Yellowstone County District Court Criminal Cases

Syndicated by: Montana News
For Monday, January 27, 2020
DC 18-1134 State of MT v Kyle James Dittmer IN-T Change of Plea
(TODD) Co Atty-tle Matthew C. Claus Revoke Release Hrg
18-26049 TS TR Past
Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M
Ct3: Driving While Privilege to do so is Suspended or Revoked M
DC 18-1133 State of MT v Kyle James Dittmer IN-T Change of Plea
(TODD) Co Atty-tle Matthew C. Claus Revoke Release Hrg
18-26243 TS TR Past
Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M
DC 14-0880 State of MT v Kyle James Dittmer IN-T PV Rev Hrg
(TODD) Co Atty-tle Matthew C. Claus
14-20543
Criminal Endangerment F
Jason R. Rude
DC 15-0709 State of MT v Kyle James Dittmer IN-T PV Rev Hrg
(TODD) Co Atty-tle Matthew C. Claus
15-21487
Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Jason R. Rude
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 19-1337 State of MT v Tiffane Lyn Sherbo IN-T Change of Plea
(KNISELY) Co Atty-zp Alexander J. Roth TR: 2/10/20
19-28051
Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 18-1421 State of MT v Kristie Camrud Trinder IN-T Change of Plea
(TODD) Co Atty-tle Analicia Pianca Sentencing
18-26266 TS PSI waived
Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 19-0455 State of MT v Martin Jon Bouwkamp Sr. IN-T Sentencing
(TODD) Co Atty-slh James M. Siegman PSI
19-27145 GB
Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Ct2: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs M
Ct3: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M
Ct4: Obstructing Peace Officer or Other Public Servant M
Ct5: Resisting Arrest M
Ct6: Driving While Privilege to do so is Suspended or Revoked M
Allan Kitterman
DC 17-1066 State of MT v Thomas Joseph Mascarena IN-T PV Rev Hrg
(TODD) Co Atty-bdl A.K.A. Tommy Joe Mascarena, A.K.A. Tommy Old Crane Mascarena
17-24423 J. Gregory Tomicich
Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
David P. Kenat Jr.
See also: DC 19-0256 | 19-26960 | Jury Trial Reset - 03/16/2020
DC 18-0866 State of MT v Gregory Cole Mims IN-V Apr BW / Srv Rev Rel Pet
(FEHR) Co Atty-jm Brandon C. Hartford Reset TR
18-25951 AP
Ct1: Criminal Possession with Intent to Distribute F
Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M
DC 17-0677 State of MT v Gregory Cole Mims IN-V Apr BW / PV Srv Pet to Rev
(FEHR) Co Atty-jm James M. Siegman
17-24199
Criminal Possession with Intent to Distribute F
Shaun Pisk
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 19-0750 State of MT v Krista Julia Junkert IN-V Apr BW
(FEHR) Co Atty-mrg Layne Scheveck TR: 1/27/20& Stat Hrng: 2/4/20
19-27434 AP
Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Ct2: Theft 3rd Offense M
Ct3: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs M
Ct4: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 19-0119 State of MT v Karrie Welcome Stone IN-V Apr BW
(DAVIES) Co Atty-iar A.K.A. Karrie Welcome Glanz
19-26824 JW Nicole R. Gallagher
Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Ct2: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs M
Ct3: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 16-0415 State of MT v Josef Christian LaRance Change of Plea
(TODD) Co Atty-bdl A.K.A. Joseph Christian Lawrence TR: past
16-22403 GB J. Gregory Tomicich
Theft F
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 19-0652 State of MT v Jonathan Tom Maxwell Apr BW
(TODD) Co Atty-tle J. Gregory Tomicich NTA given by BPD on 1/14/20
19-27364 TS
Ct1: Theft F
Ct2: Theft Possession of Stolen Property F
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 18-0477 State of MT v John Auston Maroney PV Disposition
(TODD) Co Atty-slh Analicia Pianca
18-25554
Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Mary Aggers
See also: DC 19-1383 | 19-28110 | Jury Trial - 03/16/2020
DC 15-1227 State of MT v Trevor Jon Glumbik PV Rev Hrg
(TODD) Co Atty-slh Analicia Pianca
15-21968
Ct1: Theft by Embezzlement (Common Scheme) F
Cody Carriger
See also: DC 19-1174 | 19-27892 | DC Bench Warrant - 01/23/2020
DC 13-0771 State of MT v Djavon Lamont King PV Rev Hrg
(TODD) Co Atty-bdl Matthew C. Claus
13-18997 GB
Robbery F
Cody Carriger
See also: DC 19-0769 | 19-27496 | Jury Trial Reset - 04/13/2020
DC 07-0813 State of MT v David Lloyd Smail Jr. PV Rev Hrg
(TODD) Co Atty-bdl Analicia Pianca
07-14438
Ct1: Robbery by Accountability F
Jordan Brummel
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 18-1226 State of MT v Micah Garret Waltenbaugh PV Rev Hrg
(TODD) Co Atty-tle Analicia Pianca
18-26346
Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Shaun Pisk
See also: DC 19-1142 | 19-27854 | Jury Trial Reset - 04/13/2020
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 17-0929 State of MT v James Robert Zucconi PV Rev Hrg
(TODD) Co Atty-slh Analicia Pianca
17-24378
Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Tom Fulton
See also: DC 19-1062 | 19-27774 | Revoke Release Hrg - 02/10/2020
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 19-1403 State of MT v Steven Ray Millward Revoke Release Hrg
(TODD) Co Atty-tle J. Gregory Tomicich TR: 3/16/20
19-28128 TS
Driving a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol or Drugs F
See also: DC 20-0025 | 20-28371 | Jury Trial - 05/11/2020
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Featured Posts
Recent Posts
Search By Tags
I'm busy working on my blog posts. Watch this space!