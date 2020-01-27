Cody Wyoming Police Department News

Syndicated by: Montana News

January 24, 25, & 26, 2020 ARRESTS:01/25/20 Jonathan Rios, Powell, 39, Arrested for DUI: Alcohol & Contr Subs – 1st Off W/In 10 Yrs and No Headlights, (Incident #2001250071)Total 911 Calls – 5 *==========================================================================January 24, 2020 00:15 Patrol-Extra 2001240001 Officer initiated activity at Heights Ave, Cody. . Disposition: Completed.*==========================================================================00:32 Traffic Stop 2001240002 Officer initiated activity at Pizza Hut, Yellowstone Ave, Cody. TS- Driver issued warning for speed. . Disposition: No Action Taken.*==========================================================================00:40 Suspicious Activity 2001240003 Officer initiated activity at Anytime Fitness Of Cody, Yellowstone Ave, Cody. . Disposition: See Report.*==========================================================================01:08 Patrol-Extra 2001240006 Officer initiated activity at 36TH St, Cody. . Disposition: Completed.*==========================================================================01:17 Suspicious Activity 2001240007 Officer initiated activity at E Ave, Cody. Electric company van. Door open with light on. . Disposition: Assistance Given.*==========================================================================05:52 Traffic Stop 2001240013 Officer initiated activity at Cooper Ln W/Big Horn Ave, Cody. TS-Driver warned speed. . Disposition: Warning Issued.

*==========================================================================07:31 Patrol-Extra 2001240016 Officer initiated activity at Eastside Elementary School, 17TH St, Cody. . Disposition: Assistance Given.*==========================================================================07:31 Patrol-Extra 2001240017 Officer initiated activity at Sunset Elementary School, Sheridan Ave, Cody. . Disposition: Assistance Given.*==========================================================================07:33 Patrol-Extra 2001240018 Officer initiated activity at Livingston Elementary School, 12TH St, Cody. . Disposition: Assistance Given.*==========================================================================07:41 Traffic Stop 2001240019 Officer initiated activity at GOOD2GO - Depot Dr, Depot Dr, Cody. TS-Driver warned for speed. . Disposition: Warning Issued.*==========================================================================07:51 Traffic Stop 2001240020 Officer initiated activity at 3H Bar Liquor, Big Horn Ave, Cody. TS-Driver warned for speed. . Disposition: Warning Issued.*==========================================================================08:00 Animal- Deceased 2001240021 Occurred on Newton Ave. RP says there is a dead deer underneath the tree out front of his house. . Disposition: Assistance Given.*==========================================================================09:07 Property-Found 2001240028 Occurred at Alpine Medical on Big Horn Ave. . RP found a tool box on the road this morning, he would like to hand the contents over to us. . Disposition: Assistance Given.*==========================================================================09:30 Warrant Service Attempt 2001240031 Officer initiated activity at Sheridan Ave, Cody. . Disposition: No Service. *==========================================================================09:33 Escort-Funeral 2001240032 Occurred at Saint Anthony’s Catholic Church on Monument St. . RP requesting funeral escort start at 1110 hrs and from above address to old riverside. . Disposition: Informational. *==========================================================================09:40 Citizen Contact 2001240034 Officer initiated activity at 19TH St/Rumsey Ave, Cody. Out with one subject. . Disposition: Assistance Given.*==========================================================================09:47 Citizen Contact 2001240035 Officer initiated activity at Rumsey Ave, Cody. With one subject. . Disposition: Assistance Given.*==========================================================================10:34 Miscellaneous Assistance 2001240041 Occurred at 9TH St/Lane Dr. RP has questions about a car parked in this area, he wants the know who the RO is so he can buy it off them. . Disposition: Assistance Given. *==========================================================================11:35 Traffic Stop 2001240047 Officer initiated activity at Tractor Supply Company #1850, Yellowstone Ave, Cody. TS-Driver citation speed 45/30. . Disposition: Citation Issued.*==========================================================================

11:51 Fraud Related 2001240049 Occurred at Courthouse on Sheridan Ave. . RP has a fraudulent (forged) title. Would like to speak to an officer. . Disposition: Assistance Given. *==========================================================================13:12 Intrusion/Holdup 2001240061 Occurred on Mountain View Drive. Yellow house door. . Disposition: Assistance Given.*==========================================================================13:40 Motor Vehicle Crash 2001240064 Occurred at 19TH St/Sheridan Ave. 2 car fender bender. . Disposition: See Case. *==========================================================================13:45 Traffic Stop 2001240066 Officer initiated activity at 18TH St, Cody. TS-Driver cited for FTS for a school bus. . Disposition: Citation Issued.*==========================================================================13:48 Intrusion/Holdup 2001240067 Occurred at Sunset House Restaurant on 8TH St. . Back entry motion alarm. . Disposition: Cancelled. *==========================================================================14:09 Miscellaneous Assistance 2001240070 Occurred at Cody Law Enforcement Center on River View Dr. . RP would like a trailer plate verified. . Disposition: Assistance Given.*==========================================================================14:49 Intrusion/Holdup 2001240076 Occurred at Sunset House Restaurant on 8TH St. . Burg alarm zone 0. . Disposition: Completed. *==========================================================================14:54 Assist other Agency 2001240077 Officer initiated activity at 19TH St, Cody. . Disposition: Assistance Given.*==========================================================================16:16 Traffic Stop 2001240085 Officer initiated activity at 14TH St, Cody. TS- driver warning for display of registration. . Disposition: Warning Issued.*==========================================================================16:54 Animal-Stray 2001240090 Officer initiated activity at Central Ave, Cody. Shitzu. . Disposition: Returned to Owner.*==========================================================================17:44 Disturbance 2001240096 Occurred on Shoshone Trl South. RP says the people at this residence have been fighting all day long. . Disposition: Assistance Given.*==========================================================================18:08 Traffic Stop 2001240101 Officer initiated activity at 16TH St, Cody. TS- driver warned for FTS, no head lights, improper turn @ intersection. . Disposition: Warning Issued.*==========================================================================18:24 Traffic Stop 2001240104 Officer initiated activity at Buffalo Bill Center Of The West, Sheridan Ave, Cody. TS- driver for rear right tail light out, no DL in possession cited for no valid insurance. . Disposition: Citation Issued.*==========================================================================

18:31 Traffic Stop 2001240105 Officer initiated activity at Bobcat of Big Horn Basin Inc, Big Horn Ave, Cody. TS- driver warned for passenger side headlight out. . Disposition: Warning Issued.*==========================================================================18:44 Traffic Stop 2001240107 Officer initiated activity at Sheridan AVE/12TH St, Cody. TS- driver warned FTS @ STP sign, cited for no insurance. . Disposition: Citation Issued.*==========================================================================20:03 Road Hazard/Blockage 2001240112 Occurred at Crystal Cove Apartments on Big Horn Ave. . 2 dead deer in the road at the above location. . Disposition: Assistance Given.*==========================================================================21:57 Patrol-Extra 2001240117 Officer initiated activity at Beck Lake Park, 14TH St, Cody. . Disposition: Completed. *==========================================================================22:02 Patrol-Extra 2001240118 Officer initiated activity at Post Office, Stampede Ave, Cody. . Disposition: Completed.*==========================================================================22:27 Traffic Stop 2001240121 Officer initiated activity at GOOD2GO - 17TH St, 17TH St, Cody. TS - Warned failure to signal lane change. . Disposition: Warning Issued. *==========================================================================22:33 Traffic Stop 2001240122 Officer initiated activity at Salsbury AVE/16TH St, Cody. TS - Warned illegal lane change. . Disposition: Warning Issued.*==========================================================================22:40 Traffic Stop 2001240123 Officer initiated activity at Sheridan Ave, Cody. TS - Warned for speed. . Disposition: Warning Issued. *==========================================================================22:54 Traffic Stop 2001240126 Officer initiated activity at 31ST St, Cody. TS - Warned for expired registration. . Disposition: Warning Issued.*==========================================================================22:57 Traffic Stop 2001240127 Officer initiated activity at Big Horn Ave, Cody. TS - Warned improper registration & illegal lane change. . Disposition: Warning Issued. *==========================================================================23:28 Patrol-Extra 2001240129 Officer initiated activity at Heights Ave, Cody. . Disposition: Completed.*==========================================================================23:36 Traffic Stop 2001240132 Officer initiated activity at Circle Drive Park, 16TH St, Cody. TS - Warned for speed. . Disposition: Warning Issued.*==========================================================================23:47 Traffic Stop 2001240133 Officer initiated activity at 8TH St, Cody. TS - Warned for speed. . Disposition: Warning Issued.*==========================================================================23:56 Traffic Stop 2001240134 Officer initiated activity at 15TH St, Cody. TS - Warned for improper turn. . Disposition: Warning Issued.

*==========================================================================January 25, 2020 00:21 Traffic Stop 2001250004 Officer initiated activity at 29TH St, Cody. TS - Cited for speed. . Disposition: Citation Issued.*==========================================================================01:27 Traffic Stop 2001250008 Officer initiated activity at Salsbury AVE/16TH St, Cody. TS - Warned for failure to signal. . Disposition:Warning Issued.*==========================================================================02:38 Patrol-Extra 2001250011 Officer initiated activity at 36TH St, Cody. . Disposition: Completed.*==========================================================================03:07 Suspicious Activity 2001250014 Occurred on Mountain View Dr. RP hears some banging on metal outside. . Disposition: Unable to Locate.*==========================================================================09:09 Parking Problem 2001250020 Occurred at Wayne’s Boot Shop on Sheridan Ave. . Vehicle parked in front of store for over 24 hours. . Disposition: Unable to Assist.*==========================================================================10:20 Animal-Stray 2001250021 Occurred at Brewgards on Mountain View Dr. . RP states a dog running down road brown and white australian shepard. . Disposition: Assistance Given.*==========================================================================11:40 Traffic Stop 2001250030 Officer initiated activity at Buffalo Bill Center o f The West, Sheridan Ave, Cody. TS-Driver warned for speed. . Disposition: Warning Issued. *==========================================================================12:02 Warrant Service Attempt 2001250032 Officer initiated activity at Sheridan Ave, Cody. Warrant attempt. . Disposition: No Service.*==========================================================================12:17 Property Damage 2001250033 Occurred on Alger Ave. RP says she wants to talk to an officer about someone breaking her window on her house. RP is home. . Disposition: See Case. *==========================================================================14:16 Warrant Service Attempt 2001250039 Officer initiated activity at Sheridan Ave, Cody. . Disposition: No Service. *==========================================================================14:19 Trespass Complaint 2001250040 Occurred on Carter Ave. RP would like to trespass the listed male from her residence. . Disposition: Assistance Given. *==========================================================================14:23 Motor Vehicle Crash 2001250042 Occurred on 16TH St. RP advised another vehicle just struck her car that was parked in front of her residence. . Disposition: See Case.*==========================================================================15:31 Citizen Contact 2001250045 Officer initiated activity at Maverik South, 17TH St, Cody. . Disposition: Completed. *==========================================================================

15:57 Abandoned Vehicle 2001250048 Officer initiated activity at Sheridan Ave, Cody. Abandon vehicles X2 and trailer// all 3 vehicles have been stickered. . .*==========================================================================15:59 Citizen Contact 2001250049 Officer initiated activity at Sheridan Ave, Cody. . Disposition: Completed.*==========================================================================17:08 Trespass Complaint 2001250053 Occurred at Jubys Trailer Crt on 19TH St. . Approx 30 minutes ago male trespassed from location previously was seen in the trailer park today, RP was advised male stayed in the park overnight, both subjects are currently on foot seen near ES School. . Disposition: Unable to Locate.*==========================================================================17:36 Citizen Contact 2001250056 Officer initiated activity at Maverik North, Big Horn Ave, Cody. Out w/vehicle @ location. . Disposition: Completed. *==========================================================================18:22 Traffic Stop 2001250058 Officer initiated activity at 29TH St, Cody. TS - Driver warned for passenger side head light being inoperable. . Disposition: Warning Issued. *==========================================================================18:33 Traffic Stop 2001250061 Officer initiated activity at Sheridan Ave, Cody. TS - Driver warned for p/s taillight and d/s headlight. . Disposition: Warning Issued. *==========================================================================21:22 Reddi Report 2001250068 Occurred at Whitlock Motors on Big Horn Ave. . RP says the listed truck is swerving all over the road. . Disposition: Assistance Given.*==========================================================================21:25 Traffic Stop 2001250069 Officer initiated activity at Sheridan Ave, Cody. TS - Driver warned for illegal lane change. . Disposition: Warning Issued.*==========================================================================21:46 Patrol-Extra 2001250070 Officer initiated activity at Beck Lake Park, 14TH St, Cody. . Disposition: Completed. *==========================================================================21:48 Traffic Stop 2001250071 Officer initiated activity at 13TH St/Beck Ave, Cody. TS - Driver. . Disposition: See Case. *==========================================================================22:45 Traffic Stop 2001250074 Officer initiated activity at Big Horn Ave, Cody. TS - Warned for failure to stop at stop sign. . Disposition: Warning Issued.*==========================================================================January 26, 2020 00:16 Patrol-Extra 2001260002 Officer initiated activity at Post Office, Stampede Ave, Cody. . Disposition: Completed.*==========================================================================00:50 Suspicious Activity 2001260007 Officer initiated activity at 13TH St, Cody. . Disposition: Nothing Found.