Helena Police Department News

Syndicated by: Montana News

On 01/22/20 at 0037 hours, an Officer responded to the 1800 block of 11th for a report of a possible physical altercation. At the conclusion of the investigation, a 39-year-old male was placed under arrest for a warrant out of Justice Court. It was determined that no assault occurred.

On 01/22/20 at 1808 hours, an Officer responded to the area of Lyndale and Last Chance for a report of an accident. The vehicle left the scene prior to officers’ arrival but was later located. At the conclusion of the investigation, a54-year-old male was placed under arrest for 4th offense DUI, Aggravated DUI, driving while suspended, careless driving, fail to identify self at an accident, and fail to give notice of an accident.

In the last 24 hours, Officers responded to 76 calls for service which included 5 accidents, 2 criminal mischief's, 2 family disturbances/domestics, 6 suspicious circumstances, 7 thefts, 6 trespass, and 5 welfare checks.