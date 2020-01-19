Montana Secretary Cory Stapleton Shares Letter He Received: Letter From A Customer

January 19, 2020

Montana News

 

 

 

 

Secretary Stapleton,

Over the last couple years I’ve had occasion to contact your Department on a variety of issues, mostly related to business organization and filings.  I will say without hesitation that every time I’ve called your office, every person I’ve spoken with in your office, has been courteous, prompt and very helpful.

 

I’ve lived in Montana for 71 years and over that time had lots of interaction with State government offices.  Generally, requests for information or assistance from government employees leaves me feeling frustrated and unsatisfied.

 

Again, the Sec of State office employees has been a wonderful exception to this experience.

 

Please share with your Department, that this Montanan is grateful for their efforts, what they do and how they do it.

Sincerely,

C.T. Beede

Proctor, Mt

 

(P.S. I received this letter last week.  There may be a lot of noise and nastiness in the world right now, but from my vantage, our state government is full of awesome people who do a great job!  I’m proud of the team we’ve built and the immaculate customer service they deliver every single day.  Corey)

 

 

