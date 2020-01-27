Helena Police Department News

Syndicated by: Montana News

1/25/20 @ 7:35pm An officer cited a 16 yr old Helena female in the 3100 blk of North Montana with Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs, Underage Possession of Tobacco and Underage Possession of Alcohol She was cited and released to a guardian.

1/26/20 @ 4:04pm An officer arrested a 22 yr old Helena male in the 2700 blk of Prospect Avenue on an outstanding warrant. He was booked at the detention center.

On January 26th, Helena PD officers responded to 63 calls for service including 2 vehicle crashes, 4 burglary/theft incidents, 4 disturbances and 3 trespassing complaints.