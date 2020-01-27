Minot Police Department Announces 2020 Citizens Police Academy

Syndicated by: Montana News

The four-session event is scheduled for May 5 – 26 , 2020 on Tuesday evenings from

6pm – 9pm each meeting.

The purpose of the Citizens Police Academy is to invite members of the public for a hands- on, behind the scenes, look at how the Minot Police Department serves the community.The Academy’s structure encourages participants to ask the “tough questions” and facilitates open discussions on the challenges facing law enforcement today.

Course content includes instruction in the areas of Patrol Operations, Crime Scene Response Unit, Special Operations (SWAT, K9, Bomb Squad), Use of Force and Weapons Familiarization. Academy instructors have a wide range of law enforcement training and experience and enjoy the opportunity to not only show what it is we do, but why we perform duties the way we do. Each participant is also invited to join a Patrol Officer for a ride-along to see first-hand the duties and responsibilities of municipal law enforcement officers.

Applicants must be 18 years old to apply and must also consent to a background check. This does NOT mean that people with some negative history with law enforcement or the judicial system are automatically disqualified. All interested area residents are encouraged to apply.

Applications can be picked up in person at the Minot Police Department or by sending an email request to Master Police Officer Aaron Moss of the Crime Prevention Unit at aaron.moss@minotnd.org. Applications are due by April 28, 2020.