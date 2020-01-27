Montana Republican Senator Steve Daines, Applauds Keystone XL Pipline Decision For Montana
Last Wednesday, the Department of the Interior announced that TC Energy received a green light to move forward on construction of the Keystone XL pipeline.
Why It Matters:
This is good news and moves us one step closer to getting this project done for Montana jobs and our rural communities.
The Keystone XL pipeline is a much-needed lifeline to many rural Montana communities.
Construction of the pipeline would create 800 construction jobs, keep electricity prices affordable and generate more than $80 million in revenue, more than $16 million of which would be given to Montana schools and universities.
What's Next:
I am happy this important project is moving forward, and I will continue working with the Trump administration to get this project done.
Best Wishes,
Steve Daines
United States Senate
