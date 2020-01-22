Yellowstone County Criminal Law And Motion

January 23, 2020

|

Montana News

 

 

Syndicated by: Montana News

JUDGE SOUZA

Thursday, January 23, 2020

DC 19-0454                  State of MT     v         Cinnamon Maray O'Donnell    IN-T MWP     Change of Plea

(MOSES)                       Co Atty-ez                     Lance G. Lundvall                                                             TR: past

19-27156                        AV

Ct1: Theft F    

Ct2: Obstructing Peace Officer or Other Public Servant M    

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                    

 

DC 19-0979                  State of MT     v         Cinnamon Maray O'Donnell     IN-T MWP    Change of Plea

(MOSES)                       Co Atty-ez                     Lance G. Lundvall                                                             TR: past

19-27696                        AV

Burglary F   

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                        

Jamie Burson

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 18-0774                  State of MT     v         Sarah-Paige Collette Medicine Top       IN-T     Change of Plea
(HARRIS)                     Co Atty-jrs                     James M. Siegman                                                          Srv Amnd Info/Aff

18-25841                        JC                                                                                                          TR: 3/23/20

Ct1: Criminal Endangerment F    

Ct2: DUI 1st Offense M    

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                    

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 17-0536                  State of MT     v         Mary Rose Carr                             IN-T        Change of Plea

(HARRIS)                     Co Atty-jrs                     Meghan Benson                                                   TR: 3/23/20

17-23674                        JC

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F    

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F    

Ct3: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M    

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                    

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-1205                  State of MT     v         Dylan Thomas Dawson              IN-T        Change of Plea

(HARRIS)                     Co Atty-zp                     Lance G. Lundvall                                              TR: 1/27/20

19-27941                        JC

Burglary F   

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                         

See also: DC 19-1331 | 19-28029 | Jury Trial - 02/24/2020

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-0719                  State of MT     v         Kelly Ray Dolman                         IN-T        Change of Plea

(TODD)                          Co Atty-bdl                   Lance G. Lundvall                                              TR: past

19-27421                        GB

Failure to Register as a Violent Offender F   

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                         

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-1295                  State of MT     v         Michel Anthony Grendahl       IN-T        Change of Plea

(KNISELY)                  Co Atty-am                    Caleb A. Egbert                                                   TR: 2/10/20

19-27981                        DM

Theft Possession of Stolen Property F   

                                                                                         

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 18-1179                  State of MT     v         Chet Joseph Leatherberry       IN-T        Sentencing

(SOUZA)                       Co Atty-jm                     Vincent Salminen                                                PSI

18-26319                        JW

Ct1: Burglary F    

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F     to be dismissed

Ct3: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M     to be dismissed

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                    

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                    

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-0123                  State of MT     v         Earl Jay Altes                                   IN-T        Revoke Release Hrg
(SOUZA)                       Co Atty-jm                     James M. Siegman                                              Sentencing

19-26821                        AF                                                                                             PSI

DC NO CONTACT ORDER ACTIVE

Ct1: Driving Under the Influence of a Dangerous Drug F    

Or in the Alternative to
Ct2: Operation of Noncommercial Vehicle by Person with Alcohol Concentration of 0.08 or More  F     to be dismissed

Ct3: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F    

Ct4: Partner or Family Member Assault F    

Or in the Alternative to
Ct5: Partner or Family Member Assault F     to be dismissed

Ct6: Tampering with Witnesses and Informants F    

Ct7: Tampering with Witnesses and Informants F     to be dismissed

Ct8: Driving While Privilege to do so is Suspended or Revoked M     to be dismissed

Ct9: Operating a Vehicle Without Proper Registration  M     to be dismissed

Ct10: Violation of Partner or Family Member Assault No Contact Order M     to be dismissed

Ct11: Violation of Partner or Family Member Assault No Contact Order M     to be dismissed

Ct12: Violation of Partner or Family Member Assault No Contact Order M     to be dismissed

Ct13: Violation of Partner or Family Member Assault No Contact Order M     to be dismissed

Ct14: Violation of Partner or Family Member Assault No Contact Order M     to be dismissed

Ct15: Violation of Partner or Family Member Assault No Contact Order M     to be dismissed

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                    

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-0903                  State of MT     v         Taylor Madison Graves             IN-T        Sentencing

(SOUZA)                       Co Atty-mrg                  James M. Siegman                                              PSI

19-27631                        AP

Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F   

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                          

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-0439                  State of MT     v         Stetson Claudenash McBride Jr.            IN-T     Revoke Release Hrg
(SOUZA)                       Co Atty-mrg                  Robert L. Kelleher Jr.                                                    Sentencing

19-26791                        AP                                                                                                          PSI

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F    

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F    

Ct3: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F    

Ct4: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M     to be dismissed

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                    

 

DC 19-1057                  State of MT     v         Stetson Claudenash McBride Jr.            IN-T     Sentencing

(SOUZA)                       Co Atty-mrg                  Robert L. Kelleher Jr.                                                       PSI

19-27780                        AP

Ct1: Aggravated Burglary F     to be dismissed

Or in the Alternative to
Ct2: Aggravated Burglary by Accountability F    

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                    

 

DC 19-1056                  State of MT     v         Stetson Claudenash McBride Jr.            IN-T     Sentencing

(SOUZA)                       Co Atty-mrg                  Robert L. Kelleher Jr.                                                       PSI

19-27779                        AP

Bail-jumping F   

                                                                                                                                                                    

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-0130                  State of MT     v         Marissa Kay Watson                           IN-T       Revoke Release Hrg
                                                                                 A.K.A. Merissa Watson                                                                Sentencing

(SOUZA)                       Co Atty-pdv                  Blaine Bailey McGivern                                                 PSI

18-26624                        HC

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F    

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M     to be dismissed

Ct3: Driving While License Suspended or Revoked M    

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                    

 

DC 19-1441                  State of MT     v         Marissa Kay Watson                           IN-T       Sentencing
                                                                                 A.K.A. Merissa Watson                                                                PSI

(SOUZA)                       Co Atty-pdv                  Blaine Bailey McGivern                                 

19-28194                        HC

Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F   

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                        

 

DC 19-0728                  State of MT     v         Marissa Kay Watson                            IN-T      Revoke Release Hrg
                                                                                 A.K.A. Merissa Watson                                                                 Sentencing
(SOUZA)                       Co Atty-pdv                  Blaine Bailey McGivern                                                  PSI

19-27462                        HC

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F    

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs M     to be dismissed

Ct3: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M    

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                    

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 17-1425                  State of MT     v         Scott Tyler Winchell                    IN-T        Sentencing

(SOUZA)                       Co Atty-pdv                  Blaine Bailey McGivern                                  Fed PSI

17-24947                        HC

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F    

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M     to be dismissed

Ct3: Obstructing Peace Officer M    

Ct4: Resisting Arrest M    

Ct5: Obstructing Peace Officer M     to be dismissed

Ct6: Resisting Arrest M     to be dismissed

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                    

 

DC 18-1208                  State of MT     v         Scott Tyler Winchell                    IN-T        Sentencing

(SOUZA)                       Co Atty-pdv                  Blaine Bailey McGivern                                  Fed PSI

18-26350                        HC

Ct1: Criminal Endangerment F    

Ct2: Theft F    

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                    

 

DC 18-1209                  State of MT     v         Scott Tyler Winchell                    IN-T        Sentencing

(SOUZA)                       Co Atty-pdv                  Blaine Bailey McGivern                                  Fed PSI

18-26348                        HC

Bail-jumping F    to be dismissed

                                                                                                                                                                     

DC 14-0151                  State of MT     v         Scott Tyler Winchell                    IN-T        PV Disposition

(SOUZA)                       Co Atty-pdv                  Blaine Bailey McGivern                                 

13-19064                       

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F    

                                                                                      

Shaun Pisk

 

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-0190                  State of MT     v         Tristen Nathaniel Richardson    IN-T   Change of Plea

(DAVIES)                     Co Atty-mrg                  Nicole R. Gallagher                                            TR: 3/2/20

19-26895                        TS

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F    

Ct2: Criminal Trespass to Vehicles M    

Ct3: Theft 1st Offense M    

Ct4: Theft 1st Offense M    

Ct5: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs M    

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 18-0873                  State of MT     v         Chad Richard Bolt                       IN-T        PV Rev Hrg

(SOUZA)                       Co Atty-mrg                  Blaine Bailey McGivern                                 

18-25949                       

Ct1: Criminal Endangerment F    

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F    

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                    

 

DC 18-1377                  State of MT     v         Chad Richard Bolt                       IN-T        PV Rev Hrg

(SOUZA)                       Co Atty-mrg                  Blaine Bailey McGivern                                 

18-26051                       

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F    

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                    

Laura McKee

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 18-0921                  State of MT     v         Christopher Neal Frenzel         IN-T        PV Rev Hrg

(SOUZA)                       Co Atty-mrg                  Nicole R. Gallagher                                           

18-25996                       

Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F   

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                            

Mattie Yedinak

See also: DC 19-1296 | 19-28024 | Jury Trial - 02/10/2020

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 18-0208                  State of MT     v         Patrick Shane Stonebraker     IN-T        PV Rev Hrg

(SOUZA)                       Co Atty-jm                     Blaine Bailey McGivern                                 

18-25225                       

Criminal Distribution of Dangerous Drugs by Accountability F   

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                       

See also: DC 17-0116 | 17-23443 | Dismissed w/o Prejudice per Deferred Prosecution Agreement - 07/27/2017

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-0211                  State of MT     v         Kendra Roxanne Taylor           IN-T        Status Hearing

(SOUZA)                       Co Atty-ez                     Layne Scheveck                                                   TR: past

18-26181                        JW

DC NO CONTACT ORDER ACTIVE

Aggravated Assault F   

                                                                                     

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-0874                 State of MT     v         Angelica Henrietta Miller         IN-T        Omni Reset
(SOUZA)                       Co Atty-pdv                  James M. Siegman                                              Revoke Release Hrg

19-27589                        HC                                                                                             TR to be reset

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F    

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M    

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

19-0739                           State of MT     v         Joshua Lewis Gibson                  IN-V        Arraignment

(TODD)                          Co Atty-cam                 Public Defenders                                                

19-27448                        TS

Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F   

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                       

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-0598                  State of MT     v         Sky Dree Jackson                          IN-V        Arraignment

(MOSES)                       Co Atty-ez                     Public Defenders                                                

19-27307                        AV

Ct1: Criminal Endangerment F    

Ct2: DUI 1st Offense M    

Ct3: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs - Marijuana (60 Grams Or Less) M    

Ct4: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M    

Ct5: Driving While Privilege to do so is Suspended or Revoked M    

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                    

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 20-0054                  State of MT     v         Andrew David Sherod               IN-V        Arraignment

(KNISELY)                  Co Atty-zp                     Public Defenders                                                

20-28403                       

Vehicular Homicide While Under the Influence F   

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                        

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 20-0053                  State of MT     v         Daryn James Thomas                 IN-V        Arraignment

(FEHR)                           Co Atty-jm                     Public Defenders                                                

20-28401                        AP

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F    

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M    

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                    

See also: DC 19-1472 | 19-28222 | Jury Trial - 04/20/2020

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-1564                  State of MT     v         Colby Tanner Zier                        IN-V        Arraignment

(KNISELY)                  Co Atty-zp                     Public Defenders                                                

19-28308                        JC

Ct1: Partner or Family Member Assault F    

Ct2: Assault M    

Ct3: Criminal Mischief M    

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                    

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 13-0030                  State of MT     v         Laramie Troy Jackson               IN-V        PV Srv Pet to Rev / Set Bond

(HARRIS)                     Co Atty-am                    Public Defenders                                                

12-18597                        DM

Ct1: Assault on a Peace Officer F    

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                         

Jamie Burson

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-0840                  State of MT     v         Isaac Ray Birdchief                      IN-V        Apr BW

(MOSES)                       Co Atty-jef                    Analicia Pianca                                                     Reset Sent

19-27552                        JW

Ct1: Theft F    

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F    

Ct3: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs M    

Ct4: Obstructing Peace Officer M    

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                    

 

DC 19-0841                  State of MT     v         Isaac Ray Birdchief                      IN-V        Apr BW

(MOSES)                       Co Atty-jef                    Analicia Pianca                                                     Reset Sent
No PSI

19-27558                        JW

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F    

Ct2: Tampering with or Fabricating Physical Evidence F     to be dismissed

Ct3: Obstructing Peace Officer M     to be dismissed

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                    

 

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-1062                  State of MT     v         James Robert Zucconi                IN-V        Apr BW / Srv Rev Rel Pet

(TODD)                          Co Atty-tle                     Blaine Bailey McGivern                                  TR: 1/21/20

19-27774                        TS

Ct1: DUI F    

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M    

Ct3: Driving While Privilege to do so is Suspended or Revoked M    

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                    

See also: DC 17-0929 | 17-24378 | PV Rev Hrg - 01/27/2020

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 18-1102                  State of MT     v         Whisper Ray Blacksmith          IN-V        Apr BW / PV Srv Pet to Rev

(MOSES)                       Co Atty-jy                      Public Defenders                                                

18-26229                       

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F    

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                             

Sabrina Allred

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 17-0227                  State of MT     v         Thomas Theo Bulltail                  IN-V        Apr BW / PV Srv Pet to Rev

(TODD)                          Co Atty-bdl                   Public Defenders                                                

17-23695                       

Ct1: Carrying Concealed Weapon F    

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F    

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                    

Kiersten Gillespie-Kotar

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 14-0226                  State of MT     v         Paul Andrew Green                     IN-V        Apr BW / PV Srv Pet to Rev

(HARRIS)                     Co Atty-zp                     Public Defenders                                                

14-19795                       

Ct1: Criminal Distribution of Dangerous Drugs F    

Ct2: Criminal Distribution of Dangerous Drugs F    

Ct3: Criminal Distribution of Dangerous Drugs F    

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                    

Seth Weston III

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 17-0598                  State of MT     v         Joshua Dean LaForge                IN-V        Apr BW / PV Srv Pet to Rev

(SOUZA)                       Co Atty-jm                     Public Defenders                                                

17-24077                       

Assault with Weapon F   

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                            

Nathan Vanderby

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 16-1240                  State of MT     v         Taylor Alex Wayne Overhuls    IN-V    Apr BW / PV Srv Pet to Rev

(MOSES)                       Co Atty-iar                     Public Defenders                                                

16-23327                       

Ct1: Assault on a Peace Officer F    

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                            

Gretchen Rice

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 13-0536                  State of MT     v         Caleb Channing Powers           IN-V        Apr BW / PV Srv Pet to Rev

(TODD)                          Co Atty-bdl                   Public Defenders                                                

13-18907                       

Ct1: Criminal Mischief (Common Scheme) F    

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                          

Heather Edwards

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 18-0358                  State of MT     v         Reneka Rae Whistlingelk         IN-V     Apr BW
                                                                                 A.K.A. Reneka Rae Walksnice                                     Reset Sent

(MOSES)                       Co Atty-ez                     Roberta A. Drew                                                
No PSI

18-25419                        AV

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F    

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M    

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                    

 

 

DC 18-0255                  State of MT     v         Reneka Rae Whistlingelk          IN-V    Apr BW
                                                                                 A.K.A. Reneka Rae Walksnice                                     Reset Sent

(MOSES)                       Co Atty-ez                     Roberta A. Drew                                                
No PSI

18-25306                        AV

Ct1: Criminal Endangerment F    

Ct2: DUI 1st Offense M    

Ct3: Obstructing Peace Officer M    

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                    

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-1177                  State of MT     v         Kyle Everett James Raymondo                                Srv Amnd Info/Aff

(TODD)                          Co Atty-tle                     Cory T. Harman                                                   TR: 4/13/20

19-27893                        TS

Ct1: Criminal Endangerment F    

Ct2: Theft 1st Offense M    

Ct3: Driving While Privilege to do so is Suspended or Revoked M    

Ct4: Operating a Motor Vehicle Without Liability Protection in Effect M    

Ct5: Operating Motor Vehicle with Expired Registration M    

Ct6: Displaying Fictitious or Altered License Plates M    

Ct7: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F    

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                    

See also: DC 19-1058 | 19-27781 | Jury Trial Reset - 03/16/2020

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-0590                  State of MT     v         Amanda Ruth Carpenter                            Sentencing

(SOUZA)                       Co Atty-jm                     Andrew Michael Huppert                               PSI

19-27282                        AP

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F    

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M     to be dismissed

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                    

See also: DC 19-1366 | 19-28097 | Jury Trial - 04/06/2020

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-0662                  State of MT     v         Odis Delbert Crosby                                       Sentencing

(SOUZA)                       Co Atty-jm                     Cory T. Harman                                                   PSI

19-27350                        AP

Ct1: DUI F     to be dismissed

Or in the Alternative to
Ct2: Operation of Noncommercial Vehicle by Person with Alcohol Concentration of 0.08 or More  F    

Ct3: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs - Marijuana (60 Grams Or Less) M    

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                    

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 18-1054                  State of MT     v         Jonathan Dustin McCoy                              Sentencing

(SOUZA)                       Co Atty-pdv                  Andrew Michael Huppert                               PSI

18-26186                        HC

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F    

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M    

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                    

 

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-0208                  State of MT     v         Billy Earl Revell III                                          Sentencing

(SOUZA)                       Co Atty-mrg                  Brad L. Arndorfer                                              PSI

19-26911                        AP

Ct1: Criminal Mischief F    

Ct2: Assault M    

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                    

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 14-0621                  State of MT     v         Ivanna Kay McKenzie                                   PV Disposition

(SOUZA)                       Co Atty-pdv                  Ivanna Kay McKenzie                                     

14-20277                        HC

Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F   

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                      

Tom Fulton

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 17-0840                  State of MT     v         Randal Chauncey Romero                         PV Rev Hrg

(SOUZA)                       Co Atty-jm                     Public Defenders                                                

17-24349                       

Ct1: DUI F    

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                       

 

DC 17-0850                  State of MT     v         Randal Chauncey Romero                         PV Rev Hrg

(SOUZA)                       Co Atty-jm                     Blaine Bailey McGivern                                 

17-24383                       

Bail-jumping F   

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                           

Micky Eckart

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 15-1028                  State of MT     v         Joshua Leo Halford                                         PV Srv Pet to Rev / Set Bond

(KNISELY)                  Co Atty-vc                     Public Defenders                                                

15-21813                       

Ct1: Forgery (Common Scheme) F    

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                    

David P. Kenat Jr.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 11-0234                  State of MT     v         Vanda Kay Totten                                           PV Srv Pet to Rev / Set Bond

(FEHR)                           Co Atty-jm                     Public Defenders                                                

11-17277                       

Burglary by Accountability F   

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                     

Jason R. Rude

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-0703                  State of MT     v         Van John Thompson                                      Apr BW

(FEHR)                           Co Atty-mrg                  James M. Siegman                                              BPD NTA for wrong date.                                                     

19-27398                        AP                                                                                             New NTA mailed to DEF &

Ct1: Burglary F                                                                                                          Emailed to Siegman.

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F                                                      TR: 3/23/20

Ct3: Possession of Burglary Tools M                                                                        RRH: 2/4/20

Ct4: Driving While Privilege to do so is Suspended or Revoked M    

Ct5: Operating without Liability Insurance in Effect M    

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                    

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-1201                  State of MT     v         Douglas Shane Ridesthebear                     Status Hearing

(SOUZA)                       Co Atty-pdv                  Blaine Bailey McGivern                                  Must appear or BW. Ordered at

19-27915                        HC                                                                                             1/9/20 omni when DEF no show

DUI F                                                                                                    

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                    

 

 

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-0849                  State of MT     v         Frances Renee Rodriguez                            Mtn Quash BW

(SOUZA)                       Co Atty-mrg                  Vincent Salminen                                                Rest TR

19-27577                        AP

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F    

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M    

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                    

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 13-0857                  State of MT     v         Taylor Noel Venegas                                       Mtn Quash BW

(SOUZA)                       Co Atty-mrg                  James M. Siegman                                              Reset Dispo

13-19035                       

Criminal Distribution of Dangerous Drugs F   

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                    

Karri Eik

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 20-0044                  State of MT     v         William Lavern Swartz                                 Arraignment

(KNISELY)                  Co Atty-jrs                     Public Defenders                                                

20-28389                        JC

Criminal Mischief F   

 

 

Please reload

Featured Posts

Billings Police Ratings

December 27, 2019

1/6
Please reload

Recent Posts

Yellowstone County Criminal Law And Motion

January 23, 2020

Billings Man William James Rectenwald Arrested For Partner Family Member Assault.

January 22, 2020

Billings Justice Court Criminal Case Arraignment

January 21, 2020

President Trump The Savior Of America

January 21, 2020

Helena Police Department News

January 21, 2020

Winter skin 101

January 21, 2020

Celebrating The Magic of Agriculture

January 21, 2020

Fight fires with facts – not fake science Eliminate fuel, prevent ignition, stop arson, end irresponsible land management policies

January 20, 2020

Montana Secretary Cory Stapleton Shares Letter He Received: Letter From A Customer

January 19, 2020

President Accuses Obama Of Funding Iran, DOJ "Finds Nothing" On Hillary Clinton -- Overlooks Their Treason!

January 19, 2020

Please reload

Search By Tags

I'm busy working on my blog posts. Watch this space!

Please reload

Follow Us
  • Facebook Classic
  • Twitter Classic