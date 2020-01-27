Montana Republican Senator Steve Daines, Applauds Keystone XL Pipline Decision For Montana

January 28, 2020

|

Montana News

 

 

Syndicated by: Montana News

Last Wednesday, the Department of the Interior announced that TC Energy received a green light to move forward on construction of the Keystone XL pipeline.

 

Why It Matters: 

This is good news and moves us one step closer to getting this project done for Montana jobs and our rural communities.

 

The Keystone XL pipeline is a much-needed lifeline to many rural Montana communities.

 

Construction of the pipeline would create 800 construction jobs, keep electricity prices affordable and generate more than $80 million in revenue, more than $16 million of which would be given to Montana schools and universities.

 

What's Next:

I am happy this important project is moving forward, and I will continue working with the Trump administration to get this project done. 

 

 

Best Wishes, 

 

Steve Daines
United States Senate

