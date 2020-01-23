Helena Police Department News

January 23, 2020

|

Montana News

 

 

Syndicated by: Montana News

On 01/22/20 at 0037 hours, an Officer responded to the 1800 block of 11th for a report of a possible physical altercation.  At the conclusion of the investigation, a 39-year-old male was placed under arrest for a warrant out of Justice Court.  It was determined that no assault occurred.

 

On 01/22/20 at 1808 hours, an Officer responded to the area of Lyndale and Last Chance for a report of an accident.  The vehicle left the scene prior to officers’ arrival but was later located.  At the conclusion of the investigation, a54-year-old male was placed under arrest for 4th offense DUI, Aggravated DUI, driving while suspended, careless driving, fail to identify self at an accident, and fail to give notice of an accident.

 

In the last 24 hours, Officers responded to 76 calls for service which included 5 accidents, 2 criminal mischief's, 2 family disturbances/domestics, 6 suspicious circumstances, 7 thefts, 6 trespass, and 5 welfare checks.

 

Please reload

Featured Posts

Billings Police Ratings

December 27, 2019

1/6
Please reload

Recent Posts

Billings Justice Court Criminal Case Arraignments

January 23, 2020

Helena Police Department News

January 23, 2020

Yellowstone County Criminal Law And Motion

January 23, 2020

Billings Man William James Rectenwald Arrested For Partner Family Member Assault.

January 22, 2020

Billings Justice Court Criminal Case Arraignment

January 21, 2020

President Trump The Savior Of America

January 21, 2020

Helena Police Department News

January 21, 2020

Winter skin 101

January 21, 2020

Celebrating The Magic of Agriculture

January 21, 2020

Fight fires with facts – not fake science Eliminate fuel, prevent ignition, stop arson, end irresponsible land management policies

January 20, 2020

Please reload

Search By Tags

I'm busy working on my blog posts. Watch this space!

Please reload

Follow Us
  • Facebook Classic
  • Twitter Classic