President Trump The Savior Of America

January 21, 2020

|

Montana News

 

 

  • Since President Trump was elected, 7.3 million jobs have been created.

  • Over 500,000 manufacturing jobs have been created since the President was elected.

  • The current unemployment rate is 3.5%, a 50-year low.

  • The Dow Jones Industrial Average hit record highs over 100 times under President Trump.

  • Under President Trump, 7 million people have come off food stamps.

Please reload

Featured Posts

Billings Police Ratings

December 27, 2019

1/6
Please reload

Recent Posts

President Trump The Savior Of America

January 21, 2020

Helena Police Department News

January 21, 2020

Winter skin 101

January 21, 2020

Celebrating The Magic of Agriculture

January 21, 2020

Fight fires with facts – not fake science Eliminate fuel, prevent ignition, stop arson, end irresponsible land management policies

January 20, 2020

Montana Secretary Cory Stapleton Shares Letter He Received: Letter From A Customer

January 19, 2020

President Accuses Obama Of Funding Iran, DOJ "Finds Nothing" On Hillary Clinton -- Overlooks Their Treason!

January 19, 2020

Billings Man David Andrew Cogar Assaults Billings Police Officer Aaron Edwards Taking The Officer To The Ground

January 18, 2020

Donald Lee Cooper Jr., And Michael Lamart Dennis II. Wanted On Murder Charges

January 17, 2020

A Victims Tears, The Horror Of Ranch for Kids Project, Inc., And Deep Springs LLC.,

January 16, 2020

Please reload

Search By Tags

I'm busy working on my blog posts. Watch this space!

Please reload

Follow Us
  • Facebook Classic
  • Twitter Classic