Yellowstone County District Court Criminal Cases

January 25, 2020

For Monday, January 27, 2020

DC 18-1134 State of MT     v Kyle James Dittmer IN-T Change of Plea

(TODD) Co Atty-tle Matthew C. Claus Revoke Release Hrg

18-26049 TS TR Past

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F     

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M     

Ct3: Driving While Privilege to do so is Suspended or Revoked M     

 

 

DC 18-1133 State of MT     v Kyle James Dittmer IN-T Change of Plea

(TODD) Co Atty-tle Matthew C. Claus Revoke Release Hrg

18-26243 TS  TR Past

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F     

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M     

 

 

DC 14-0880 State of MT     v Kyle James Dittmer IN-T PV Rev Hrg

(TODD) Co Atty-tle Matthew C. Claus

14-20543

Criminal Endangerment F    

 

 

Jason R. Rude

 

DC 15-0709 State of MT     v Kyle James Dittmer IN-T PV Rev Hrg

(TODD) Co Atty-tle Matthew C. Claus

15-21487

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F     

 

 

Jason R. Rude

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-1337 State of MT     v Tiffane Lyn Sherbo IN-T Change of Plea

(KNISELY) Co Atty-zp Alexander J. Roth TR: 2/10/20

19-28051

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F     

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M     

 

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 18-1421 State of MT     v Kristie Camrud Trinder IN-T Change of Plea

(TODD) Co Atty-tle Analicia Pianca Sentencing

18-26266 TS PSI waived

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F     

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M     

 

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-0455 State of MT     v Martin Jon Bouwkamp Sr. IN-T Sentencing

(TODD) Co Atty-slh James M. Siegman PSI

19-27145 GB

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F     

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs M     

Ct3: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M     

Ct4: Obstructing Peace Officer or Other Public Servant M     

Ct5: Resisting Arrest M     

Ct6: Driving While Privilege to do so is Suspended or Revoked M     

 

Allan Kitterman

 

 

 

 

DC 17-1066 State of MT     v Thomas Joseph Mascarena IN-T PV Rev Hrg

(TODD) Co Atty-bdl   A.K.A. Tommy Joe Mascarena, A.K.A. Tommy Old Crane Mascarena 

17-24423 J. Gregory Tomicich

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F     

 

 

David P. Kenat Jr.

See also: DC 19-0256 | 19-26960 | Jury Trial Reset - 03/16/2020

 

DC 18-0866 State of MT     v Gregory Cole Mims IN-V Apr BW / Srv Rev Rel Pet

(FEHR) Co Atty-jm Brandon C. Hartford Reset TR

18-25951 AP

Ct1: Criminal Possession with Intent to Distribute F     

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M  

   

DC 17-0677 State of MT     v Gregory Cole Mims IN-V Apr BW / PV Srv Pet to Rev

(FEHR) Co Atty-jm James M. Siegman

17-24199

Criminal Possession with Intent to Distribute F    

 

 

Shaun Pisk

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-0750 State of MT     v Krista Julia Junkert IN-V Apr BW

(FEHR) Co Atty-mrg Layne Scheveck TR: 1/27/20& Stat Hrng: 2/4/20

19-27434 AP

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F     

Ct2: Theft 3rd Offense M     

Ct3: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs M     

Ct4: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M     

 

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-0119 State of MT     v Karrie Welcome Stone IN-V Apr BW

(DAVIES) Co Atty-iar A.K.A. Karrie Welcome Glanz

19-26824 JW        Nicole R. Gallagher

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F     

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs M     

Ct3: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M     

 

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 16-0415 State of MT     v Josef Christian LaRance Change of Plea

(TODD) Co Atty-bdl A.K.A. Joseph Christian Lawrence TR: past

16-22403 GB        J. Gregory Tomicich

Theft F    

 

 

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-0652 State of MT     v Jonathan Tom Maxwell Apr BW

(TODD) Co Atty-tle J. Gregory Tomicich NTA given by BPD on 1/14/20

19-27364 TS

Ct1: Theft F     

Ct2: Theft Possession of Stolen Property F     

 

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 18-0477 State of MT     v John Auston Maroney PV Disposition

(TODD) Co Atty-slh Analicia Pianca

18-25554

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F     

 

 

Mary Aggers

See also: DC 19-1383 | 19-28110 | Jury Trial - 03/16/2020

 

 

 

 

DC 15-1227 State of MT     v Trevor Jon Glumbik PV Rev Hrg

(TODD) Co Atty-slh Analicia Pianca

15-21968

Ct1: Theft by Embezzlement (Common Scheme) F     

 

 

Cody Carriger

See also: DC 19-1174 | 19-27892 | DC Bench Warrant - 01/23/2020

 

DC 13-0771 State of MT     v Djavon Lamont King PV Rev Hrg

(TODD) Co Atty-bdl Matthew C. Claus

13-18997 GB

Robbery F    

 

 

Cody Carriger

See also: DC 19-0769 | 19-27496 | Jury Trial Reset - 04/13/2020

 

DC 07-0813 State of MT     v David Lloyd Smail Jr. PV Rev Hrg

(TODD) Co Atty-bdl Analicia Pianca

07-14438

Ct1: Robbery by Accountability F     

 

 

Jordan Brummel

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 18-1226 State of MT     v Micah Garret Waltenbaugh PV Rev Hrg

(TODD) Co Atty-tle Analicia Pianca

18-26346

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F     

 

 

Shaun Pisk

See also: DC 19-1142 | 19-27854 | Jury Trial Reset - 04/13/2020

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 17-0929 State of MT     v James Robert Zucconi PV Rev Hrg

(TODD) Co Atty-slh Analicia Pianca

17-24378

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F     

 

 

Tom Fulton

See also: DC 19-1062 | 19-27774 | Revoke Release Hrg - 02/10/2020

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-1403 State of MT     v Steven Ray Millward Revoke Release Hrg

(TODD) Co Atty-tle J. Gregory Tomicich TR: 3/16/20

19-28128 TS

Driving a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol or Drugs F    

 

 

See also: DC 20-0025 | 20-28371 | Jury Trial - 05/11/2020

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

 

 

