MOSES) Co Atty-jef Analicia Pianca Reset Omni

19-28125 JW

Ct1: Criminal Possession with Intent to Distribute F

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

HYPERLINK "open:Case:15-1903" DC 15-0870 State of MT v Charleigh Janelynn Curran IN-V Bond Reduction

(MOSES) Co Atty-jef Public Defenders TR: 4/13/20

15-21464 JW

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M

HYPERLINK "open:Case:15-2488" DC 15-0989 State of MT v Charleigh Janelynn Curran IN-V Bond Reduction

(MOSES) Co Atty-jef J. Gregory Tomicich TR: 4/13/20

15-21669 JW

Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

HYPERLINK "open:Case:15-2956" DC 15-1004 State of MT v Charleigh Janelynn Curran IN-V Bond Reduction

(MOSES) Co Atty-jef Public Defenders TR: 4/13/20

15-21791 JW

Bail-jumping F

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

HYPERLINK "open:Case:19-4462" DC 19-1580 State of MT v John Leonard Evig Arraignment

(MOSES) Co Atty-jy Public Defenders

19-28310 AV

Ct1: Criminal Endangerment F

Ct2: DUI 2nd Offense M

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

HYPERLINK "open:Case:20-136" DC 20-0050 State of MT v Jesse Michael Montagna Arraignment

(MOSES) Co Atty-jef Public Defenders NTA by YCDF

20-28385 JW

Ct1: Criminal Possession with Intent to Distribute F

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

HYPERLINK "open:Case:18-975" DC 18-0558 State of MT v James Richard Lacey Sentencing

(MOSES) Co Atty-ez Brandon C. Hartford PSI

18-25542 AV

Ct1: Theft Possession of Stolen Property F to be dismissed

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

Ct3: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M to be dismissed

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

HYPERLINK "open:Case:19-2084" DC 19-0803 State of MT v Paul Brian Lande Sentencing

(MOSES) Co Atty-jef Layne Scheveck No PSI

19-27510 JW

Theft (Common Scheme) F

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

HYPERLINK "open:Case:19-1377" DC 19-0595 State of MT v Richard Lester Montague Sentencing

(MOSES) Co Atty-ez Tyler L. West PSI

19-27280 AV

Criminal Mischief F

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

HYPERLINK "open:Case:15-763" DC 15-0308 State of MT v Cassie Lee Small Sentencing

(MOSES) Co Atty-iar Nicole R. Gallagher PSI

15-21056 JW

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M to be dismissed

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

HYPERLINK "open:Case:15-3046" DC 15-1075 State of MT v William Lee Stinson Sentencing

(MOSES) Co Atty-ez J. Gregory Tomicich PSI

15-21821 AV

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

Ct2: Obstructing Peace Officer M

HYPERLINK "open:Case:17-2139" DC 17-0807 State of MT v William Lee Stinson Sentencing

(MOSES) Co Atty-ez J. Gregory Tomicich PSI

17-24314 AV

Ct1: Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle M

Ct2: Assault M

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

HYPERLINK "open:Case:18-511" DC 18-0224 State of MT v Jacob Lawrence Burns PV Disposition

(MOSES) Co Atty-iar Analicia Pianca

18-25276

Ct1: Theft F

Mattie Yedinak

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

HYPERLINK "open:Case:18-469" DC 18-0211 State of MT v Kathan Devernon Johnson PV Rev Hrg

(MOSES) Co Atty-jy J. Gregory Tomicich

18-25255

Ct1: Strangulation of a Partner or Family Member 1st Offense F

Shaun Pisk

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

HYPERLINK "open:Case:19-2214" DC 19-0897 State of MT v Shawn Dale Mock Revoke Release Hrg

(MOSES) Co Atty-jy J. Gregory Tomicich TR: 3/16/20

19-27604 GB

Ct1: Aggravated Assault F

Ct2: Aggravated Assault F

Ct3: Criminal Mischief M

HYPERLINK "open:Case:16-1601" DC 16-0547 State of MT v Shawn Dale Mock PV Rev Hrg

(MOSES) Co Atty-jy Public Defenders

16-22539 JW

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

Tom Fulton

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

HYPERLINK "open:Case:14-350" DC 14-0135 State of MT v Kasidy A. Miller PV Srv Pet to Rev/Set Bond

(FEHR) Co Atty-mrg Public Defenders

14-19778

Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

Bonnie Boettger

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

HYPERLINK "open:Case:18-1863" DC 19-0039 State of MT v Katrina Elysha Edens Revoke Release Hrg

(MOSES) Co Atty-jy James M. Siegman Sent 2/25/20

18-26012 AV

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M to be dismissed

HYPERLINK "open:Case:19-2065" DC 19-0825 State of MT v Katrina Elysha Edens Revoke Release Hrg

(MOSES) Co Atty-jy James M. Siegman Sent 2/25/20

19-27537 AV

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F to be dismissed

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

HYPERLINK "open:Case:19-3210" DC 19-1171 State of MT v Brandon Walter Hamlet Revoke Release Hrg

(MOSES) Co Atty-jy J. Gregory Tomicich TR: 4/13/20

19-27876 AV

Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

HYPERLINK "open:Case:19-3412" DC 19-1208 State of MT v Brandon Walter Hamlet Revoke Release Hrg

(MOSES) Co Atty-jy J. Gregory Tomicich TR: 4/13/20

19-27949 AV

Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

