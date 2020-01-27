Helena Police Department News

January 27, 2020

|

Montana News

 

 

 

Syndicated by: Montana News

1/25/20 @ 7:35pm  An officer cited a 16 yr old Helena female in the 3100 blk of North Montana with Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs, Underage Possession of Tobacco and Underage Possession of Alcohol  She was cited and released to a guardian.

 

1/26/20 @ 4:04pm  An officer arrested a 22 yr old Helena male in the 2700 blk of Prospect Avenue on an outstanding warrant.  He was booked at the detention center.

 

 

On January 26th, Helena PD officers responded to 63 calls for service including 2 vehicle crashes, 4 burglary/theft incidents, 4 disturbances and 3 trespassing complaints.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Please reload

Featured Posts

Billings Police Ratings

December 27, 2019

1/6
Please reload

Recent Posts

Montana Republican Senator Steve Daines, Applauds Keystone XL Pipline Decision For Montana

January 28, 2020

Cody Wyoming Police Department News

January 27, 2020

Yellowstone County District Court Criminal Cases

January 27, 2020

Minot Police Department Announces 2020 Citizens Police Academy

January 27, 2020

President Donald Trump, Commemorates International Holocaust Remembrance Day

January 27, 2020

Helena Police Department News

January 27, 2020

High Speed Pursuit reaches 101 mph: Deputy Told To Force Vehicle To Stop "Shut her down." Deputy Caused Vehicle To Roll

January 27, 2020

Yellowstone County District Court Criminal Cases

January 25, 2020

Protestants: The Power Of Protest -- Obedience to God Is Found in Resisting Tyrants, The Language Of Our Forefathers

January 25, 2020

Want A Functional Laundry Room? Then Do This

January 24, 2020

Please reload

Search By Tags

I'm busy working on my blog posts. Watch this space!

Please reload

Follow Us
  • Facebook Classic
  • Twitter Classic