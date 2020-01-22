Yellowstone County Criminal Law And Motion

Syndicated by: Montana News

JUDGE SOUZA

Thursday, January 23, 2020

DC 19-0454 State of MT v Cinnamon Maray O'Donnell IN-T MWP Change of Plea

(MOSES) Co Atty-ez Lance G. Lundvall TR: past

19-27156 AV

Ct1: Theft F

Ct2: Obstructing Peace Officer or Other Public Servant M

DC 19-0979 State of MT v Cinnamon Maray O'Donnell IN-T MWP Change of Plea

(MOSES) Co Atty-ez Lance G. Lundvall TR: past

19-27696 AV

Burglary F

Jamie Burson

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 18-0774 State of MT v Sarah-Paige Collette Medicine Top IN-T Change of Plea

(HARRIS) Co Atty-jrs James M. Siegman Srv Amnd Info/Aff

18-25841 JC TR: 3/23/20

Ct1: Criminal Endangerment F

Ct2: DUI 1st Offense M

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 17-0536 State of MT v Mary Rose Carr IN-T Change of Plea

(HARRIS) Co Atty-jrs Meghan Benson TR: 3/23/20

17-23674 JC

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

Ct3: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-1205 State of MT v Dylan Thomas Dawson IN-T Change of Plea

(HARRIS) Co Atty-zp Lance G. Lundvall TR: 1/27/20

19-27941 JC

Burglary F

See also: DC 19-1331 | 19-28029 | Jury Trial - 02/24/2020

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-0719 State of MT v Kelly Ray Dolman IN-T Change of Plea

(TODD) Co Atty-bdl Lance G. Lundvall TR: past

19-27421 GB

Failure to Register as a Violent Offender F

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-1295 State of MT v Michel Anthony Grendahl IN-T Change of Plea

(KNISELY) Co Atty-am Caleb A. Egbert TR: 2/10/20

19-27981 DM

Theft Possession of Stolen Property F

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 18-1179 State of MT v Chet Joseph Leatherberry IN-T Sentencing

(SOUZA) Co Atty-jm Vincent Salminen PSI

18-26319 JW

Ct1: Burglary F

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F to be dismissed

Ct3: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M to be dismissed

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-0123 State of MT v Earl Jay Altes IN-T Revoke Release Hrg

(SOUZA) Co Atty-jm James M. Siegman Sentencing

19-26821 AF PSI

DC NO CONTACT ORDER ACTIVE

Ct1: Driving Under the Influence of a Dangerous Drug F

Or in the Alternative to

Ct2: Operation of Noncommercial Vehicle by Person with Alcohol Concentration of 0.08 or More F to be dismissed

Ct3: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

Ct4: Partner or Family Member Assault F

Or in the Alternative to

Ct5: Partner or Family Member Assault F to be dismissed

Ct6: Tampering with Witnesses and Informants F

Ct7: Tampering with Witnesses and Informants F to be dismissed

Ct8: Driving While Privilege to do so is Suspended or Revoked M to be dismissed

Ct9: Operating a Vehicle Without Proper Registration M to be dismissed

Ct10: Violation of Partner or Family Member Assault No Contact Order M to be dismissed

Ct11: Violation of Partner or Family Member Assault No Contact Order M to be dismissed

Ct12: Violation of Partner or Family Member Assault No Contact Order M to be dismissed

Ct13: Violation of Partner or Family Member Assault No Contact Order M to be dismissed

Ct14: Violation of Partner or Family Member Assault No Contact Order M to be dismissed

Ct15: Violation of Partner or Family Member Assault No Contact Order M to be dismissed

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-0903 State of MT v Taylor Madison Graves IN-T Sentencing

(SOUZA) Co Atty-mrg James M. Siegman PSI

19-27631 AP

Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-0439 State of MT v Stetson Claudenash McBride Jr. IN-T Revoke Release Hrg

(SOUZA) Co Atty-mrg Robert L. Kelleher Jr. Sentencing

19-26791 AP PSI

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

Ct3: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

Ct4: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M to be dismissed

DC 19-1057 State of MT v Stetson Claudenash McBride Jr. IN-T Sentencing

(SOUZA) Co Atty-mrg Robert L. Kelleher Jr. PSI

19-27780 AP

Ct1: Aggravated Burglary F to be dismissed

Or in the Alternative to

Ct2: Aggravated Burglary by Accountability F

DC 19-1056 State of MT v Stetson Claudenash McBride Jr. IN-T Sentencing

(SOUZA) Co Atty-mrg Robert L. Kelleher Jr. PSI

19-27779 AP

Bail-jumping F

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-0130 State of MT v Marissa Kay Watson IN-T Revoke Release Hrg

A.K.A. Merissa Watson Sentencing

(SOUZA) Co Atty-pdv Blaine Bailey McGivern PSI

18-26624 HC

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M to be dismissed

Ct3: Driving While License Suspended or Revoked M

DC 19-1441 State of MT v Marissa Kay Watson IN-T Sentencing

A.K.A. Merissa Watson PSI

(SOUZA) Co Atty-pdv Blaine Bailey McGivern

19-28194 HC

Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

DC 19-0728 State of MT v Marissa Kay Watson IN-T Revoke Release Hrg

A.K.A. Merissa Watson Sentencing

(SOUZA) Co Atty-pdv Blaine Bailey McGivern PSI

19-27462 HC

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs M to be dismissed

Ct3: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 17-1425 State of MT v Scott Tyler Winchell IN-T Sentencing

(SOUZA) Co Atty-pdv Blaine Bailey McGivern Fed PSI

17-24947 HC

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M to be dismissed

Ct3: Obstructing Peace Officer M

Ct4: Resisting Arrest M

Ct5: Obstructing Peace Officer M to be dismissed

Ct6: Resisting Arrest M to be dismissed

DC 18-1208 State of MT v Scott Tyler Winchell IN-T Sentencing

(SOUZA) Co Atty-pdv Blaine Bailey McGivern Fed PSI

18-26350 HC

Ct1: Criminal Endangerment F

Ct2: Theft F

DC 18-1209 State of MT v Scott Tyler Winchell IN-T Sentencing

(SOUZA) Co Atty-pdv Blaine Bailey McGivern Fed PSI

18-26348 HC

Bail-jumping F to be dismissed

DC 14-0151 State of MT v Scott Tyler Winchell IN-T PV Disposition

(SOUZA) Co Atty-pdv Blaine Bailey McGivern

13-19064

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

Shaun Pisk

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-0190 State of MT v Tristen Nathaniel Richardson IN-T Change of Plea

(DAVIES) Co Atty-mrg Nicole R. Gallagher TR: 3/2/20

19-26895 TS

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

Ct2: Criminal Trespass to Vehicles M

Ct3: Theft 1st Offense M

Ct4: Theft 1st Offense M

Ct5: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs M

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 18-0873 State of MT v Chad Richard Bolt IN-T PV Rev Hrg

(SOUZA) Co Atty-mrg Blaine Bailey McGivern

18-25949

Ct1: Criminal Endangerment F

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

DC 18-1377 State of MT v Chad Richard Bolt IN-T PV Rev Hrg

(SOUZA) Co Atty-mrg Blaine Bailey McGivern

18-26051

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

Laura McKee

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 18-0921 State of MT v Christopher Neal Frenzel IN-T PV Rev Hrg

(SOUZA) Co Atty-mrg Nicole R. Gallagher

18-25996

Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

Mattie Yedinak

See also: DC 19-1296 | 19-28024 | Jury Trial - 02/10/2020

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 18-0208 State of MT v Patrick Shane Stonebraker IN-T PV Rev Hrg

(SOUZA) Co Atty-jm Blaine Bailey McGivern

18-25225

Criminal Distribution of Dangerous Drugs by Accountability F

See also: DC 17-0116 | 17-23443 | Dismissed w/o Prejudice per Deferred Prosecution Agreement - 07/27/2017

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-0211 State of MT v Kendra Roxanne Taylor IN-T Status Hearing

(SOUZA) Co Atty-ez Layne Scheveck TR: past

18-26181 JW

DC NO CONTACT ORDER ACTIVE

Aggravated Assault F

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-0874 State of MT v Angelica Henrietta Miller IN-T Omni Reset

(SOUZA) Co Atty-pdv James M. Siegman Revoke Release Hrg

19-27589 HC TR to be reset

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

19-0739 State of MT v Joshua Lewis Gibson IN-V Arraignment

(TODD) Co Atty-cam Public Defenders

19-27448 TS

Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-0598 State of MT v Sky Dree Jackson IN-V Arraignment

(MOSES) Co Atty-ez Public Defenders

19-27307 AV

Ct1: Criminal Endangerment F

Ct2: DUI 1st Offense M

Ct3: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs - Marijuana (60 Grams Or Less) M

Ct4: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M

Ct5: Driving While Privilege to do so is Suspended or Revoked M

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 20-0054 State of MT v Andrew David Sherod IN-V Arraignment

(KNISELY) Co Atty-zp Public Defenders

20-28403

Vehicular Homicide While Under the Influence F

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 20-0053 State of MT v Daryn James Thomas IN-V Arraignment

(FEHR) Co Atty-jm Public Defenders

20-28401 AP

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M

See also: DC 19-1472 | 19-28222 | Jury Trial - 04/20/2020

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-1564 State of MT v Colby Tanner Zier IN-V Arraignment

(KNISELY) Co Atty-zp Public Defenders

19-28308 JC

Ct1: Partner or Family Member Assault F

Ct2: Assault M

Ct3: Criminal Mischief M

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 13-0030 State of MT v Laramie Troy Jackson IN-V PV Srv Pet to Rev / Set Bond

(HARRIS) Co Atty-am Public Defenders

12-18597 DM

Ct1: Assault on a Peace Officer F

Jamie Burson

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-0840 State of MT v Isaac Ray Birdchief IN-V Apr BW

(MOSES) Co Atty-jef Analicia Pianca Reset Sent

19-27552 JW

Ct1: Theft F

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

Ct3: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs M

Ct4: Obstructing Peace Officer M

DC 19-0841 State of MT v Isaac Ray Birdchief IN-V Apr BW

(MOSES) Co Atty-jef Analicia Pianca Reset Sent

No PSI

19-27558 JW

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

Ct2: Tampering with or Fabricating Physical Evidence F to be dismissed

Ct3: Obstructing Peace Officer M to be dismissed

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-1062 State of MT v James Robert Zucconi IN-V Apr BW / Srv Rev Rel Pet

(TODD) Co Atty-tle Blaine Bailey McGivern TR: 1/21/20

19-27774 TS

Ct1: DUI F

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M

Ct3: Driving While Privilege to do so is Suspended or Revoked M

See also: DC 17-0929 | 17-24378 | PV Rev Hrg - 01/27/2020

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 18-1102 State of MT v Whisper Ray Blacksmith IN-V Apr BW / PV Srv Pet to Rev

(MOSES) Co Atty-jy Public Defenders

18-26229

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

Sabrina Allred

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 17-0227 State of MT v Thomas Theo Bulltail IN-V Apr BW / PV Srv Pet to Rev

(TODD) Co Atty-bdl Public Defenders

17-23695

Ct1: Carrying Concealed Weapon F

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

Kiersten Gillespie-Kotar

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 14-0226 State of MT v Paul Andrew Green IN-V Apr BW / PV Srv Pet to Rev

(HARRIS) Co Atty-zp Public Defenders

14-19795

Ct1: Criminal Distribution of Dangerous Drugs F

Ct2: Criminal Distribution of Dangerous Drugs F

Ct3: Criminal Distribution of Dangerous Drugs F

Seth Weston III

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 17-0598 State of MT v Joshua Dean LaForge IN-V Apr BW / PV Srv Pet to Rev

(SOUZA) Co Atty-jm Public Defenders

17-24077

Assault with Weapon F

Nathan Vanderby

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 16-1240 State of MT v Taylor Alex Wayne Overhuls IN-V Apr BW / PV Srv Pet to Rev

(MOSES) Co Atty-iar Public Defenders

16-23327

Ct1: Assault on a Peace Officer F

Gretchen Rice

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 13-0536 State of MT v Caleb Channing Powers IN-V Apr BW / PV Srv Pet to Rev

(TODD) Co Atty-bdl Public Defenders

13-18907

Ct1: Criminal Mischief (Common Scheme) F

Heather Edwards

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 18-0358 State of MT v Reneka Rae Whistlingelk IN-V Apr BW

A.K.A. Reneka Rae Walksnice Reset Sent

(MOSES) Co Atty-ez Roberta A. Drew

No PSI

18-25419 AV

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M

DC 18-0255 State of MT v Reneka Rae Whistlingelk IN-V Apr BW

A.K.A. Reneka Rae Walksnice Reset Sent

(MOSES) Co Atty-ez Roberta A. Drew

No PSI

18-25306 AV

Ct1: Criminal Endangerment F

Ct2: DUI 1st Offense M

Ct3: Obstructing Peace Officer M

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-1177 State of MT v Kyle Everett James Raymondo Srv Amnd Info/Aff

(TODD) Co Atty-tle Cory T. Harman TR: 4/13/20

19-27893 TS

Ct1: Criminal Endangerment F

Ct2: Theft 1st Offense M

Ct3: Driving While Privilege to do so is Suspended or Revoked M

Ct4: Operating a Motor Vehicle Without Liability Protection in Effect M

Ct5: Operating Motor Vehicle with Expired Registration M

Ct6: Displaying Fictitious or Altered License Plates M

Ct7: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

See also: DC 19-1058 | 19-27781 | Jury Trial Reset - 03/16/2020

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-0590 State of MT v Amanda Ruth Carpenter Sentencing

(SOUZA) Co Atty-jm Andrew Michael Huppert PSI

19-27282 AP

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M to be dismissed

See also: DC 19-1366 | 19-28097 | Jury Trial - 04/06/2020

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-0662 State of MT v Odis Delbert Crosby Sentencing

(SOUZA) Co Atty-jm Cory T. Harman PSI

19-27350 AP

Ct1: DUI F to be dismissed

Or in the Alternative to

Ct2: Operation of Noncommercial Vehicle by Person with Alcohol Concentration of 0.08 or More F

Ct3: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs - Marijuana (60 Grams Or Less) M

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 18-1054 State of MT v Jonathan Dustin McCoy Sentencing

(SOUZA) Co Atty-pdv Andrew Michael Huppert PSI

18-26186 HC

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-0208 State of MT v Billy Earl Revell III Sentencing

(SOUZA) Co Atty-mrg Brad L. Arndorfer PSI

19-26911 AP

Ct1: Criminal Mischief F

Ct2: Assault M

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 14-0621 State of MT v Ivanna Kay McKenzie PV Disposition

(SOUZA) Co Atty-pdv Ivanna Kay McKenzie

14-20277 HC

Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

Tom Fulton

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 17-0840 State of MT v Randal Chauncey Romero PV Rev Hrg

(SOUZA) Co Atty-jm Public Defenders

17-24349

Ct1: DUI F

DC 17-0850 State of MT v Randal Chauncey Romero PV Rev Hrg

(SOUZA) Co Atty-jm Blaine Bailey McGivern

17-24383

Bail-jumping F

Micky Eckart

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 15-1028 State of MT v Joshua Leo Halford PV Srv Pet to Rev / Set Bond

(KNISELY) Co Atty-vc Public Defenders

15-21813

Ct1: Forgery (Common Scheme) F

David P. Kenat Jr.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 11-0234 State of MT v Vanda Kay Totten PV Srv Pet to Rev / Set Bond

(FEHR) Co Atty-jm Public Defenders

11-17277

Burglary by Accountability F

Jason R. Rude

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-0703 State of MT v Van John Thompson Apr BW

(FEHR) Co Atty-mrg James M. Siegman BPD NTA for wrong date.

19-27398 AP New NTA mailed to DEF &

Ct1: Burglary F Emailed to Siegman.

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F TR: 3/23/20

Ct3: Possession of Burglary Tools M RRH: 2/4/20

Ct4: Driving While Privilege to do so is Suspended or Revoked M

Ct5: Operating without Liability Insurance in Effect M

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-1201 State of MT v Douglas Shane Ridesthebear Status Hearing

(SOUZA) Co Atty-pdv Blaine Bailey McGivern Must appear or BW. Ordered at

19-27915 HC 1/9/20 omni when DEF no show

DUI F

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-0849 State of MT v Frances Renee Rodriguez Mtn Quash BW

(SOUZA) Co Atty-mrg Vincent Salminen Rest TR

19-27577 AP

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 13-0857 State of MT v Taylor Noel Venegas Mtn Quash BW

(SOUZA) Co Atty-mrg James M. Siegman Reset Dispo

13-19035

Criminal Distribution of Dangerous Drugs F

Karri Eik

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 20-0044 State of MT v William Lavern Swartz Arraignment

(KNISELY) Co Atty-jrs Public Defenders

20-28389 JC

Criminal Mischief F