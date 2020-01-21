Montana News Disclaimer: One of the most sacred principles in the American criminal and civil justice system, holding that a defendant is innocent until proven guilty.

By: Donald Cyphers Investigative reporter

Syndicated by: Montana News

Billings man William James Rectenwald arrested for partner Family Member Assault.



According to an arrest report, on Monday, January 20, 2020, Law Enforcement was dispatched to the address of 1817 Canary Ave for a disturbance in progress.



The 911 caller was the mother of Theresa Pierni and that her daughter was a victim of an assault that was taking place at 1817 Canary.



Theresa Pierni told her mother that her fiance and been choking her.



Once Deputies arrived on the scene, Deputies were able to speak with Rectenwald.



Officers state that Rectenwald was acting very animated.



William Rectenwald indicated that a verbal argument started between himself and Theresa Pierni.



Deputies also spoke to Theresa Pierni in one of the back rooms of the home.



Theresa, according to Law enforcement, was also acting very animated.



According to Theresa, the verbal argument started around 11:30 and continued to escalate.



Rectenwald would stand in the doorway and refused to let Pierni leave the trailer home.



Theresa Pierni got fed up with Rectenwald and walked back to one of the bedrooms and stated: "I'm going to start destroying your stuff."



Rectenwald started running towards Pierni and pushed Pierni on to the bed.



Jumping on top of Theresa Pierni, William Rectenwald was able to get his knees near her chest and held her hands down, stopping Theresa Pierni from escaping his assault.



Rectenwald then pushed her head down and began yelling in her ear.



Rectenwald on top of Pierni, it was hard to breathe, and Rectenwald restricted her airways by force.



William Rectenwald then started to head-butt Theresa multiple times, causing her great pain.



Deputies arrested William Hemes Rectenwald without incident.