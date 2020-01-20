Helena Police Department News

January 21, 2020

On 01/19/20 at 0104 hours, an Officer stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation in the area of Garfield and Euclid.  At the conclusion of the investigation, a 26-year-old male was placed under arrest for Aggravated DUI and DUI.

 

On 01/19/20 at 0125 hours, an Officer stopped to speak with an individual, who the officer knew to have a valid warrant, in the area of Placer and Last Chance.  At the conclusion of the investigation, a 33-year-old female was placed under arrest for obstructing a police officer and a warrant out of Municipal Court.

 

On 01/19/20 at 0214 hours, an Officer responded to the 2900 block of Sanders for a report of an accident.  At the conclusion of the investigation, a 39-year-old male was placed under arrest for 1st offense DUI and Careless Driving.  There were no injuries reported in the accident.

 

On 01/19/20 at 2008 hours, an Officer responded to the 500 block of Last Chance for a report of an individual who had been trespassed previously but had returned.  At the conclusion of the investigation, a 33-year-old male was cited for trespass to property and released.

 

In the last 24 hours, Officers responded to 59 calls for service which included 2 criminal mischiefs, 3 disorderly/disturbances, 6 suspicious circumstances, 3 thefts, 3 trespass, and 9 welfare checks.

