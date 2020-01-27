Yellowstone County District Court Criminal Cases

Syndicated by: Montana News
DC 18-0210 State of MT v Daniel Ellis Pappas IN-T Change of Plea
(MOSES) Co Atty-ez Matthew C. Claus TR: 3/16/20
18-25271 AV
Criminal Distribution of Dangerous Drugs F
HYPERLINK "open:Case:17-3743" DC 18-0155 State of MT v Daniel Ellis Pappas IN-T Change of Plea
(MOSES) Co Atty-ez Matthew C. Claus TR: Past
18-25108 AV
Ct1: Criminal Possession with Intent to Distribute F
Ct2: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Ct3: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Ct4: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M
HYPERLINK "open:Case:17-3883" DC 17-1498 State of MT v Daniel Ellis Pappas IN-T Change of Plea
(MOSES) Co Atty-ez Matthew C. Claus TR: 3/16/20
17-25015 AV
Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Ct2: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Ct3: Tampering with or Fabricating Physical Evidence F
Ct4: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M
HYPERLINK "open:Case:18-616" DC 18-0327 State of MT v Daniel Ellis Pappas IN-T Change of Plea
(MOSES) Co Atty-ez Matthew C. Claus TR: 3/16/20
18-25393 AV
Failure to Register as a Violent Offender F
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
HYPERLINK "open:Case:19-3089" DC 19-1134 State of MT v Josh Daniel Baker IN-T Sentencing
(MOSES) Co Atty-jy Alexander J. Roth PSI
19-27841 AP
Ct1: Violation of Order of Protection 1st Offense M
Ct2: Violation of Order of Protection 1st Offense M
Ct3: Violation of Order of Protection F
Ct4: Violation of Order of Protection F
Ct5: Violation of Order of Protection F to be dismissed
Ct6: Violation of Order of Protection F to be dismissed
Ct7: Violation of Order of Protection F to be dismissed
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
HYPERLINK "open:Case:3-20" DC 03-0648 State of MT v Brent J. Fisher IN-T PV Rev Hrg
(MOSES) Co Atty-iar J. Gregory Tomicich
03-10579
Sexual Assault F
Abby L. Gruber
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
HYPERLINK "open:Case:18-4071" DC 18-1474 State of MT v Anfernee Mitchell Caplett IN-T Sentencing
(MOSES) Co Atty-iar Paul Chaon PSI
18-26603 JW
Ct1: Criminal Endangerment F
Ct2: DUI 1st Offense M to be dismissed
Ct3: Fleeing From or Eluding a Peace Officer M
Ct4: Obstructing Peace Officer M to be dismissed
Ct5: Driving While License Suspended or Revoked M to be dismissed
Ct6: Driving Without Required Motor Vehicle Insurance M to be dismissed
HYPERLINK "open:Case:18-251" DC 18-0113 State of MT v Anfernee Mitchell Caplett IN-T PV Rev Hrg
(MOSES) Co Atty-iar Paul Chaon
18-25145
Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Ct2: Theft F
Jason R. Rude
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
HYPERLINK "open:Case:18-4037" DC 18-1465 State of MT v John William Lucero Jr. IN-T Sentencing
(MOSES) Co Atty-iar J. Gregory Tomicich PSI
18-26591 JW
Ct1: Criminal Endangerment F
Ct2: Driving a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol or Drugs F
Ct3: Driving While License Suspended or Revoked M to be dismissed
HYPERLINK "open:Case:19-542" DC 19-0205 State of MT v John William Lucero Jr. IN-T Sentencing
(MOSES) Co Atty-iar J. Gregory Tomicich PSI
19-26902 JW
Ct1: DUI F
Or in the Alternative to
Ct2: Per Se F to be dismissed
Ct3: Failure to Stop or Remain at Accident Scene M
Ct4: Fail to Give Notice of Accident Damage Over $1,000 M
Ct5: Driving While License Suspended or Revoked M to be dismissed
HYPERLINK "open:Case:17-2511" DC 17-0962 State of MT v John William Lucero Jr. IN-T PV Disposition
(MOSES) Co Atty-iar J. Gregory Tomicich
17-24482
Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Laura McKee
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
HYPERLINK "open:Case:18-1134" DC 18-1235 State of MT v Kevin David Red Bird IN-T PV Rev Hrg
(MOSES) Co Atty-jef Analicia Pianca
18-25725
Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
HYPERLINK "open:Case:18-838" DC 18-0341 State of MT v Kevin David Red Bird IN-T PV Rev Hrg
(MOSES) Co Atty-jef Analicia Pianca
18-25414
Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
David P. Kenat Jr.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
HYPERLINK "open:Case:14-1184" DC 14-0424 State of MT v Ricky D. Scoggin IN-T PV Rev Hrg
(MOSES) Co Atty-iar Nicole R. Gallagher
14-20080
Driving a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol or Drugs F
Brad Pinnick
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
HYPERLINK "open:Case:19-1259" DC 19-0440 State of MT v Jerremy Allen Malloy IN-T Revoke Release Hrg
A.K.A. Jerremy Allen Palmen
(MOSES) Co Atty-iar Kasodie West TR: 3/16/20
19-27149 JW
Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M
HYPERLINK "open:Case:19-1749" DC 19-0667 State of MT v Jerremy Allen Malloy IN-T Revoke Release Hrg
A.K.A. Jerremy Allen Palmen
(MOSES) Co Atty-iar Kasodie West TR: 3/16/20
19-27359 JW
Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Ct2: Theft F
Ct3: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
HYPERLINK "open:Case:20-149" DC 20-0049 State of MT v Aretha Liz Hoops IN-V Arraignment
(KNISELY) Co Atty-vc Public Defenders Omni: 3-2-20
20-28391 DM
DC NO CONTACT ORDER ACTIVE
Ct1: Partner or Family Member Assault F
Ct2: Violation of Partner or Family Member Assault No Contact Order M
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
HYPERLINK "open:Case:18-145" DC 18-0069 State of MT v Richard Alan Monroy IN-V Arraignment
(KNISELY) Co Atty-vc Roberta A. Drew Reset Omni/TR
18-25092 DM
Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Ct2: Obstructing Peace Officer M
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
HYPERLINK "open:Case:13-33" DC 13-0055 State of MT v Stephen Ray Covington IN-V PV Srv Pet to Rev/ Set Bond
(TODD) Co Atty-slh Public Defenders
13-18618
Ct1: Partner or Family Member Assault F
HYPERLINK "open:Case:16-416" DC 16-0164 State of MT v Stephen Ray Covington IN-V PV Srv Pet to Rev / Set Bond
(TODD) Co Atty-slh Public Defenders
16-22128 GB
Driving a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol or Drugs F
Karri Eik
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
HYPERLINK "open:Case:19-728" DC 19-0971 State of MT v Michael Wayne Kendrick IN-V PV Srv Pet to Rev/ Set Bond
(HARADA) Co Atty-slh Public Defenders NTA to YCDF
19-27688
Stalking F
Micky Eckart
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
HYPERLINK "open:Case:19-1050" DC 19-0368 State of MT v Emily Paula Frasier IN-V Apr BW / Srv Rev Rel Pet
(HARADA) Co Atty-slh Natasha Hammack Reset Omni/TR
19-27076 GB
Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
HYPERLINK "open:Case:19-3889" DC 19-1401 State of MT v Matthew Michael Metzger IN-V Apr BW
(MOSES) Co Atty-jef Analicia Pianca Reset Omni
19-28125 JW
Ct1: Criminal Possession with Intent to Distribute F
Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M
See also: DC 19-1013 | 19-27711 | Jury Trial Reset - 03/16/2020
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
HYPERLINK "open:Case:15-1903" DC 15-0870 State of MT v Charleigh Janelynn Curran IN-V Bond Reduction
(MOSES) Co Atty-jef Public Defenders TR: 4/13/20
15-21464 JW
Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M
HYPERLINK "open:Case:15-2488" DC 15-0989 State of MT v Charleigh Janelynn Curran IN-V Bond Reduction
(MOSES) Co Atty-jef J. Gregory Tomicich TR: 4/13/20
15-21669 JW
Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
HYPERLINK "open:Case:15-2956" DC 15-1004 State of MT v Charleigh Janelynn Curran IN-V Bond Reduction
(MOSES) Co Atty-jef Public Defenders TR: 4/13/20
15-21791 JW
Bail-jumping F
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
HYPERLINK "open:Case:19-4462" DC 19-1580 State of MT v John Leonard Evig Arraignment
(MOSES) Co Atty-jy Public Defenders
19-28310 AV
Ct1: Criminal Endangerment F
Ct2: DUI 2nd Offense M
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
HYPERLINK "open:Case:20-136" DC 20-0050 State of MT v Jesse Michael Montagna Arraignment
(MOSES) Co Atty-jef Public Defenders NTA by YCDF
20-28385 JW
Ct1: Criminal Possession with Intent to Distribute F
Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M
See also: DC 19-1570 | 19-28292 | Jury Trial - 05/11/2020
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
HYPERLINK "open:Case:18-975" DC 18-0558 State of MT v James Richard Lacey Sentencing
(MOSES) Co Atty-ez Brandon C. Hartford PSI
18-25542 AV
Ct1: Theft Possession of Stolen Property F to be dismissed
Ct2: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Ct3: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M to be dismissed
See also: DC 19-0183 | 19-26884 | Jury Trial Reset - 03/16/2020
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
HYPERLINK "open:Case:19-2084" DC 19-0803 State of MT v Paul Brian Lande Sentencing
(MOSES) Co Atty-jef Layne Scheveck No PSI
19-27510 JW
Theft (Common Scheme) F
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
HYPERLINK "open:Case:19-1377" DC 19-0595 State of MT v Richard Lester Montague Sentencing
(MOSES) Co Atty-ez Tyler L. West PSI
19-27280 AV
Criminal Mischief F
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
HYPERLINK "open:Case:15-763" DC 15-0308 State of MT v Cassie Lee Small Sentencing
(MOSES) Co Atty-iar Nicole R. Gallagher PSI
15-21056 JW
Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M to be dismissed
See also: DC 19-1483 | 19-28235 | Jury Trial - 04/13/2020
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
HYPERLINK "open:Case:15-3046" DC 15-1075 State of MT v William Lee Stinson Sentencing
(MOSES) Co Atty-ez J. Gregory Tomicich PSI
15-21821 AV
Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Ct2: Obstructing Peace Officer M
HYPERLINK "open:Case:17-2139" DC 17-0807 State of MT v William Lee Stinson Sentencing
(MOSES) Co Atty-ez J. Gregory Tomicich PSI
17-24314 AV
Ct1: Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle M
Ct2: Assault M
See also: DC 18-0179 | 18-25146 | Jury Trial Reset - 04/13/2020
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
HYPERLINK "open:Case:18-511" DC 18-0224 State of MT v Jacob Lawrence Burns PV Disposition
(MOSES) Co Atty-iar Analicia Pianca
18-25276
Ct1: Theft F
Mattie Yedinak
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
HYPERLINK "open:Case:18-469" DC 18-0211 State of MT v Kathan Devernon Johnson PV Rev Hrg
(MOSES) Co Atty-jy J. Gregory Tomicich
18-25255
Ct1: Strangulation of a Partner or Family Member 1st Offense F
Shaun Pisk
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
HYPERLINK "open:Case:19-2214" DC 19-0897 State of MT v Shawn Dale Mock Revoke Release Hrg
(MOSES) Co Atty-jy J. Gregory Tomicich TR: 3/16/20
19-27604 GB
Ct1: Aggravated Assault F
Ct2: Aggravated Assault F
Ct3: Criminal Mischief M
HYPERLINK "open:Case:16-1601" DC 16-0547 State of MT v Shawn Dale Mock PV Rev Hrg
(MOSES) Co Atty-jy Public Defenders
16-22539 JW
Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Tom Fulton
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
HYPERLINK "open:Case:14-350" DC 14-0135 State of MT v Kasidy A. Miller PV Srv Pet to Rev/Set Bond
(FEHR) Co Atty-mrg Public Defenders
14-19778
Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Bonnie Boettger
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
HYPERLINK "open:Case:18-1863" DC 19-0039 State of MT v Katrina Elysha Edens Revoke Release Hrg
(MOSES) Co Atty-jy James M. Siegman Sent 2/25/20
18-26012 AV
Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M to be dismissed
HYPERLINK "open:Case:19-2065" DC 19-0825 State of MT v Katrina Elysha Edens Revoke Release Hrg
(MOSES) Co Atty-jy James M. Siegman Sent 2/25/20
19-27537 AV
Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F to be dismissed
Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
HYPERLINK "open:Case:19-3210" DC 19-1171 State of MT v Brandon Walter Hamlet Revoke Release Hrg
(MOSES) Co Atty-jy J. Gregory Tomicich TR: 4/13/20
19-27876 AV
Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
See also: DC 20-0022 | 20-28375 | Jury Trial - 05/11/2020
HYPERLINK "open:Case:19-3412" DC 19-1208 State of MT v Brandon Walter Hamlet Revoke Release Hrg
(MOSES) Co Atty-jy J. Gregory Tomicich TR: 4/13/20
19-27949 AV
Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
See also: DC 20-0022 | 20-28375 | Jury Trial - 05/11/2020
