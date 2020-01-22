Yellowstone County Criminal Law And Motion

Syndicated by: Montana News
JUDGE SOUZA
Thursday, January 23, 2020
DC 19-0454 State of MT v Cinnamon Maray O'Donnell IN-T MWP Change of Plea
(MOSES) Co Atty-ez Lance G. Lundvall TR: past
19-27156 AV
Ct1: Theft F
Ct2: Obstructing Peace Officer or Other Public Servant M
DC 19-0979 State of MT v Cinnamon Maray O'Donnell IN-T MWP Change of Plea
(MOSES) Co Atty-ez Lance G. Lundvall TR: past
19-27696 AV
Burglary F
Jamie Burson
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 18-0774 State of MT v Sarah-Paige Collette Medicine Top IN-T Change of Plea
(HARRIS) Co Atty-jrs James M. Siegman Srv Amnd Info/Aff
18-25841 JC TR: 3/23/20
Ct1: Criminal Endangerment F
Ct2: DUI 1st Offense M
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 17-0536 State of MT v Mary Rose Carr IN-T Change of Plea
(HARRIS) Co Atty-jrs Meghan Benson TR: 3/23/20
17-23674 JC
Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Ct2: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Ct3: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 19-1205 State of MT v Dylan Thomas Dawson IN-T Change of Plea
(HARRIS) Co Atty-zp Lance G. Lundvall TR: 1/27/20
19-27941 JC
Burglary F
See also: DC 19-1331 | 19-28029 | Jury Trial - 02/24/2020
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 19-0719 State of MT v Kelly Ray Dolman IN-T Change of Plea
(TODD) Co Atty-bdl Lance G. Lundvall TR: past
19-27421 GB
Failure to Register as a Violent Offender F
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 19-1295 State of MT v Michel Anthony Grendahl IN-T Change of Plea
(KNISELY) Co Atty-am Caleb A. Egbert TR: 2/10/20
19-27981 DM
Theft Possession of Stolen Property F
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 18-1179 State of MT v Chet Joseph Leatherberry IN-T Sentencing
(SOUZA) Co Atty-jm Vincent Salminen PSI
18-26319 JW
Ct1: Burglary F
Ct2: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F to be dismissed
Ct3: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M to be dismissed
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 19-0123 State of MT v Earl Jay Altes IN-T Revoke Release Hrg
(SOUZA) Co Atty-jm James M. Siegman Sentencing
19-26821 AF PSI
DC NO CONTACT ORDER ACTIVE
Ct1: Driving Under the Influence of a Dangerous Drug F
Or in the Alternative to
Ct2: Operation of Noncommercial Vehicle by Person with Alcohol Concentration of 0.08 or More F to be dismissed
Ct3: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Ct4: Partner or Family Member Assault F
Or in the Alternative to
Ct5: Partner or Family Member Assault F to be dismissed
Ct6: Tampering with Witnesses and Informants F
Ct7: Tampering with Witnesses and Informants F to be dismissed
Ct8: Driving While Privilege to do so is Suspended or Revoked M to be dismissed
Ct9: Operating a Vehicle Without Proper Registration M to be dismissed
Ct10: Violation of Partner or Family Member Assault No Contact Order M to be dismissed
Ct11: Violation of Partner or Family Member Assault No Contact Order M to be dismissed
Ct12: Violation of Partner or Family Member Assault No Contact Order M to be dismissed
Ct13: Violation of Partner or Family Member Assault No Contact Order M to be dismissed
Ct14: Violation of Partner or Family Member Assault No Contact Order M to be dismissed
Ct15: Violation of Partner or Family Member Assault No Contact Order M to be dismissed
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 19-0903 State of MT v Taylor Madison Graves IN-T Sentencing
(SOUZA) Co Atty-mrg James M. Siegman PSI
19-27631 AP
Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 19-0439 State of MT v Stetson Claudenash McBride Jr. IN-T Revoke Release Hrg
(SOUZA) Co Atty-mrg Robert L. Kelleher Jr. Sentencing
19-26791 AP PSI
Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Ct2: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Ct3: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Ct4: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M to be dismissed
DC 19-1057 State of MT v Stetson Claudenash McBride Jr. IN-T Sentencing
(SOUZA) Co Atty-mrg Robert L. Kelleher Jr. PSI
19-27780 AP
Ct1: Aggravated Burglary F to be dismissed
Or in the Alternative to
Ct2: Aggravated Burglary by Accountability F
DC 19-1056 State of MT v Stetson Claudenash McBride Jr. IN-T Sentencing
(SOUZA) Co Atty-mrg Robert L. Kelleher Jr. PSI
19-27779 AP
Bail-jumping F
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 19-0130 State of MT v Marissa Kay Watson IN-T Revoke Release Hrg
A.K.A. Merissa Watson Sentencing
(SOUZA) Co Atty-pdv Blaine Bailey McGivern PSI
18-26624 HC
Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M to be dismissed
Ct3: Driving While License Suspended or Revoked M
DC 19-1441 State of MT v Marissa Kay Watson IN-T Sentencing
A.K.A. Merissa Watson PSI
(SOUZA) Co Atty-pdv Blaine Bailey McGivern
19-28194 HC
Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
DC 19-0728 State of MT v Marissa Kay Watson IN-T Revoke Release Hrg
A.K.A. Merissa Watson Sentencing
(SOUZA) Co Atty-pdv Blaine Bailey McGivern PSI
19-27462 HC
Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Ct2: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs M to be dismissed
Ct3: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 17-1425 State of MT v Scott Tyler Winchell IN-T Sentencing
(SOUZA) Co Atty-pdv Blaine Bailey McGivern Fed PSI
17-24947 HC
Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M to be dismissed
Ct3: Obstructing Peace Officer M
Ct4: Resisting Arrest M
Ct5: Obstructing Peace Officer M to be dismissed
Ct6: Resisting Arrest M to be dismissed
DC 18-1208 State of MT v Scott Tyler Winchell IN-T Sentencing
(SOUZA) Co Atty-pdv Blaine Bailey McGivern Fed PSI
18-26350 HC
Ct1: Criminal Endangerment F
Ct2: Theft F
DC 18-1209 State of MT v Scott Tyler Winchell IN-T Sentencing
(SOUZA) Co Atty-pdv Blaine Bailey McGivern Fed PSI
18-26348 HC
Bail-jumping F to be dismissed
DC 14-0151 State of MT v Scott Tyler Winchell IN-T PV Disposition
(SOUZA) Co Atty-pdv Blaine Bailey McGivern
13-19064
Ct2: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Shaun Pisk
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 19-0190 State of MT v Tristen Nathaniel Richardson IN-T Change of Plea
(DAVIES) Co Atty-mrg Nicole R. Gallagher TR: 3/2/20
19-26895 TS
Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Ct2: Criminal Trespass to Vehicles M
Ct3: Theft 1st Offense M
Ct4: Theft 1st Offense M
Ct5: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs M
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 18-0873 State of MT v Chad Richard Bolt IN-T PV Rev Hrg
(SOUZA) Co Atty-mrg Blaine Bailey McGivern
18-25949
Ct1: Criminal Endangerment F
Ct2: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
DC 18-1377 State of MT v Chad Richard Bolt IN-T PV Rev Hrg
(SOUZA) Co Atty-mrg Blaine Bailey McGivern
18-26051
Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Laura McKee
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 18-0921 State of MT v Christopher Neal Frenzel IN-T PV Rev Hrg
(SOUZA) Co Atty-mrg Nicole R. Gallagher
18-25996
Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Mattie Yedinak
See also: DC 19-1296 | 19-28024 | Jury Trial - 02/10/2020
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 18-0208 State of MT v Patrick Shane Stonebraker IN-T PV Rev Hrg
(SOUZA) Co Atty-jm Blaine Bailey McGivern
18-25225
Criminal Distribution of Dangerous Drugs by Accountability F
See also: DC 17-0116 | 17-23443 | Dismissed w/o Prejudice per Deferred Prosecution Agreement - 07/27/2017
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 19-0211 State of MT v Kendra Roxanne Taylor IN-T Status Hearing
(SOUZA) Co Atty-ez Layne Scheveck TR: past
18-26181 JW
DC NO CONTACT ORDER ACTIVE
Aggravated Assault F
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 19-0874 State of MT v Angelica Henrietta Miller IN-T Omni Reset
(SOUZA) Co Atty-pdv James M. Siegman Revoke Release Hrg
19-27589 HC TR to be reset
Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
19-0739 State of MT v Joshua Lewis Gibson IN-V Arraignment
(TODD) Co Atty-cam Public Defenders
19-27448 TS
Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 19-0598 State of MT v Sky Dree Jackson IN-V Arraignment
(MOSES) Co Atty-ez Public Defenders
19-27307 AV
Ct1: Criminal Endangerment F
Ct2: DUI 1st Offense M
Ct3: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs - Marijuana (60 Grams Or Less) M
Ct4: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M
Ct5: Driving While Privilege to do so is Suspended or Revoked M
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 20-0054 State of MT v Andrew David Sherod IN-V Arraignment
(KNISELY) Co Atty-zp Public Defenders
20-28403
Vehicular Homicide While Under the Influence F
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 20-0053 State of MT v Daryn James Thomas IN-V Arraignment
(FEHR) Co Atty-jm Public Defenders
20-28401 AP
Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M
See also: DC 19-1472 | 19-28222 | Jury Trial - 04/20/2020
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 19-1564 State of MT v Colby Tanner Zier IN-V Arraignment
(KNISELY) Co Atty-zp Public Defenders
19-28308 JC
Ct1: Partner or Family Member Assault F
Ct2: Assault M
Ct3: Criminal Mischief M
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 13-0030 State of MT v Laramie Troy Jackson IN-V PV Srv Pet to Rev / Set Bond
(HARRIS) Co Atty-am Public Defenders
12-18597 DM
Ct1: Assault on a Peace Officer F
Jamie Burson
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 19-0840 State of MT v Isaac Ray Birdchief IN-V Apr BW
(MOSES) Co Atty-jef Analicia Pianca Reset Sent
19-27552 JW
Ct1: Theft F
Ct2: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Ct3: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs M
Ct4: Obstructing Peace Officer M
DC 19-0841 State of MT v Isaac Ray Birdchief IN-V Apr BW
(MOSES) Co Atty-jef Analicia Pianca Reset Sent
No PSI
19-27558 JW
Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Ct2: Tampering with or Fabricating Physical Evidence F to be dismissed
Ct3: Obstructing Peace Officer M to be dismissed
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 19-1062 State of MT v James Robert Zucconi IN-V Apr BW / Srv Rev Rel Pet
(TODD) Co Atty-tle Blaine Bailey McGivern TR: 1/21/20
19-27774 TS
Ct1: DUI F
Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M
Ct3: Driving While Privilege to do so is Suspended or Revoked M
See also: DC 17-0929 | 17-24378 | PV Rev Hrg - 01/27/2020
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 18-1102 State of MT v Whisper Ray Blacksmith IN-V Apr BW / PV Srv Pet to Rev
(MOSES) Co Atty-jy Public Defenders
18-26229
Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Sabrina Allred
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 17-0227 State of MT v Thomas Theo Bulltail IN-V Apr BW / PV Srv Pet to Rev
(TODD) Co Atty-bdl Public Defenders
17-23695
Ct1: Carrying Concealed Weapon F
Ct2: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Kiersten Gillespie-Kotar
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 14-0226 State of MT v Paul Andrew Green IN-V Apr BW / PV Srv Pet to Rev
(HARRIS) Co Atty-zp Public Defenders
14-19795
Ct1: Criminal Distribution of Dangerous Drugs F
Ct2: Criminal Distribution of Dangerous Drugs F
Ct3: Criminal Distribution of Dangerous Drugs F
Seth Weston III
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 17-0598 State of MT v Joshua Dean LaForge IN-V Apr BW / PV Srv Pet to Rev
(SOUZA) Co Atty-jm Public Defenders
17-24077
Assault with Weapon F
Nathan Vanderby
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 16-1240 State of MT v Taylor Alex Wayne Overhuls IN-V Apr BW / PV Srv Pet to Rev
(MOSES) Co Atty-iar Public Defenders
16-23327
Ct1: Assault on a Peace Officer F
Gretchen Rice
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 13-0536 State of MT v Caleb Channing Powers IN-V Apr BW / PV Srv Pet to Rev
(TODD) Co Atty-bdl Public Defenders
13-18907
Ct1: Criminal Mischief (Common Scheme) F
Heather Edwards
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 18-0358 State of MT v Reneka Rae Whistlingelk IN-V Apr BW
A.K.A. Reneka Rae Walksnice Reset Sent
(MOSES) Co Atty-ez Roberta A. Drew
No PSI
18-25419 AV
Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M
DC 18-0255 State of MT v Reneka Rae Whistlingelk IN-V Apr BW
A.K.A. Reneka Rae Walksnice Reset Sent
(MOSES) Co Atty-ez Roberta A. Drew
No PSI
18-25306 AV
Ct1: Criminal Endangerment F
Ct2: DUI 1st Offense M
Ct3: Obstructing Peace Officer M
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 19-1177 State of MT v Kyle Everett James Raymondo Srv Amnd Info/Aff
(TODD) Co Atty-tle Cory T. Harman TR: 4/13/20
19-27893 TS
Ct1: Criminal Endangerment F
Ct2: Theft 1st Offense M
Ct3: Driving While Privilege to do so is Suspended or Revoked M
Ct4: Operating a Motor Vehicle Without Liability Protection in Effect M
Ct5: Operating Motor Vehicle with Expired Registration M
Ct6: Displaying Fictitious or Altered License Plates M
Ct7: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
See also: DC 19-1058 | 19-27781 | Jury Trial Reset - 03/16/2020
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 19-0590 State of MT v Amanda Ruth Carpenter Sentencing
(SOUZA) Co Atty-jm Andrew Michael Huppert PSI
19-27282 AP
Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M to be dismissed
See also: DC 19-1366 | 19-28097 | Jury Trial - 04/06/2020
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 19-0662 State of MT v Odis Delbert Crosby Sentencing
(SOUZA) Co Atty-jm Cory T. Harman PSI
19-27350 AP
Ct1: DUI F to be dismissed
Or in the Alternative to
Ct2: Operation of Noncommercial Vehicle by Person with Alcohol Concentration of 0.08 or More F
Ct3: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs - Marijuana (60 Grams Or Less) M
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 18-1054 State of MT v Jonathan Dustin McCoy Sentencing
(SOUZA) Co Atty-pdv Andrew Michael Huppert PSI
18-26186 HC
Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 19-0208 State of MT v Billy Earl Revell III Sentencing
(SOUZA) Co Atty-mrg Brad L. Arndorfer PSI
19-26911 AP
Ct1: Criminal Mischief F
Ct2: Assault M
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 14-0621 State of MT v Ivanna Kay McKenzie PV Disposition
(SOUZA) Co Atty-pdv Ivanna Kay McKenzie
14-20277 HC
Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Tom Fulton
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 17-0840 State of MT v Randal Chauncey Romero PV Rev Hrg
(SOUZA) Co Atty-jm Public Defenders
17-24349
Ct1: DUI F
DC 17-0850 State of MT v Randal Chauncey Romero PV Rev Hrg
(SOUZA) Co Atty-jm Blaine Bailey McGivern
17-24383
Bail-jumping F
Micky Eckart
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 15-1028 State of MT v Joshua Leo Halford PV Srv Pet to Rev / Set Bond
(KNISELY) Co Atty-vc Public Defenders
15-21813
Ct1: Forgery (Common Scheme) F
David P. Kenat Jr.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 11-0234 State of MT v Vanda Kay Totten PV Srv Pet to Rev / Set Bond
(FEHR) Co Atty-jm Public Defenders
11-17277
Burglary by Accountability F
Jason R. Rude
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 19-0703 State of MT v Van John Thompson Apr BW
(FEHR) Co Atty-mrg James M. Siegman BPD NTA for wrong date.
19-27398 AP New NTA mailed to DEF &
Ct1: Burglary F Emailed to Siegman.
Ct2: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F TR: 3/23/20
Ct3: Possession of Burglary Tools M RRH: 2/4/20
Ct4: Driving While Privilege to do so is Suspended or Revoked M
Ct5: Operating without Liability Insurance in Effect M
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 19-1201 State of MT v Douglas Shane Ridesthebear Status Hearing
(SOUZA) Co Atty-pdv Blaine Bailey McGivern Must appear or BW. Ordered at
19-27915 HC 1/9/20 omni when DEF no show
DUI F
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 19-0849 State of MT v Frances Renee Rodriguez Mtn Quash BW
(SOUZA) Co Atty-mrg Vincent Salminen Rest TR
19-27577 AP
Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 13-0857 State of MT v Taylor Noel Venegas Mtn Quash BW
(SOUZA) Co Atty-mrg James M. Siegman Reset Dispo
13-19035
Criminal Distribution of Dangerous Drugs F
Karri Eik
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 20-0044 State of MT v William Lavern Swartz Arraignment
(KNISELY) Co Atty-jrs Public Defenders
20-28389 JC
Criminal Mischief F
