President Trump The Savior Of America

Since President Trump was elected, 7.3 million jobs have been created.
Over 500,000 manufacturing jobs have been created since the President was elected.
The current unemployment rate is 3.5%, a 50-year low.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average hit record highs over 100 times under President Trump.
Under President Trump, 7 million people have come off food stamps.
Please reload
Featured Posts
Please reload
Recent Posts
Please reload
Search By Tags
I'm busy working on my blog posts. Watch this space!
Please reload